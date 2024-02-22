Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Justin Huhn: Uranium Price, Supply and Stocks in 2024 — Plus Cameco Analysis

Trending Press Releases

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Key Milestone of 99.99% (4N) High Purity Alumina (HPA) Achieved at the Lake Hope Project, WA

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Hornby Lake Assays Confirm Presence of Fractionated Pegmatites

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

NV Gold

NVX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Albemarle Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 15, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-quarterly-dividend-302069340.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 7, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 2, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that its exploration team has just visited the Clayton Valley Lithium Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada. This lithium project is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada adjacent to the village of Silver Peak, Nevada, about 48 km (29 miles) southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, and 273 kilometers (170 miles) southeast of Reno, Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
computer rendering of lithium car battery

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

After a 2022 that saw lithium prices soar, the battery metal came crashing back down last year.

Support for the industry and for electric vehicles (EVs) remains strong in the long term as global leaders strive to reduce emissions, but what does today's low price environment mean for the lithium market now?

To find out, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke with experts about the lithium outlook for 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe CEO Alex Hanly

Lithium Universe Brings Australian Expertise to Canadian Lithium Development Strategy

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is leveraging its team’s expertise in Australian lithium development to develop a lithium-processing hub in North America, according to the company’s CEO, Alex Hanly.

He said the company is simultaneously progressing exploration work and project generation within its Québec and Ontario assets. “That’s looking at developing and getting access to a resource, and the second item is building out a concentrator … similar to how the Western Australian lithium market first got off the ground," Hanly explained.

The company plans to establish a multipurpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Québec as it continues to explore and develop its lithium projects in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to add uranium to the target list of prospective elements at its 100% owned Napperby Project in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

License Approvals Received from North-West Territories Regulator for Radium Point Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise that applications lodged by the Company in Q4 2023 to the Northwest Territories Mining Recorder Office over the Radium Point exploration areas have now been granted.

Keep reading...Show less
greenbushes lithium mine

Who Owns Australia's Largest Lithium Mines? (Updated 2024)

As the world’s largest lithium producer and exporter, Australia is positioned to take full advantage of growing demand.

An impressive 52 percent of the world’s lithium comes from Australia, and by 2028, the country's revenue from exporting the commodity is expected to reach a value of more than AU$22 billion. While prices for the battery metal have fallen off from recent highs, some experts believe that the green energy transition will allow lithium to maintain momentum well into the future.

Lithium is most often found in the mineral spodumene, from which it must be extracted, processed and refined. It is used in aluminium or magnesium alloys for applications such as building aircraft or trains, serving as a strengthening and lightening agent.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Present at the BMO 33rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that Albemarle Corporation's Chairman and CEO Kent Masters is scheduled to present at the BMO Capital Markets 2024 Investor Conference on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at 1:30 pm ET .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-present-at-the-bmo-33rd-global-metals-mining--critical-minerals-conference-302065407.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Guidance for 2024, Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

West Red Lake Gold Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

Related News

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

Diamond Investing

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Guidance for 2024, Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

gold stocks

West Red Lake Gold Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Base Metals Investing

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Intersects Wide Interval of Copper Mineralization at Piuquenes, Argentina

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3013

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Sells an Additional 5% Interest in Pine Point to Appian

×