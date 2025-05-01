Anteros Identifies a Near-Surface High-Grade Critical Mineral Target at the Havens Steady VMS Deposit, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a near-surface, high-grade, critical-metal-bearing zone at its 100% owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. AI-assisted 3D modelling of historical drill data has highlighted stacked lenses of zinc-lead-silver-copper mineralization near surface. This newly interpreted target area, termed the NHC Zone, remains largely untested by historical drilling and will be a key focus of upcoming exploration activities. Field validation and further targeting work are planned to support an inaugural mineral resource estimate for the Property.

Located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Buchans and 17 kilometres from the past-producing Duck Pond Mine, Havens Steady hosts a laterally extensive polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system. The latest modelling confirms a steeply southeast-dipping main mineralized zone ("MMZ") trending 057°, with over 700 metres of drilled strike and multiple open vectors along strike and at depth. Within the MMZ, a shallow, relatively high-grade zone is modelled to exist (Figure 1).

NHC TARGET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Shallow High-Grade Zone - A near-surface, high-grade target interpreted from historical data with limited prior drill testing (Table 1).
  • Copper-Rich Feeder Zone - Historic drill intercepts, elevated Cu:Pb+Zn ratios, and silica-chlorite alteration suggest a potential vent-proximal feeder.
  • Shallow Infill Potential - Gaps in historical drill coverage within the MMZ, particularly in areas with thin overburden, present cost-effective opportunities for delineating additional mineralization and supporting future resource evaluation.
  • Improved Surface Access - Recent timber harvesting has improved access to multiple target areas, enabling inaugural trenching and low-cost grade verification in underexplored areas.
  • Scalable System in a Proven Critical Mineral District - Havens Steady is situated within a critical mineral belt with strong regional analogues, including past-producing VMS mines.

Table 1: Historical intercepts1 of the NHC Zone

Drill HoleFrom (m)To (m)Int. (m)Cu %Pb %Zn %Ag g/tAu g/tZnEq2 %
HS-88-03182.00250.0068.000.090.551.4511.800.203.04
including182.40185.002.600.911.326.4445.681.9917.35
and191.00192.001.000.303.565.9832.500.5511.79
and199.70201.001.300.203.564.5237.800.279.39
HS09-1832.2534.252.000.020.422.119.020.032.82
HS09-1866.3068.302.000.100.212.2612.650.113.45
HS09-1888.3188.810.501.191.579.7067.502.7224.46
HS09-1892.30100.147.840.861.683.6426.220.8610.78
including97.42100.142.722.103.606.1756.421.8222.25
HS09-18126.50135.509.000.440.893.9231.460.217.55
HS09-18153.90165.2011.300.080.622.1819.060.083.69
including158.30161.303.000.021.073.9324.80.055.63
HS09-2092.56103.1010.540.030.471.2316.890.072.38
including98.0699.751.690.141.824.0190.390.229.25
HS09-20116.30125.559.250.110.631.7625.250.043.47
including123.05124.551.500.160.893.2942.830.076.00
HS09-2198.3899.871.491.261.985.7187.611.9919.58
HS09-21133.77159.1525.380.100.521.7813.740.093.14
including142.61146.614.000.091.543.2427.900.205.98

1Drilled intercepts are historic and may not be representative of true width
2Zinc Equivalent ("ZnEq") calculated using US$4.25/lb Cu, $2500/oz Au, $30/oz Ag, $0.8/lb Pb, and $1.3/lb Zn, and assumes 100% recovery

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/250378_anteros_550.jpg

Figure 1: 3D Model, looking southwest, showing the NHC Zone (red solid)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/250378_anteros.jpg

Anteros CEO Trumbull Fisher comments, "The identification of this shallow, high-grade zone adds meaningful scale and near-term potential to the Havens Steady Property. With surface access recently improved and multiple untested vectors emerging, we are well-positioned to advance this system toward resource definition."

NEXT STEPS

Anteros plans to undertake field validation and surface mapping in Q2 2025, followed by refinement of drill targets for Phase I drilling, planned for Q3 2025. Priority targets include the NHC Zone and northeast extensions of the MMZ. The Property is fully permitted for diamond drilling, and the Company intends to leverage provincial critical mineral exploration grants to support 2025 work.

ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at its annual and special shareholder meeting held on April 30, 2025 (the "Meeting"), Ms. Emily Halle was elected as a new director of the Company. Ms. Halle is the Co-founder, Geologist, and Managing Director at Halle Geological Services Ltd, a comprehensive exploration management and consulting company since 2008.

Mr. Wesley Keats did not stand for re-election at the Meeting, however, Mr. Keats will remain an advisor to the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Keats for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavour.

In connection with the election of Ms. Halle as a director of the Company, Ms. Halle was granted 300,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of five (5) years. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

Havens Steady lies within the Storm Brook Formation of the Red Cross Group in the Exploits Subzone of the Dunnage Zone — a prolific metallogenic belt in central Newfoundland. The Property benefits from existing road infrastructure and proximity to hydroelectric power. The region hosts world class VMS deposits such as the past-producing Duck Pond Mine. The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

Since acquiring the Property in January 2024, Anteros has completed a comprehensive compilation of historical data, which includes airborne EM, geochemical surveys, and over 15,000 metres of historical drilling. Documented mineralization includes sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and bornite in high-grade polymetallic zones. The known system has a strike length of over a kilometre and remains open at depth. Learn more: www.anterosmetals.com/havens-steady.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse R. Halle, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company applying data science and geological expertise to identify and advance critical mineral opportunities in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

For further information, please contact or visit:

Email: info@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-769-1151
Web: www.anterosmetals.com | Social: @anterosmetals

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Morrison
Director

Email: chris@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-725-6520
Web: www.anterosmetals.com/contact

16 Forest Road, Suite 200
St. John's, NL, Canada
A1X 2B9

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Anteros Metals
