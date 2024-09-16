Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the successful conversion of its reconnaissance license into two new mineral exploration licenses, covering a total of 1,899 square kilometers within the highly prospective Todi Shear Zone in Liberia. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Zodiac Gold's ongoing exploration and development efforts in the region, known for its potential to host major gold and iron ore deposits. With this conversion the Company now controls three exploration licenses totalling 2,316 square kilometers in the Todi Shear Zone.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/223440_5df48c69b4af6b6a_001.jpg

Figure-1: Map showing Zodiac Gold's Exploration Licenses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/223440_5df48c69b4af6b6a_001full.jpg

The new exploration licenses provide Zodiac Gold with exclusive rights to conduct comprehensive geological and geophysical surveys, trenching, drilling, and other advanced exploration activities over the designated areas. Zodiac Gold's exploration to date has demonstrated the significant potential of the Todi Shear Zone and the Company is committed to advancing its understanding of the zone's gold-bearing potential.

Zodiac Gold has completed stream sediment sampling, field assesments, desktop reviews, and satellite data interpretation in the areas now converted to exploration licenses, and has identified numerous targets for follow-up exploration. In particular, significant stream sediment anomalism has been identified along a major Todi Shear Zone structure.

David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "The conversion of these licenses represents a pivotal moment for Zodiac Gold as we continue our exploration of this highly prospective land package. With over 2,300 square kilometers to explore, we are excited to unlock the full mineral potential of the Todi Shear Zone and continue our efforts to create value for our shareholders."

The Todi Shear Zone is a strategically important region in Liberia, attracting increasing attention from both local and international mining companies. Zodiac Gold is confident that its exploration activities in this area will not only enhance the company's asset portfolio but also contribute to the economic development of Liberia through job creation, community engagement, and sustainable resource management.

Zodiac Gold remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of environmental stewardship and social responsibility throughout its exploration activities. The company will work closely with local communities and government authorities to ensure responsible exploration practices and mutual benefit.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol
President & CEO
info@zodiac-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223440

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×