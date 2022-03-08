Company News Investing News
AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. an intellectual property -focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced it has executed a non-binding term sheet for a planned convertible debt facility of up to $20 million with an accredited institutional investor . The Notes would be convertible at $2.75 per share. Under the agreement, the Company ...

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced it has executed a non-binding term sheet for a planned convertible debt facility (the "Notes") of up to $20 million with an accredited institutional investor (the "Investor"). The Notes would be convertible at $2.75 per share. Under the agreement, the Company would receive an initial amount of $10 million and would have the right to receive an additional $10 million at the Company's discretion, in one or multiple tranches, subject to certain conditions. In addition, the Investor would receive 3-year warrants equal to 50% of the principal Note amount at an exercise price of $2.75 per share, subject to customary adjustments. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes towards the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Delphy Groep BV (Delphy) . The Convertible Debt facility term sheet is subject to execution of a final definitive agreement.

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE Growing Systems, commented: "We appreciate the tremendous support of the Investor in providing us this planned convertible debt facility, which we expect to finalize in the coming days. Importantly, the cash flow provided by the planned Delphy acquisition allows us to leverage the strong pro forma financial position of the Company to minimize equity dilution. We believe the acquisition of Delphy will be a transformative event for the Company, both financially and operationally, as it provides us first-in-class global consulting operations from which we plan to accelerate deployment of our robust IP portfolio, including our GrowHouse facilities."

Additional details on the transaction will be available in the Company's Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Company's website upon execution of the definitive agreement.

About AgriFORCE
AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company's current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AGRIFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AGRIFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AGRIFORCE is available at: www.AGRIforcegs.com.

Follow AgriFORCE on Twitter: @agriforcegs
Follow AgriFORCE on Facebook: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.
Connect with AgriFORCE on LinkedIn: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer.  Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

Company Contact:
Ian Pedersen
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com

Media Relations:
Denise Sabet
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: dsabet@agriforcegs.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

AgriFORCE Growing Systems NCM:AGRI Cannabis Investing
AGRI
AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd is dedicated to transforming modern agricultural development through its proprietary patent-pending facility design and automated growing system. Its methods are designed to produce high-quality, pesticide-free, locally cultivated crops, cost-effectively and with the ability to quickly scale, in virtually any climate.

AgriFORCE CEO to Present at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference on March 3rd

AgriFORCE CEO to Present at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference on March 3rd

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced it will be presenting at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference taking place virtually and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, March 3 rd 2022.

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 3 rd , 2022, at 3:40 PM PST. Mr. Mueller will also be fielding investor questions and hosting individual investor meetings during the one-day virtual and in-person conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE Announces Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Radical Clean Solutions' New Patent-Pending Hydroxyl Generating Devices for the Controlled Environment Agriculture and Food Manufacturing Sectors

AgriFORCE Announces Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Radical Clean Solutions' New Patent-Pending Hydroxyl Generating Devices for the Controlled Environment Agriculture and Food Manufacturing Sectors

Proprietary system seeks out and destroys airborne and surface-based mold, bacteria, viruses as well as Coronavirus and other pathogens in real-time

Mold contamination alone affects nearly 25% of the world's crops

Keep reading... Show less
Patent Application Published for AgriFORCE GrowHouse Facility and Related IP

Patent Application Published for AgriFORCE GrowHouse Facility and Related IP

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, announced today that a U.S.patent application entitled "Structures for Growing Plants" (U.S. patent serial number 17436,275) has been published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office 1 . There are corresponding patent publications in other countries, such as Canada, China, and Europe.

The published patent application 1 highlights innovative design elements of the GrowHouse structure and operational systems, which can allow for: transmissive panels that maximize the full light spectrum; Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies, automation and use of artificial intelligence (AI); enhanced insulation for maximizing energy efficiency; foam generators for temperature and ultraviolet light control; and a sealed positive pressure environment that provides optimal temperature, humidity, velocity, filtration, and sanitation of airflow.

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Delphy, a Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and AgTech Consulting Firm

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Delphy, a Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and AgTech Consulting Firm

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Delphy Groep BV (Delphy), a Netherlands-based AgTech consultancy firm, for US$29 million through a combination of cash and stock. This definitive agreement follows the binding LOI as previously announced in October 2021.

Delphy, which optimizes production of plant-based foods and flowers, has multinational operations in Europe, Asia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Africa, with approximately 200 employees and consultants. Delphy's client list includes agriculture companies, governments, universities, and leading AgTech suppliers, who turn to the company to drive agricultural innovation, solutions, and operational expertise. Delphy achieved 2020 annual consulting audited revenues of more than US$26 million and EBITDA of US$3 million (IFRS-based) 1 . Delphy expects to end 2021 with revenues of US$28 million

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Key Milestones in Preparation for Commercial Launch of Manna as a Branded Consumer Product and Innovative Ingredient Offering for Food Manufacturers

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Key Milestones in Preparation for Commercial Launch of Manna as a Branded Consumer Product and Innovative Ingredient Offering for Food Manufacturers

Lays groundwork for initial production facilities in Saskatchewan, Canada

Conducts market research further validating broad market potential

Keep reading... Show less

Canopy Growth Heads to Expo West Bringing Lineup of CBD Products and Industry Panel to Show Attendees

Martha Stewart CBD and Quatreau will be on display March 8-12, 2022 at the show in Anaheim, CA

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today their participation in Natural Products Expo West 2022. Serving as a Silver Sponsor of the Expo, Canopy Growth's CBD brands, including Martha Stewart CBD and Quatreau will be on display from March 8-12 in Anaheim, CA.

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs to Report Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Financial Results on March 23, 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2021 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

Keep reading... Show less

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cronos, Applied Therapeutics, Everbridge, and Agrify and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT), Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), and Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)

Keep reading... Show less
people shaking hands during a business meeting

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray Buys HEXO Debt, Creates Alliance

Two leading Canadian cannabis producers are turning from rivals to partners with a strategic alliance.

This week also brought the release of financial updates from cannabis players across the board.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call on March 30, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Keep reading... Show less
closeup of health canada's cannabis website

VIDEO — Canadian Cannabis Market Facing Government Review

The cannabis industry in Canada is currently undergoing an important government evaluation. But questions remain about the scope and impact of this review.

George Smitherman, president and CEO of the Cannabis Council of Canada (C3), told the Investing News Network (INN) he hopes the evaluation will be a thorough process that allows cannabis companies to discuss realities.

C3 is an association representing the business interests of publicly traded cannabis companies such as Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY) and the Valens Company (NASDAQ:VLNS,TSX:VLNS).

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×