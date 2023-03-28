ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

Aranjin Resources Eyes Partnership with China for Mongolia Copper Projects

Copper Investing

“Until you can shift the manufacturing hub of the world from China, China is going to continue to require those resources,” said Ali Haji, president and CEO of Aranjin Resources.

Aranjin Resources (TSXV:ARJN) will consider potential partnerships with China as it moves to advance its copper assets in Mongolia.

“China, today, is the largest consumer of the vast majority of raw materials on the planet. And of course, our proximity to that country is one that cannot be ignored,” said Ali Haji, president and CEO of Aranjin Resources, which is based in Toronto.

Aranjin Resources owns two copper assets in Mongolia: the Sharga copper project and the Bayan Undur copper project, located in the provinces of Gobi-Altai and Bayankhongor, respectively.

Haji cited Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, which currently ships concentrate to China, where it's melted into copper cathode. “So yes, absolutely, we would look at China as a potential partner to either offtake the various commodities that we have through our assets, or ultimately help us develop our assets as well,” Haji said.

Commenting on the Canadian government’s recent order for Chinese companies to divest from Canadian critical minerals projects, Haji said it’s important to consider jurisdiction when it comes to critical metals.

“If your assets were in Canada, then of course they should be protected. However, you cannot stop, essentially, a consumption machine like China,” he said. “Until you can shift the manufacturing hub of the world from China, China is going to continue to require those resources. And Mongolia has a fantastic relationship with the Chinese.”

Watch the full interview with Ali Haji, president and CEO of Aranjin Resources, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Aranjin Resources (TSXV:ARJN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Aranjin Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Aranjin Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Aranjin Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

