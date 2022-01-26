Abbott today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and issued its financial outlook for 2022. Fourth-quarter sales of $11.5 billion increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange. Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $1.11 and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was $1.32 . ...

