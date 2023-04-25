Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Albert Labs Eyes One Dose Psilocybin Treatment for Cancer-related Anxiety
“While psilocybin is psychoactive, it has been shown in academic studies to be utterly safe. And indeed, the FDA has said it's a breakthrough therapy for mental health conditions,” said Dr. Michael Raymont, CEO and chairman of Albert Labs.
Albert Labs (CSE:ABRT) is gearing up for the first in-human study of its primary drug target, KRN 101, designed as a one dose treatment for cancer-related anxiety and depression, according to CEO and Chairman Dr. Michael Raymont.
The company is wrapping up its animal testing phase and will soon move toward in-human study, said Raymont. In November 2022, Albert Labs signed a letter of intent with iNGENū to carry out the company’s first in-human study, which will take place in Melbourne, Australia.
“Our clinical trial plan focuses on cancer-related distress, because it's very simple: If you receive a diagnosis of cancer, and you're distressed by that, then you go through the treatment, which is one 25 milligram dose, and associated psychotherapy, and then three months later, (patients are asked), ‘Are you free of that anxiety?’ And if more than even 50 percent of the patients are free of that anxiety, then the regulator has a very easy choice to make,” Raymont said.
He noted that regulatory bodies, like the US and the UK, are now looking favorably on psilocybin as a growing amount of scientific evidence shows safety and efficacy. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated psilocybin a “breakthrough” therapy for mental health conditions, Raymont added.
Watch the full interview with Dr. Michael Raymont, CEO and chairman of Albert Labs, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Albert Labs (CSE:ABRT). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Albert Labs in order to help investors learn more about the company. Albert Labs is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Albert Labs and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
