Aranjin Resources Eyes Partnership with China for Mongolia Copper Projects
“Until you can shift the manufacturing hub of the world from China, China is going to continue to require those resources,” said Ali Haji, president and CEO of Aranjin Resources.
Aranjin Resources (TSXV:ARJN) will consider potential partnerships with China as it moves to advance its copper assets in Mongolia.
“China, today, is the largest consumer of the vast majority of raw materials on the planet. And of course, our proximity to that country is one that cannot be ignored,” said Ali Haji, president and CEO of Aranjin Resources, which is based in Toronto.
Aranjin Resources owns two copper assets in Mongolia: the Sharga copper project and the Bayan Undur copper project, located in the provinces of Gobi-Altai and Bayankhongor, respectively.
Haji cited Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, which currently ships concentrate to China, where it's melted into copper cathode. “So yes, absolutely, we would look at China as a potential partner to either offtake the various commodities that we have through our assets, or ultimately help us develop our assets as well,” Haji said.
Commenting on the Canadian government’s recent order for Chinese companies to divest from Canadian critical minerals projects, Haji said it’s important to consider jurisdiction when it comes to critical metals.
“If your assets were in Canada, then of course they should be protected. However, you cannot stop, essentially, a consumption machine like China,” he said. “Until you can shift the manufacturing hub of the world from China, China is going to continue to require those resources. And Mongolia has a fantastic relationship with the Chinese.”
Watch the full interview with Ali Haji, president and CEO of Aranjin Resources, above.
