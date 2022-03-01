Aranjin Resources CEO Ali Haji: Building a Resource Estimate for the Sharga Copper Project
Aranjin Resources CEO Ali Haji said the company will continue to drill, de-risk and get a better understanding of its assets as it works towards building a resource estimate.
Aranjin Resources (TSXV:ARJN) announced highly encouraging early results from six initial drill holes with the best result of 15.4 meters at 1.33 percent copper and 0.94 grams per tonne gold at the Sharga copper project in Mongolia.
“Sharga is our flagship project and it's currently an exploration project," Haji said. "We've drilled two holes of 222 meters, with one of the more pertinent intercepts being a 13.5 meter intercept with over 1 percent copper and about 1 gram per tonne gold. Our other asset, Baruun Tal, has about 57,000 meters drilled on it with significant results that show copper up to 7 to 8 percent alongside silver. So there is potential for precious metals on both these assets. Bayan Undur is one that is currently in the exploration phase where we'll plan to drill in the coming months."
The company also entered into a term sheet agreement for an exploration joint venture with ION Energy (TSXV:ION,OTCQB:IONGF). The joint venture will consist of both parties granting one another reciprocal exploration rights on their respective exploration licenses within Mongolia.
“The joint venture had a number of reasons why it came to fruition,” Haji said. "One is the fact that Aranjin has been trading very much like a private company, with three assets under its belt and a market cap of C$10 million. With over C$15 million spent across three assets, you can see that there's a massive valuation gap there."
According to Haji, the ION Energy licenses will allow some drilling to start and the teams mobilized to do additional reverse-circulation drilling on Sharga and Baruun Tal.
Watch the full interview of Aranjin Resources CEO Ali Haji above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Aranjin Resources (TSXV:ARJN). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Aranjin Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Aranjin Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Aranjin Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.