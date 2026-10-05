Video

What Happens When AI Can Manage Your Portfolio?
Han Jin
Blockchain Investing

What Happens When AI Can Manage Your Portfolio?

Meagen Seatter
Written by Meagen Seatter
Meagen Seatter
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Georgia Williams
Edited by Georgia Williams
Oct 05, 2026 01:24PM

With tokenized stocks on blockchains, AI agents can now trade directly, says Han Jin of Bluwhale. Will this innovation redefine how we invest?

More stocks and commodities are being turned into digital tokens that trade on blockchains, and AI agents are starting to act for investors. Han Jin, founder and CEO of Bluwhale, says the two trends are arriving together for a reason.

Most brokerage accounts are closed systems, Jin explained, so AI software can't easily see holdings or place trades.

A tokenized stock sits on a blockchain an agent can reach directly, and since blockchains never close, the agent can watch and act around the clock. Jin called the agent an execution layer: it carries out what an investor would otherwise do by hand.

He also sees room for tokenized commodities to grow beyond gold, into silver, oil and industrial metals, as inflation pushes investors toward physical stores of value.

Listen to the full interview with Han Jin above.

Jin said most everyday users won't build agents themselves. Bluwhale starts with a questionnaire on risk and interests, then sets limits on what the agent can trade and when it must ask the user to confirm. The platform shows when and why each trade was made, but Jin said responsibility rests with the user who set up the agent.

Jin’s longer-term view goes beyond trading. He pictures a personal finance profile on every investor's phone, with several agents watching different parts of their money day and night, much like a fitness tracker does for health.

For now, though, the investor still sets the rules and signs off on the big moves. How much more the agents take on will depend on how far users are willing to let them go.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

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