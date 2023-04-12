FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Potashâs Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

ValueTheMarkets News Commentary As the global population continues to grow, the demand for agricultural production is increasing exponentially. To meet this demand while protecting the environment, sustainable agriculture practices are playing a more important role. One essential nutrient significant in sustainable agriculture is potash, a potassium-rich compound. Here we discuss agricultural protection with regards to BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE), AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) and Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA).

Potash increasingly plays a key role in balancing crop productivity and environmental conservation in sustainable agriculture. Potassium promotes healthy plant growth, strengthens cell walls, regulates water balance, and aids in photosynthesis, protein synthesis, and the transport of nutrients. As a result, potash application can significantly improve crop yield, quality, and resilience to diseases and pests.

Therefore, businesses are preparing for the expected potash demand to rise. For instance, global resources company BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) is investing heavily in its potash reserves in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Likewise, according to the US Geological Survey, the Paradox Basin in Utah is a highly prolific region known for hosting around 2 billion tons of underdeveloped, world-class potash resources. Sage Potash Corp (TSX.V: SAGE) is exploring a high-grade potash resource within the Southeast of the region, where it is pioneering a new scalable potash production approach. Sage is an ambitious growth stock ideally situated to address US potash needs, ensuring food security and reducing dependency on imports, which could potentially lower fertilizer costs. Its district-scale potash project here now totals 88,118.78 acres.

Meanwhile, Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) is increasing its fertilizer production capability in Louisiana, with its President and CEO stating , " The outlook for our business is strong as we expect global supply issues to persist and demand for crop inputs to increase in 2023. "

Sustainable agriculture aims to optimize how resources are used while minimizing environmental impact. Thus, a responsible application of potash is essential for achieving this balance. Overuse or improper application of potash can lead to environmental problems such as soil degradation, water pollution, and loss of biodiversity. To address these issues, farmers must apply potash in a targeted and careful manner.

For instance, in India, agriculture serves as the main livelihood for about 60% of the population, increasing to 70% in rural areas. Farmers tend to practice intensive cultivation to fulfill food demands, which frequently leads to nutrient depletion and deteriorating soil quality. This decline in soil quality contributes to reduced fertility and poor production. Yet, reversing the consequences of continuous nutrient exploitation without adequate replenishment strategies becomes a time-consuming process.

A 2022 study authored by researchers from the Potash Research Institute of India, the International Potash Institute in Switzerland and the NCC Agri, Fertilizer, Soil & Water Management Expert in Israel assessed the impact of potassium depletion on soybean production in India, demonstrating that potassium-inclusive fertilization increases yield and profitability. Experiments revealed that plots receiving additional potash fertilizer showed significant soybean yield increases and profitability.

Precision agriculture techniques enable farmers to apply potash efficiently and accurately, ensuring that crops receive the optimal amount of nutrients while reducing the risk of environmental harm. These methods include soil testing, variable-rate application technology, and real-time monitoring. By utilizing precision agriculture, farmers can optimize potash use, resulting in better crop yields and reduced environmental impact. Factors such as soil moisture, rainfall, nitrogen dosing rate, and cultivar also influence the effectiveness of potassium application.

Agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is helping farmers improve crop yields with Precision Planting by providing smart products that enhance planting, liquid application, and harvest operations. Its innovative solutions, which can be retrofitted to current equipment or integrated into new equipment, cover monitoring and measurement, liquid control and delivery, meters, downforce control, seed delivery, and emergence, thereby optimizing various aspects of farming operations.

By leveraging digital and physical tools, farmers can make informed decisions that enhance overall farm management, from seed selection to nutrient management and harvest optimization. Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is another company that is committed to providing farmers with cutting-edge precision ag tools that help improve productivity, preserve resources, and reduce waste.

It's increasingly evident that potash plays a vital role in sustainable agriculture, as it improves crop yields and profitability while minimizing environmental impact. By adopting responsible potash application practices and leveraging precision agriculture techniques, farmers can achieve a delicate balance between agricultural production and protecting the environment. That's why investing in research, education, and technology is critical to ensure the sustainable use of potash and the long-term viability of the global food system.

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), a leading global resources company, has around 80,000 employees and contractors, mainly in Australia and the Americas. As a top producer of major commodities such as iron ore, copper, nickel, and metallurgical coal, the company's products are sold globally. BHP has awarded three new contracts for its Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada, in partnership with local First Nation communities.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is a global agriculture company specializing in providing innovative solutions to tackle major agricultural challenges. It offers a diverse range of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services through a unique distribution strategy. With well-known brands and a robust technology pipeline, Corteva aims to boost farmers' productivity. Corteva Agriscience has commercially launched Adavelt™ active, a novel fungicide with a new mode of action that protects against various diseases affecting crop yields.

Sage Potash Corp (TSX.V: SAGE) is an American potash exploration company that recently launched on the TSX Venture exchange. Its Sage Plain Property is a large-scale, high-grade potash resource within the Paradox Basin of Southeast Utah. The company is pioneering a new scalable potash production approach in the US with a short path to initial production. The company recently increased its land portfolio with the acquisition of 5,118.78 acres of private leases.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), the world's largest crop inputs and services provider, aims to feed a growing population sustainably. The company newly released its 2023 ESG Report, highlighting the company's progress in meeting its 2030 sustainability commitments. Notable achievements include documenting around one million acres of sustainable agriculture in North America and Australia, evaluating a new clean ammonia facility, exceeding targets for Indigenous economic impact in Saskatchewan, and awarding $500,000 to ag-tech entrepreneurs focused on diversity and inclusion.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. With a differentiated brand portfolio including brands like Challenger®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®, AGCO delivers customer value through its Fuse® smart farming solutions. AGCO's Precision Planting recently won the prestigious Davidson Prize for its innovative Radicle Agronomics™ Solution. This award-winning solution combines agronomic knowledge with data-driven planting technology to help farmers improve crop yields and make better-informed decisions.

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the expansion of its district-scale potash project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin, known to host extensive underdeveloped world-class potash resources (approximately 2 billion tons, according to the US Geological Survey ).

Additionally to the previously disclosed land portfolio consisting of 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM prospecting permit applications, the company has negotiated and agreed on terms for the acquisition of 5,118.78  acres of private leases.

Food security is a global concern, with the world's population rising, a struggle to meet climate targets and the war in Ukraine triggering particularly severe disruptions to global markets for critical raw materials. Food crises create human suffering and require emergency relief, which is why we must find ways to prevent them from happening. One route is safeguarding fertilizers, which are critical to enhancing agricultural productivity and crop yields. Another is using predictive analytics. This article discusses fertilizer production with reference to CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE).

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its ongoing partnership with RESPEC LLC. ("RESPEC"), a best-in-class global engineering firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for mining, energy, infrastructure, water and natural resources. As leaders in potash solution mining consulting and engineering, RESPEC has successfully executed numerous projects worldwide and consulted for some of the largest potash producers including Rio Tinto, North Atlantic Potash, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (PCS) (now Nutrien), CanPacific, Sennen Resources and others.

Beginning in January 2022 , RESPEC was engaged by Sage Potash to reinitiate engineering preparations to include the planning, design and execution of a Phase 1 Drill Hole Program and the preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) toward the development of a pilot potash production facility. RESPEC will also be completing the corresponding permit applications for the Sage Plains project.

SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Sage Potash CORP. ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") (TSXV : SAGE) is pleased to announce its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the ticker symbol " SAGE.V " effective at the open on March 20, 2023 . This follows the closing of private placements totalling $5,322,350 and the acquisition of a potash land portfolio in the State of Utah consisting of over 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM Prospecting Permit Applications, as well as assembling a highly experienced team adept at all aspects of solution mining, surface processing, operations and fertilizer distribution.

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2023)

Robust demand for potash pushed prices to a 13 year record high in 2021. That trend continued in the first half of 2022 as potash prices rose on supply chain concerns sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In mid-May 2022, the World Bank said global fertilizer prices were up 30 percent for the year so far, adding that those price-positive conditions were expected to continue through the year and beyond. In fact, bullish sentiment in the potash industry has major market participants such as BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BLT) investing billions in new potash fertilizer production.

All of this was welcome news for potash investors — many potash-mining operations have closed in recent years, and some are waiting on the sidelines for better days and improvements in the potash price.

How to Invest in Potash (Updated 2023)

The world's population is increasing rapidly and is expected to reach over 9.8 billion by 2050.

This situation is creating positive fundamentals for the agricultural sector, including the potash market. A larger population means that much higher amounts of food will be needed; however, with more people will come further urbanization and less farmland with which to work, meaning farmers will have no choice but to increase crop yields.

That's where fertilizers like potash come in. Potash fertilizer not only provides essential nutrients to food, but also improves water retention in plants and strengthens their roots and stems. It also has a role to play in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Keep reading...Show less
5 TSX- and TSXV-Listed Potash Companies

The global potash market is dominated by Canada, the world's leading potash producer, with Canadian potash companies producing an impressive 14 million metric tons (MT) of the material in 2021.

The potash industry has faced difficulties in the past few years, including challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but potash producers continue to push ahead despite headwinds. Meanwhile, potash exploration and development companies are working hard at projects that can take advantage of rising demand for agricultural products.

For those interested in the market, here's a list of Canadian potash stocks listed on the TSX and TSXV; companies are listed from largest to smallest, and all had market caps of at least C$10 million as of November 15, 2022.

Karnalyte Resources Inc.

Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases. It is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day of ammonia and approximately 1,200 MTPD of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

Nutrien Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

Created in 2018 as a result of the merger between PotashCorp and Agrium, Nutrien is the world's largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrients--nitrogen, potash, and phosphate--although its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"), announced that it has completed the exercise of its option (the "Option") to exchange all of its 157,325,071 common shares ("WPH Shares") held in Western Potash Holdings Corp. ("WPH") into 219,729,258 common shares ("WRX Shares") of Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("WRX").

Vantage acquired the Option on September 8, 2022 pursuant to a subscription agreement among Vantage, WRX, WPH and Western Potash Corp., dated February 16, 2022, as amended on May 20, 2022 and July 29, 2022 (the "Subscription Agreement") whereby Vantage acquired 157,325,071 WPH Shares for an aggregate subscription price of $80,000,000 (the "Investment").

×