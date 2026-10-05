More stocks and commodities are being turned into digital tokens that trade on blockchains, and AI agents are starting to act for investors. Han Jin, founder and CEO of Bluwhale, says the two trends are arriving together for a reason.

Most brokerage accounts are closed systems, Jin explained, so AI software can't easily see holdings or place trades.

A tokenized stock sits on a blockchain an agent can reach directly, and since blockchains never close, the agent can watch and act around the clock. Jin called the agent an execution layer: it carries out what an investor would otherwise do by hand.

He also sees room for tokenized commodities to grow beyond gold, into silver, oil and industrial metals, as inflation pushes investors toward physical stores of value.

Listen to the full interview with Han Jin above. Jin said most everyday users won't build agents themselves. Bluwhale starts with a questionnaire on risk and interests, then sets limits on what the agent can trade and when it must ask the user to confirm. The platform shows when and why each trade was made, but Jin said responsibility rests with the user who set up the agent. Jin’s longer-term view goes beyond trading. He pictures a personal finance profile on every investor's phone, with several agents watching different parts of their money day and night, much like a fitness tracker does for health. For now, though, the investor still sets the rules and signs off on the big moves. How much more the agents take on will depend on how far users are willing to let them go.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.