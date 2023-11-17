Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Energy Fuels Announces Sale of Secured Convertible Note and Receipt of Payment in Full for Prior Sale of Alta Mesa ISR Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today a Letter of Intent with Transparency Wise, LLC, (TW) of St Petersburg, FL. Bion and TW will work to define a strategic partnership focused on providing their mutual producer partners and supply chain participants with resources and technology to measure, verify, and report regenerative practices and climate-smart impacts.

TW will provide Bion and their producer partners with TW's AgWise.io agricultural data management platform to measure, monitor, report, and quantify livestock production data. Relevant data will be shared with appropriate supply chain stakeholders and, ultimately, with the consumer via the Transparency Wise consumer app. TW will utilize their blockchain integration with IBM Food Trust TM to leverage the integrity of data collected.

Bion and TW will develop a platform to provide comprehensive tracking and transparency throughout the full animal lifecycle, from genetics to cow/calf and backgrounding to finishing, processing, and distribution. Specifically, Bion and TW will develop the platform to track:

  • Cattle : Source, genetics, breeding, feed protocols, rotational grazing, and health and efficiency outcomes throughout the lifecycle of the animals.
  • Land : Measure, monitor, report, and quantify data on regenerative practices and climate impacts, for both supply chain cattle and feed source.  Data will focus on soil health and carbon sequestration by tracking water use/management, nutrient management, land use efficiency, and regenerative practices such as planting cover crops and rotational grazing.
  • Feeding Operations : Integrate a comprehensive operational dashboard for Bion's Feeding Operations to measure and monitor cattle supply, Scope 3 emissions and climate impacts, and feeder-specific emissions, and impacts. It will also measure, monitor, report, and quantify methane removal, carbon insets/offsets/credits, biogas or renewable energy generation, solar, recycled water, and production of climate-smart fertilizer.
  • Sustainable Beef - Verifiable by the Consumer : Relevant climate impacts and production practices will be accessible by app and verifiable by the consumer before and at the point of purchase.  Consumers will also be able to track high-attribute climate impacts and product claims and verify them on blockchain.
  • AI Optimizations : Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning will be leveraged throughout Bion's operations, to improve operational and supply chain efficiency, reduce resource consumption and environmental impacts, optimize animal health and welfare, and predict market opportunities.

Sarah Martello, CEO of Transparency Wise, said, "We are excited to partner with Bion and help define and market the country's first truly sustainable beef. Bion's vision of verified sustainability is a perfect fit with our own mission to provide the traceability that food safety requires, and the transparency that today's consumer expects." Martello added, "With TW's capabilities, Bion and its partners, especially those on the distribution side, won't be concerned with greenwashing: they'll be able to prove every claim on the package."

Bill O'Neill, Bion's CEO, said, "Sustainable beef is built from the ground up. Tracking feed inputs, animal movement and grazing practices, methane and other GHG emissions, ammonia emissions, water usage, etc., and documenting improvements throughout the value chain, is critical to building trust with the consumer. We're looking forward to working with Transparency Wise to provide that complete lifecycle transparency, from ‘dirt to dinner plate', and build a platform that will allow each of our supply chain partners to connect into the circular ecosystem our strategic partner model creates."

About Transparency Wise
TW was founded by Bill O'Neill (before joining Bion as its CEO) and his wife, Sarah Martello, TW's CEO. TW provides cutting-edge technology solutions, tools, and resources to the agri-food supply chain that deliver transparency and traceability to stakeholders - from producers to consumers. The agwise.io platform supports producers and stakeholders as they implement regenerative and climate-smart practices, providing tools for them to track, measure, verify and predict outcomes of production practices. TransparencyWise, the consumer-facing platform, connects consumers and other stakeholders to transparent and traceable food information. Learn more at https://transparencywise.com

About Bion
Bion's patented 3rd generation technology and the Gen3Tech platform it supports minimize the environmental impacts from livestock waste. The platform will simultaneously increase resource efficiencies and revenues by upcycling nutrient byproducts, producing PV solar and Renewable Natural Gas, and will enable sustainable branding (and premium pricing) for the protein products – meat, milk, eggs. Bion is focused on developing state-of-the-art indoor cattle feeding operations that will produce premium sustainable beef, with a USDA-certified brand. Byproducts include clean water and unique low-carbon and organic nitrogen fertilizer products. Learn more at https://bionenviro.com .

Forward Looking Statements
This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words ‘will', ‘won't be', ‘looking forward to', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements that are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Contact Information:
Craig Scott
SVP, Director of Communications
303-898-4945 direct


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion Environmental TechnologiesBNETOTCQB:BNETTech Investing
BNET
The Conversation (0)
Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, acknowledged the passing on Saturday of Dominic Bassani, the company's former Chief Executive Officer, after an extended illness. The Bion team extends its condolences and best wishes to the Bassani family.

Mr. Bassani's association with Bion began as a consultant in 2000, with a focus on strategic planning and special projects. In 2006, he assumed the role of CEO. As the driving force behind the development of Bion's second and third generation technologies, his legacy will be pioneering solutions to one of the greatest environmental problems in the world today: the air and water quality impacts from livestock production. He was a co-inventor of Bion's third generation technology platform – our Gen3Tech and patented Ammonia Recovery System – that represents the state-of-the-art in comprehensive waste treatment and nutrient recovery for livestock and other concentrated organic waste streams.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology's Initial Startup Successful - Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology's Initial Startup Successful - Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced the Ammonia Recovery System at its Fair Oaks commercial scale demonstration facility has achieved and maintained controlled steady-state operations under a variety of conditions. When at steady state, the system produces an ammonium distillate (solution), the base of Bion's nitrogen fertilizer products.

Bion has begun optimizing the system's operating parameters so that it will meet or exceed Bion's economic models for large-scale commercial projects. The Company expects the optimization to take at least four to eight weeks, at which point final design for commercial projects can begin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion's Advanced Waste Treatment Technology Start-Up Yields Positive Early Results

Bion's Advanced Waste Treatment Technology Start-Up Yields Positive Early Results

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, reports it has completed initial system startup at its Fair Oaks demonstration facility and is very encouraged by early operational results. Bion has already been able to operate the system at 'steady state' for (planned) short run-times, producing purified, concentrated ammonium bicarbonate base liquid distillate from manure digestate.

Fair Oaks Demonstration Facility

Bion anticipates it will operate the integrated Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) for the next 3-4 weeks during the current operational phase – processing manure digestate. Steady state operational optimization will continue for at least an additional 8 weeks, to produce repeatable operating data that supports (or surpasses) the existing economic models. Bion will use the optimized operating data to complete the final design of the 15,000-head modules that will make up full-scale projects, that today include Olson Feeders, Dakota Valley Growers, and Ribbonwire Ranch.

The Fair Oaks project will demonstrate the effectiveness of Bion's patented Ammonia Recovery System, the heart of Bion's Gen3Tech platform, at commercial scale. Today, up to 80 percent of the nitrogen in manure waste – most of its fertilizer value – is lost via ammonia emissions. Bion's ARS captures and stabilizes that ammonia, using the carbon dioxide also in the waste stream, to produce liquid organic- and low-carbon water-soluble nitrogen fertilizers that can be precision applied, when and where needed. The ARS upcycles the ammonia nitrogen that would have been lost, creating a new revenue source, while preventing its release to the environment, where today it contributes to nutrient runoff, harmful algae blooms and coastal dead zones, groundwater contamination, and the formation of PM2.5, small inhalable particulate matter that represents a significant human health risk.

To supplement its press releases, Bion will also post periodic updates regarding Fair Oaks progress on its website (full link below) and its social media channels, including Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook (links on Bion's website).

About Bion: Bion's patented 3 rd generation technology (Gen3Tech) dramatically reduces the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, increases resource efficiencies by recovering high-value byproducts, and delivers a verified sustainable end product. The platform minimizes air, water, and soil pollution, while recovering low-carbon Climate Smart and organic fertilizer products and renewable energy. Bion is focused on developing the cleanest state-of-the-art cattle feeding operations in the world, that will produce premium beef with a sustainable brand certified by the USDA. For more information, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words 'will', 'anticipate(s)', 'believe(s)', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. It should be noted it is difficult to accurately predict the startup and optimization of a first-of-its-kind advanced waste treatment technology platform. The timelines discussed are estimates only. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Distillate (right) produced from manure digestate (left)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bions-advanced-waste-treatment-technology-start-up-yields-positive-early-results-301901349.html

SOURCE Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Initiates Start Up of Livestock Waste Treatment Technology Demonstration Project

Bion Initiates Start Up of Livestock Waste Treatment Technology Demonstration Project

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that it has initiated integrated system startup at its Fair Oaks, Indiana demonstration and optimization facility. The system will allow Bion to demonstrate the effectiveness of its core ammonia recovery technology at commercial scale.

Bion will operate the integrated Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) in 'startup mode' for approximately one week, running liquids to check for pressure integrity and establish baselines. Once the startup phase is complete, the system will begin processing digestate, the manure residual after methane has been extracted through anaerobic digestion. Bion anticipates 3-4 weeks to achieve steady state operations and 4 to 12 weeks to produce repeatable operating data that is consistent with the requirements needed to support the existing economic models.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dakota Valley Growers and Bion Announce First Grant for Sustainable Beef Project

Dakota Valley Growers and Bion Announce First Grant for Sustainable Beef Project

Dakota Valley Growers (DVG), a cattle feeder developing a sustainable beef cattle feeding operation near Bathgate, North Dakota and Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that DVG has been awarded a grant from North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission to cover certain initial project development costs.

The Commission awarded Dakota Valley Growers $128,500 to cover 75 percent of initial engineering, design, permitting, and legal work associated with developing the DVG project. Engineering teams have now been engaged by DVG and Bion and have begun design work to support conditional use permit applications. The applications are expected to be submitted within two months, at which time a public hearing will be scheduled for soon after.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4) a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the company's lithium carbonate regenerated from recycled battery waste has successfully been qualified by C4V's Phase 1 Supply Chain Qualification program through testing in battery cells.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting on a panel on the opening day of Benchmark Week 2023, a flagship event hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, in Los Angeles on 14 November (PST) or 15 November (AEDT).

Benchmark Week is a premier gathering for the world's lithium-ion battery supply chain and the wider energy transition.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE will be participating on a panel on Tuesday 1:00 pm (PST) or Wednesday 8:00 am (AEDT), addressing the topic of whether lithium will replace oil as the key critical commodity of the new energy economy.

Joining him on the panel will be Salah Gamoudi, CFO of Standard Lithium and Roger Atkins, Founder of Electric Vehicles Outlook Ltd.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Q3 2023 Highlights and Headlines

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Appointed Silicon Anode & All-Solid-State Battery Expert, Dr. Jae Ha Woo, as New Chief Science Officer
    • High-Impact Research Leading to Major NASDAQ-Listed Battery Materials Company Licensing Dr. Woo's Patented Technology
  • Former Scientific Research Engineer at General Motors Global R&D Centre
    • Development in Nanostructured Silicon Anode Materials with Artificial Solid Electrolyte Interphase, Battery Performance Optimization, and Electrode Synthesis

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is highly pleased to announce Dr. Jae Ha Woo as NEO's newly appointed Chief Science Officer (" CSO ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BLOCKMATE - BESS Webinar Replay

BLOCKMATE - BESS Webinar Replay

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") has published a replay of the special webinar briefing hosted on November 1, 2023, to its website.

The webinar included a presentation from Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg, who presented on the strategic direction of Blockmate, should the acquisition of BESS Power Innovation Corp ("BESS") be approved by the TSX. BESS is a company focused on the sales, distribution, and manufacturing of lithium batteries. After his presentation, Mr Rosenberg fielded questions from investors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting. Shareholders approved of all matters put before them, including: (a) the reappointment of DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the next fiscal year; (b) the adoption of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; and (c) the Change of Business, whereby the Company will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Technology Issuer instead of a Mining Issuer.

The motion to increase the board of directors to six members was not approved by shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NEO Battery Materials: Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material

Beyond Lithium Completes Oversubscribed Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $935,500

Ultra Lithium Inc. Appoints Directors

Real Matters Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Completes Oversubscribed Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $935,500

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Inc. Appoints Directors

Gold Investing

​​I​ntercept of 4.7% Copper Over 11 Metres in Latest Drill Hole into El Pilar Porphyry, Cuba

Lithium Investing

Grant of Highly Prospective Licences for Lithium - Amended

Copper Investing

TNC Placement to Fund Great Australia Mine Restart and Copper Exploration

Resource Investing

$25 million Institutional Placement to Accelerate High- Grade Growth Strategy

Lithium Investing

Gerardo Del Real: I Still Love Lithium and Uranium, Now it's Gold's Time Too

×