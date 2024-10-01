Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Condor Energy

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to advise that Mr Serge Hayon has commenced as Managing Director of the Company effective today.

Mr Hayon is an experienced Reservoir Engineer and Petroleum Geologist with broad exposure to working with and managing multi-disciplinary teams primarily focused on South East Asia, the Americas and Australia.

Mr Hayon has a Bachelor of Science in Geology (Honours) and an MEngSc in Petroleum Engineering from Curtin University.

Prior to joining Condor, Mr Hayon worked for Murphy Oil Corporation for 20 years including most recently as General Director / Country Manager Vietnam during which time he was in charge of the overall management of the Asia business including establishing Murphy’s entry into and securing Final Investment Decision on the Lac Da Vang oilfield, Vietnam.

Mr Hayon has delivered projects encompassing the complete lifecycle from exploration, discovery, appraisal to first oil and production of large oil and gas assets.

During his career his leadership has been instrumental in the development planning and execution of shallow and deep-water operations, maintaining a top safety record and ensuring that the projects and well programs were delivered on time and within budget.

Concurrently with the commencement of Serge as Managing Director, Ricardo Garzon Rangel will step down from Board as a Non-Executive Director but will remain involved in the Company on a flexible contract basis. The relevant appendix 3X and 3Z are attached.

Chairman Matt Ireland commented:

“Condor is in an exciting phase and Serge is joining the Company at a pivotal time to unlock and deliver value from our Tumbes TEA in Peru.”

“Serge has a great track record in the oil and gas industry and brings an outstanding skill set to lead the Company as our Managing Director and we are delighted he is joining the Board.”

Incoming Managing Director Serge Hayon commented:

“Condor has identified a unique opportunity and built an attractive position in the Tumbes TEA which is gaining industry attention due to the billion barrel potential of this proven but underexplored basin.

“I am thrilled to join the Condor team and eager to contribute to the advancing of its exciting portfolio of exploration opportunities, maturing our discovered gas resource towards commercialisation and drive the Company’s growth to unlock its full potential.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CND:AU
Condor Energy
Condor Energy (ASX:CND)

Condor Energy


Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Condor Energy

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to advise that Mr Serge Hayon has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective from the 1st of October 2024.

BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy


Yavuz drillship on the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkish Delight: Finding Opportunities in Turkey’s Energy Sector

Turkey’s large dependence on energy imports provides a unique opportunity for investors and explorers as the government carves a path toward energy independence.

It is anticipated that one of the sectors poised to most significantly reflect Turkey's economic growth is the energy sector. Mounting energy requirements, growing profits and untapped potential have foreign and domestic investors seeing promising opportunities.

Turkey ranks as the fifth largest electricity consumer in Europe. The country imported 100 percent of its natural gas and 91 percent of its oil products in 2022, according to a report from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy

Operations Update

Jupiter Energy Limited (“Jupiter” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide this update regarding progress in some important areas of its operations.

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Initiates Discussion with Natural Hydrogen Exploration Companies, is Reviewing and Exploring the Potential to Create an Added-Value

CHARBONE Hydrogen Initiates Discussion with Natural Hydrogen Exploration Companies, is Reviewing and Exploring the Potential to Create an Added-Value

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is thrilled t o announce its receipt of multiple partnership proposals from natural hydrogen exploration companies. These proposals position CHARBONE as a co-operator and distributor of this emerging form of clean and renewable hydrogen, known as "white hydrogen".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Condor Energy
