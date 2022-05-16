Company NewsInvesting News

The Spring into Action- Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on May 16th - 20th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The Spring into Action: VIRTUAL begins on Monday, May 16th, 2022, with a Biotech Discovery Day. Company presentations begin at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 16th, 17th and 18th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (May 19th and 20th).

Join us for a full two and a half days of presentations that were nominated by qualified investors as a "Best Idea." A full agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Virtual Conference, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16th - 18th, 2022, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

DateTimePresenting CompanyEvent URL

5/16/2022

01:00 - 01:25pmAchieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45566
02:00 - 02:25pmArtelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45562
02:30 - 02:55pmFortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45563
03:00 - 03:25pmSpectral Medical Inc. (EDT)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45565
5/17/202208:30 - 08:55amOpera Limited (OPRA)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45567
09:00 - 09:25amMISTRAS Group (MG)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45568
09:30 - 09:55amGuardforce AI Co. (GFAI)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45569
10:00 - 10:25amAssertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45570
10:30 - 10:55amTrust Stamp (IDAI)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45614
11:00 - 11:25amIssuer Direct Corporation (ISDR)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45572
11:30 - 11:55amiCAD, Inc. (ICAD)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45573
12:00 - 12:25pmomniQ Corp. (OMQS)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45574
12:30 - 12:55pmAspira Women's Health (AWH)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45575
01:00 - 01:25pmProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45576
01:30 - 01:55 pmIDW Media Holdings, Inc. (IDW)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45577
02:00 - 02:25pmJourney Medical Corporation (DERM)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45578
02:30 - 02:55pmBiomerica, Inc. (BMRA)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45579
03:00 - 03:25pmAGRIFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (AGRI)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45580
03:30 - 03:55pmChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45581
04:00 - 04:25pmBiolase, Inc. (BIOL)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45582
04:30 - 04:55pmFLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45583
5/18/202208:30 - 08:55am
09:00 - 09:25amSachem Capital Corp. (SACH)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45584
09:30 - 09:55amAdcore (ADCO)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45585
10:00 - 10:25amInuvo (INUV)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45587
10:30 - 10:55amSurgePays, Inc. (SURG)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45588
11:00 - 11:25amLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45589
11:30 - 11:55amSmart for Life, Inc. (SMFL)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45590
12:00 - 12:25pmAudioEye (AEYE)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45617
12:30 - 12:55pmStran & Company, Inc. (STRN)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45591
01:00 - 01:25pmModular Medical (Modd)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45592
01:30 - 01:55 pmOne Stop Systems (OSS)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45593
02:00 - 02:25pmPyrogenesis Canada (PYR)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45594
02:30 - 02:55pmAssure Holdings (IONM)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45571
03:00 - 03:25pmRed Cat Holdings (RCAT)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45595
03:30 - 03:55pmLightPath Technologies (LPTH)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45596
04:00 - 04:25pmAcasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45560

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences
The MicroCap Rodeo is back with the "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

Contact:
Angie Wright
Vice President of Events
919-228-6240
angie.wright@issuerdirect.com

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd is dedicated to transforming modern agricultural development through its proprietary patent-pending facility design and automated growing system. Its methods are designed to produce high-quality, pesticide-free, locally cultivated crops, cost-effectively and with the ability to quickly scale, in virtually any climate.

