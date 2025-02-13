Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR)

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America


American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR,OTCQX:ARRNF,ADR:AMRRY) unlocks the USA’s rare earths potential through its strategic, high-value asset in Wyoming. The flagship project, Halleck Creek, is one of North America’s largest REE deposits. With a 2.63-billion-ton JORC resource at 3,292 ppm TREO, American Rare Earths is ramping up its development to bolster the North American critical minerals supply chain.

Halleck Creek offers significant exploration upside, presenting a multi-generational opportunity to establish a sustainable rare earths supply chain in the US. The support from EXIM Bank further highlights the strategic importance of Halleck Creek in reducing U.S. dependency on foreign suppliers.

American Rare Earths' project portfolio​Key Projects

The Halleck Creek project in Albany County, Wyoming, is the cornerstone of ARR’s growth strategy. Recognized as one of the largest, rare-earth deposits in North America, it boasts a JORC-compliant resource of 2.63 billion tons at 3,292 ppm TREO. The deposit is hosted in Precambrian granites and metamorphic rocks, which contain REE-enriched minerals like monazite and bastnaesite. The coarse-grained nature of the mineralization ensures cost-effective extraction and processing.

Company Highlights

  • American Rare Earth’s flagship project, Halleck Creek, is one of North America’s largest REE deposits. With a 2.63-billion-ton JORC resource at 3,292 ppm TREO, it holds the potential to meet US rare earths demand for approximately 100 years.
  • The company is completely focused on developing a US-based critical minerals supply chain, aligning with US policies to reduce reliance on China for rare earth supply.
  • The Halleck Creek project’s planned development consists of two phases. Phase 1 entails development of the Cowboy State mine, which is located entirely on Wyoming state land, enabling faster permitting and streamlined regulatory processes. Subsequently, cash flow generated from CSM will support development of the federal portions of Halleck Creek in Phase 2.
  • This phased approach allows ARR to accelerate its pathway to production, enhance shareholder value, and strengthen its position as a key domestic supplier of rare earth elements in the United States.
  • Well-positioned to address critical supply chain vulnerabilities, Halleck Creek benefits from strong federal and state support, including a non-binding EXIM Bank letter of interest for funding up to $456 million.

Click here to connect with American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR) to receive an Investor Presentation

American Rare Earths Limited

American Rare Earths Limited


Ucore Accepts $2M Investment from Hondo Private Equity LLC

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that has closed a non-brokered private placement offering with Hondo Private Equity LLC ("Hondo"). The placement consists of 3,600,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,160,000 (the "Offering").

Hondo Private Equity is controlled by Shawn Matthews, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Hondius Capital Management, LP ("Hondius"). Hondius is an alternative investment manager. Prior to founding Hondius in 2018, Mr. Matthews was CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co from 2009 to 2018.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Rare Earths Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2024

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) ("ARR" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its quarterly activities for the period ending 31 December 2024. This review highlights the key achievements and ongoing activities that are shaping the Company’s future development. The Company continued its upward trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2024, advancing its Halleck Creek Project. With new partnerships, facility developments, and robust drilling results, ARR is poised to solidify its role as a cornerstone of the U.S. critical minerals supply chain.

Keep reading...Show less
American Rare Earths Limited

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Wyoming Rare Earth Project Positioned to Meet U.S. Critical Mineral Needs

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) ("ARR" or "the Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. ("WRI") are pleased to announce a major milestone resource update for the Halleck Creek Rare Earth Project in Wyoming. The updated JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) further establish Halleck Creek as one of the largest rare earth deposits in North America and underscore ARR’s continued progress in unlocking its potential as a strategic U.S. asset.

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals Ltd Progresses Grønnedal Resource Expansion: Analytical Assessment of Historical Drill Core Samples Underway

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to update shareholders on recent progress at its Grønnedal prospect, located within the Ivigtût Project in southwestern Greenland. Building on the October 2024 announcement, the Company has taken significant steps to expand its maiden JORC Code (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The current MRE, comprising 1.18Mt grading 6,859ppmm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) (Table 1, Appendix 1), is based on limited shallow drill testing of a small section amounting to less than approximately 5% of a larger carbonatite complex that is enriched in rare earths mineralisation.

Table 1: Eclipse’s Grønnedal Classified Mineral Resource(LREO: Light Rare Earth Oxides, HREO: Heavy Rare Earth Oxides, MREO: Magnet Rare Earth Oxides)

Keep reading...Show less
Neodymium periodic symbol.

Vital Metals Boosts Tonnage at Tardiff Rare Earths Deposit by 56 Percent

Rare earths junior Vital Metals (ASX:VML) reported a 56 percent increase in measured and indicated tonnes in an updated resource estimate for its Tardiff deposit on Monday (January 20).

Tardiff is located at the Nechalacho project, and the new resource builds on figures from an April 2024 resource estimate. At the time, Tardiff was estimated to hold 623,000 tonnes of neodymium and praseodymium oxide (NdPr).

Tardiff's total resource tonnage now stands at 192.7 million tonnes at 1.3 percent total rare earth oxide (TREO) and 0.3 percent niobium pentoxide, containing 2.52 million tonnes TREO; that includes 636,000 tonnes of NdPr.

Keep reading...Show less

American Rare Earths Limited
