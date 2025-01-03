Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Arizona's Gold Rush: A Modern-day Opportunity for Investors

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Cygnus and Doré Copper Complete Merger

Element79 Provides Updates on ASM Formalization and Progress Towards Long-Term Surface Rights Access Agreements

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

CEOL Application and Amended 2024 Interim Results for ASX listing

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Dore Copper Mining

DCMC:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Energy Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Zodiac Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2024, it has closed its first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of approximately C$123,000 (the "First Tranche"). The net proceeds of the First Tranche will be used for exploration of the Company's Todi gold project and for working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the First Tranche closing of the Offering, the Company issued 1,230,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of C$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.15 per Warrant Share until the date which is 24 months following the closing date of the First Tranche of the Offering.

The Company paid finder's fees to certain finders, consisting of a cash fee of C$1,400 and 10,400 finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") pursuant to the First Tranche. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche closing of the Offering, including Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of Warrants, are and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day after the date of closing of the First Tranche of the Offering.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

The Company also announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval to extend the closing of the Offering until January 30, 2025. The Company expects to close the balance of the Offering on or before January 30, 2025.

Insider Participation

An insider participated in the Offering and subscribed for an aggregate of 100,000 Units for a total of approximately C$10,000. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under the policies of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the Units acquired by the insider and the consideration paid by such insider does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

Shares for Debt Settlement

In addition, the Company intends to settle an aggregate of C$166,425.30 owing to certain Director and service providers of the Company, including David Kol (Director and Chief Executive Officer), by issuing a total of 1,664,253 Common Shares to them at a price of C$0.10 per share. The amounts owing represent unpaid fees for services and expenses previously provided to the Company, as well as cash advances that have been previously provided to the Company to fund certain short-term working capital expenditures. The Company is proposing to complete these settlements to preserve cash to fund future operations. The disinterested members of the Company's board of directors believe that the debt settlements are in the best interests of the Company and have unanimously approved them. Completion of the debt settlements is subject to the receipt of all necessary TSXV approvals.

Because insiders will be participating in the debt settlement, it is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under the policies of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Common Shares to be issued to the participating insiders nor the consideration received from them exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol
President & CEO
info@zodiac-gold.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235988

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac GoldZAU:CCTSXV:ZAUPrecious Metals Investing
ZAU:CC
Zodiac Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Zodiac Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, announces that it has terminated the exclusivity agreement previously entered into with Mable and Fable Limited ("MFL") on September 26, 2024, due to MFL's failure to satisfy their funding obligations under the agreement.

By terminating the exclusivity agreement, the Company is now free to pursue multiple strategic opportunities (including partnerships, joint ventures and financings) that have emerged since the announcement of its recent iron ore discovery. Following that announcement, Zodiac Gold has received substantial interest from multiple parties regarding these high-potential assets. The Company intends to evaluate these opportunities with a view towards identifying how to best leverage its iron ore assets in one or more transactions that will maximize shareholder value. In parallel, Zodiac Gold intends to continue to build on the exploration success of its recently completed Alasala and Arthington drilling programs at its Todi Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Enters into Market-Making Services Agreement

Zodiac Gold Enters into Market-Making Services Agreement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Market-Making Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") on September 3, 2024, to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies and applicable laws. Velocity Trade will trade common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") of the Company on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's Common Shares.

Under the Agreement, Velocity Trade will receive compensation of CDN$6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of two (2) months and automatically renews for one (1) month periods ("Additional Term") unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the end of the Additional Term. There are no performance obligations contained in the Agreement, and Velocity Trade will not receive Common Shares, stock options, or any other form of equity in the Company as compensation. Velocity Trade and the Company are arms-length parties, and Velocity Trade and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, however, Velocity Trade and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Completes Drill Program at the Alasala Target and Hits Mineralized Zones including 4.05m at 13.92 g/t

Zodiac Gold Completes Drill Program at the Alasala Target and Hits Mineralized Zones including 4.05m at 13.92 g/t

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to report the results from its diamond drilling program at the Alasala target, including 4.05m at 13.92 gt (including 1.6m at 34.5 gt Au), 7m at 2.23 gt Au (including 1m at 12.65 gt Au) and 4.25m at 0.99 gt Au (including 0.7m at 5.25 gt Au). In addition, channel sampling in the Lion Hill artisanal mining pit during this drill program by Zodiac Gold's geological team returned 6.05m at 9.06 gt Au (including 1m at 46 gt Au and 1m at 7.6 gt Au). The results of drilling confirm that the high grades reported from surface exploration and previous drilling in the oxide zone have strong continuity at depth, with 4.05m at 13.92 gt Au intersected 75m below surface. These zones are believed to be open at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Adjustment to Bong West Exploration License to Include Additional Iron Ore Targets in Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Adjustment to Bong West Exploration License to Include Additional Iron Ore Targets in Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that a proposed adjustment to the newly granted Bong West license has been granted by Liberia's Ministry of Mines and Energy. The Company requested the change after a data compilation and review revealed a historical inferred mineral resource and iron ore potential along strike to the west of the Bong Mine, owned by China Union (Hong Kong) Mining Co.

The Company announced the identification of the historical inferred mineral resource and results of exploration by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) (Geologic, Geophysical, and Mineral Localities Map by Wahl et al., 2007) and then West Peak Iron Limited ("West Peak Iron"), in a press release on September 25, 2024. The adjustment to the license increases the historical inferred mineral resources at Bong West from the previously announced 8 million tonnes at 35.91% Fe to 11.1 million tonnes at 36.36% Fe (Table 1). West Peak Iron completed drilling in two of seven target areas (Areas 4 and 6) and delineated historical mineral resources in both areas. Rock chip sampling and trenching by West Peak Iron at the other target areas suggests significant exploration potential exists in the Bong West and Bomi South licenses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement (the "Exclusivity Agreement") with Mable and Fable Limited ("Mable and Fable" or the "Investor"), an arm's-length private equity group focused on West African investments across various sectors including natural resources, banking, real estate, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors.

Pursuant to the Exclusivity Agreement, Zodiac Gold has agreed to negotiate exclusively with the Investor until December 31, 2024 with respect to a potential investment or strategic transaction between Zodiac Gold and the Investor. In exchange, the Investor has agreed to pay a US$2 million deposit to the Company (the "Deposit"), of which US$1 million will be funded immediately and US$1 million will be funded within 30 days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, January 2, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. ( CSE:ELEM ) ( OTC:ELMGF ) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", or " the Company") announces today that due to timing delays related to changing auditors, it has miss ed its filing deadline of December 30, 2024 for its audited annual financial statements and accompanying M anagement's D iscussion and A nalysis as well as the related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended August 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Closes $350,000 Financing

Lode Gold Closes $350,000 Financing

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed $350,000 financing, previously announced on December 12, 2024. A total of 1,944,444 units at $0.18 per unit (each, a "Unit") been issued.

Each $0.18 unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share for a period of three years following the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Announces $350,000 Non-Brokered Financing

Lode Gold Announces $350,000 Non-Brokered Financing

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered financing for $350,000 by issuing 1,944,444 units at $0.18 per unit.

Each $0.18 unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share for a period of three years following the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Payment Extension Agreement for Lucero Project

Element79 Announces Payment Extension Agreement for Lucero Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Monday, December 23, 2024 - Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, FSE: 7YS0, OTC: ELMGF) ("Element79 Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Amending Agreement with Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor") to modify the terms of the payment due under the Original Agreement for the Lucero Project in Peru. The extension provides a strategic framework for the Company as it advances its flagship gold and silver asset.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 20th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the recently announced private placement (December 17, 2024) of 4,330,00 Units for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $1,082,500 each consisting of one flow through Share of the Company and one half Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.25 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 20th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the recently announced private placement (December 17, 2024) of 4,330,00 Units for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $1,082,500 each consisting of one flow through Share of the Company and one half Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.25 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Zodiac Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Zodiac Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Provides Corporate Update and 2024 Year in Review

Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments

Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase with Customer Registration and Bitcoin Portal Volume Update

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Related News

Gold Investing

5 Experts Share Highest-Conviction Sectors for 2025

Uranium Investing

Cameco Faces Uranium Production Halt at JV Inkai Following Regulatory Delay

Gold Investing

Aurum Shares 1.59 Million Ounce Maiden Gold Resource for Boundiali Project

Copper Investing

Cygnus Metals and Doré Copper Complete Merger, Plan 2025 Drill Program at Chibougamau

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Provides Corporate Update and 2024 Year in Review

Oil and Gas Investing

Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments

Copper Investing

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends for Copper in 2025

×