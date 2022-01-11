Highlights include: E2 GOLD ZONE PEX-20-034 returned 5.58 gt Au over 13.85 m including 136.02 gt Au over 0.55 m PEX-21-066 returned 4.54 gt Au over 8.45 m GOLD-COPPER DONNA ZONE PE-21-318W1 returned 1.37 gt Au and 0.25 % Cu over 56.00 m including 3.59 gt Au and 0.72 % Cu over 14.70 m PE-21-318 returned 0.79 gt Au and 0.24 % Cu over 29.15 m PE-21-318W2 returned 0.89 gt Au and 0.20% Cu over 16.00 m E3 GOLD ZONE ...

AMX:CA