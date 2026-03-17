Alan Flanagan joins U.S. Bank as head of Global Investment Services

U.S. Bank announced today that veteran securities executive Alan Flanagan has joined the bank as head of Global Investment Services, a division comprising Global Fund Services and Global Corporate Trust.

In this role, Flanagan will lead a global team that combines industry-leading expertise with superior client service to offer customized product solutions for alternative investments, mutual funds, exchange-traded products, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), structured finance, and corporate, escrow and municipal trust services. Flanagan will be a member of the senior leadership team for U.S. Bank's Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking business line and will be based in New York.

Flanagan spent nearly two decades at BNY, where he held senior leadership roles across asset servicing, fund services and alternative investments, leading global businesses and driving sustainable growth. Most recently, he served as global head of client coverage for BNY's asset servicing division, overseeing relationship management for the firm. Prior to BNY, Alan held roles at UBS, CIBC and KPMG, giving him broad experience across business development, operations and financial services.

"Alan is widely regarded as a collaborative leader with a forward‑thinking mindset and a strong commitment to client outcomes and I'm excited to welcome him to the bank," said Stephen Philipson, vice chair, U.S. Bank Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking. "He brings a wealth of expertise in leading high-performing teams, which will enable us to continue building on the tremendous success of our Investment Services businesses."

Flanagan is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ireland and holds a chartered director in corporate governance and corporate strategy from the Institute of Directors, UK.

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Kimberly Mikrot, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
kimberly.mikrot@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

U.S. BancorpUSBNYSE:USBfintech investing
USB
The Conversation (0)
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Studio Display XDR is the world's best pro display, featuring a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display with a mini-LED backlight, 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate Apple® today announced a new family of displays engineered to pair beautifully with Mac® and meet the needs of... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

With blazing performance, more memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, iPad Air is a fantastic value Apple® today announced the new iPad Air® featuring M4 and more memory, giving users a big jump in performance at the same starting price. With a faster CPU and GPU,... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

Heliostar Metals to Present at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference March 19th

Companies from the OTCQX Best 50 2026 to Present at Virtual Investor Conference on March 19th

Silverco Mining Commences 30,000-Meter 2026 Drill Program at Cusi, Targeting Massive Step-Out Potential and Regional Blue-Sky Prospects

Related News

uranium investing

US Faces Dilemma Over Iran’s Buried Enriched Uranium

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

precious metals investing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference March 19th

precious metals investing

Companies from the OTCQX Best 50 2026 to Present at Virtual Investor Conference on March 19th

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Commences 30,000-Meter 2026 Drill Program at Cusi, Targeting Massive Step-Out Potential and Regional Blue-Sky Prospects

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Update on Patriot Nickel and Continued Property Acquisitions

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Discovers Silver-Lead-Zinc Mineralization Following up on LiDAR Survey at El Potrero