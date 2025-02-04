Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Anteros Metals (CSE:ANT)

Anteros Metals: Science-based, Diversified Mineral Exploration in Eastern Canada


Anteros Metals (CSE:ANT) is leveraging modern data science methodologies to advance its projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company focuses on sustainable and cost-effective exploration targeting high-value deposits in underexplored yet geologically rich regions. Anteros Metals' portfolio covers 2,775 hectares and commodities essential to global technology and energy transitions.

Anteros prioritizes asset acquisition capitalizing on growing global demand for critical and base metals. Its properties encompass nine metals and minerals, five of which are classified as critical minerals, reflecting the company’s alignment with the accelerating energy transition and technological advancement.

Anteros Metals project location map​Key Projects

Anteros has four 100 percent owned properties in Newfoundland and Labrador targeting critical and base metals. Commodities include copper, cobalt, nickel, manganese, zinc and others vital for green technologies.

Company Highlights

  • The flagship Knob Lake iron-manganese project is an advanced exploration project with a historical resource located near significant iron ore infrastructure in Schefferville, Quebec.
  • Haven Steady is a proven VMS asset accessible by road and hosts silver-lead-zinc mineralization with high-grade intersections and untapped geophysical anomalies.
  • The Strickland project includes seven mineralized zones with significant silver-lead-zinc and gold potential, located near the prolific Hope Brook gold deposit.
  • The Hopedale asset has a nickel-copper-cobalt focus, situated 90 kilometers south of Vale’s Voisey’s Bay in a geologically favorable zone with unexplained geochemical anomalies and untested electromagnetic conductors.
  • Anteros follows a structured approach, with projects at various exploration stages: prospecting (Hopedale), early-stage (Haven Steady), intermediate (Strickland), and advanced exploration (Knob Lake). By balancing its portfolio, Anteros ensures a continuous pipeline of project advancement, reducing risks and maintaining steady value creation.
  • The company is led by an experienced team with over a century of combined expertise in exploration, mining and financial markets, ensuring robust project execution.

This Anteros Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Anteros Metals (CSE:ANT) to receive an Investor Presentation

ANT:CC
Anteros Metals
Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Anteros Metals Inc.

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Anteros Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Anteros Metals Inc. ("Anteros" or the "Company"). The common shares of the Newfoundland-based junior mineral exploration company began trading on the CSE today under the symbol ANT.

Anteros is a contemporary multi-mineral mining company fusing modern systems with traditional exploration throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Following a Modified Prospect Generator Model, Anteros pioneers ground-up projects in-house for collaborative and private development. A quality-over-quantity ethos is employed through proprietary data mining at every stage, ensuring up-front accuracy and strategic, efficient progression. The Company's portfolio comprises four key projects, with a current focus on Knob Lake, an iron-manganese project in the Western Labrador Trough.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Reports Exploration Success for Navidad at Santa Elena

New drilling significantly expands the high-grade gold and silver mineralization of the Navidad discovery.
Metallurgical testing demonstrates excellent gold and silver recoveries for Navidad mineralization

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to provide new results for the Navidad discovery at its Santa Elena SilverGold Mine in Sonora, Mexico that was first announced on July 30, 2024. The drilling completed during the second half of 2024 ("H2") significantly expanded the gold and silver mineralization discovered at the Navidad Target ("Navidad"), and metallurgical testing of the mineralization revealed that gold and silver metal recoveries are excellent.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Appoints John Armstrong to the Board of Directors as Part of Planned Board Refreshment

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") announces the appointment of John Armstrong to the Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2025, as part of MAG's planned Board refreshment.

"We are very pleased to welcome John to our Board," said Peter Barnes, Chair of the Board. "With extensive leadership experience and a strong track record in capital markets, strategic planning and capital allocation, John brings significant value as we continue to advance MAG's strategic priorities. We believe that his broad network within the mining sector coupled with his familiarity with MAG and Juanicipio, will provide valuable insights as we continue to drive the Company forward."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Keep reading...Show less
Peter Krauth, silver bars.

Peter Krauth: US$40 Silver in 2025? Plus Supply and Demand Outlook

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor, discussed his outlook for silver in 2025, saying the white metal's price could rise as high as US$40 per ounce after its strong run this past year.

"I think that given the setup right now, we have decent odds of returning probably — possibly — somewhere to that US$35 level before the middle of the year, and before we reach the end of this year we could probably touch potentially US$40 in silver," he told the Investing News Network.

Krauth also weighed in on key factors for supply and demand, as well as M&A activity.

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Receives Mexican Anti-Trust Approval Regarding Transaction with Coeur Mining

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of the clearance decision from the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica ("COFECE") with respect to the Company's plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur"), whereby Coeur will indirectly, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding SilverCrest shares. Pursuant to the Arrangement, SilverCrest shareholders will receive 1.6022 shares of Coeur common stock for each SilverCrest share held.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Anteros Metals
CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Energy Investing

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

1911 Gold Intersects 8.42 g/t Gold over 0.91 m and 7.23 g/t Gold over 1.05 m in Drilling at True North

Gold Investing

Heliostar Announces 2024 Production and Provides 2025 Production and Cost Guidance

resource investing

Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA

resource investing

Approval of Inland Rail Facility by Government of Cameroon

×