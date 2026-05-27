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Battery Metals Investing

Why Global EV Sales Are Telling Three Different Stories in 2026

Georgia Williams
Written by Georgia Williams
Georgia Williams
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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May 27, 2026 12:29PM

For years, electric vehicle adoption rose in near-unison across major markets. Not anymore. As of early 2026, regional demand has diverged sharply, with Europe accelerating while China and North America lose ground.

New data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence shows the global electric vehicle (EV) market fractured along regional lines in early 2026. While global sales reached 5.6 million passenger EVs through April—a modest 6 percent year-over-year increase—that headline number masks stark divergence.

“It’s very different on a regional basis,” Charles Lester, Data Manager at Benchmark told the Investing News Network during a recent podcast interview. “Europe and the rest of world are growing very strong. Meanwhile, we’ve got reductions in 2026 year-on-year in China and North America.”

China, long the world’s EV engine, is down roughly 17 percent year-to-date. The driving force is a revamped trade-in subsidy scheme that now favors larger vehicles, plus the first-ever purchase tax on EVs. Smaller, cheaper EVs—a staple of the Chinese market—have taken the hardest hit.

Ironically, battery demand hasn’t suffered as much. “Most of the vehicles are now larger. They’ve got larger pack sizes,” Lester explained.

Europe’s surprise acceleration

Europe tells an opposite story.

After record sales in March, growth accelerated to 30 percent year-over-year in March and April. Three forces are at work: tightened emissions legislation averaging across 2025–2027, renewed subsidy programs in Germany, the UK and Italy, and—perhaps most unexpectedly—the conflict in the Middle East.

Rising petrol prices have pushed European consumers to bring forward EV purchases. “Consumers are definitely putting forward purchases because of the impact on actual prices across the world,” Lester says.

Chinese exports change the game

While Western automakers struggle with EV profitability, Chinese OEMs are flooding global markets. China recorded over 400,000 EV exports in April alone, targeting Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Even with European tariffs in place, Chinese-built vehicles captured 22 percent of Europe’s EV market in early 2026, up from 19 percent in 2025.

BYD (OTCPL:BYDDF) definitely finds it more profitable to sell to the European market at a higher price than in the domestic market,” Lester says. “They’re clearly still making good money there.”

Mexico’s response, a 50 percent tariff introduced in early 2026, hasn’t stopped the flow. Chinese exporters simply flooded the market before the tariff took effect.

North America lags

In the US, tax credit eliminations and the effective zeroing-out of CAFE standard fines have removed incentives for automakers to push EVs, especially when hybrids remain profitable. Canada’s new subsidy scheme and a limited quota of 49,000 Chinese EV imports may provide a modest lift, but not a dramatic one.

Lester points investors toward three key variables: the duration of elevated petrol prices from Middle East tensions, protectionist moves in Europe and the US aimed at onshoring battery supply chains, and the continued rise of lower-cost LFP battery chemistry, already dominant globally but facing a slight market-share dip in China due to the shift toward larger vehicles.

“One of the big stories of this year,” Lester says, “is that China has maintained strong production. The domestic market is down a bit, but exports have exploded.”

For more insights into the global EV market listen to the full conversation with Benchmark’s Charles Lester above.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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The gold price moved down this week, taking a turn toward the end of the period that took it below US$4,550 per ounce.

Its sister metal silver followed a similar trend, although at one point it briefly approached the US$89 per ounce mark.

Precious metals continue to react to the Iran war, which is developing quickly. Iran rejected the latest peace proposal from the US last weekend, with President Donald Trump calling the country's counter-proposal "totally unacceptable."

Tensions between the two nations have since escalated further, and a vote in the House of Representatives shows that opposition to the conflict is growing in the US — a resolution calling for the end of American involvement failed, but was the closest vote yet on the war.

Also in the mix was the latest US consumer (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) data.

April CPI was up 3.8 percent year-on-year, the fastest increase seen since 2023, and 0.6 percent from the previous month. Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes the food and energy categories, rose 2.8 percent year-on-year and 0.4 percent compared to March.

PPI for April was up 6 percent year-on-year, the largest rise since December 2022, and a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-on-month.

These numbers have stoked concerns about higher prices and raised questions about the US Federal Reserve's path forward — especially with the road now clear for Kevin Warsh to take the helm at the central bank, succeeding Jerome Powell.

Bullet briefing — Gold, silver stock M&A heats up

Equinox to buy Orla for US$5.1 billion

M&A was in the air in the gold space this week, with Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) announcing plans to acquire Orla Mining (TSX:OLA,NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in an all-stock deal valued at US$5.1 billion.

The combined company will have an implied market cap of US$18.5 billion, and will become the second largest producer of Canadian gold. In total, its annual output is expected to come in at 1.1 million ounces of the yellow metal.

The transaction with Orla is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

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The Equinox/Orla deal wasn't the only M&A activity in the mining sector this week.

Elemental Royalty (TSX:ELE,NASDAQ:ELE) and Vizsla Royalties have entered into a definitive agreement through which Elemental will acquire Vizsla in a C$327 million arrangement.

Vizsla's key asset is a 2 to 3.5 percent net smelter return royalty on Vizsla Silver's (TSXV:VZLA,NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Mexico-based Panuco silver-gold project. Elemental CEO David M. Cole said in a press release that it's expected to become a cornerstone of the company's portfolio.

Panuco has been in focus this year since a January incident in which 10 people were abducted from the project site. As of Vizsla Silver's latest update at the beginning of April, nine had been confirmed deceased, with the 10th still missing.

Elemental and Vizsla expect the transaction to close in Q3.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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Georgia Williams

Georgia Williams

Managing Editor

Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.

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