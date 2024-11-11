Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Zodiac Gold Enters into Market-Making Services Agreement

Zodiac Gold Enters into Market-Making Services Agreement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Market-Making Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") on September 3, 2024, to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies and applicable laws. Velocity Trade will trade common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") of the Company on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's Common Shares.

Under the Agreement, Velocity Trade will receive compensation of CDN$6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of two (2) months and automatically renews for one (1) month periods ("Additional Term") unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the end of the Additional Term. There are no performance obligations contained in the Agreement, and Velocity Trade will not receive Common Shares, stock options, or any other form of equity in the Company as compensation. Velocity Trade and the Company are arms-length parties, and Velocity Trade and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, however, Velocity Trade and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

About Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. (Velocity Trade)

Velocity Trade is a private and independent investment dealer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and registered for trading in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. Velocity Trade is a member of the TMX, and of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"). Additionally, the firm, through its affiliate companies, is also regulated internationally by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) in the Netherlands, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold stands at the forefront of gold exploration in West Africa, boasting a district-scale discovery in the Todi Project. Guided by a commitment to responsible exploration and led by an experienced leadership team, Zodiac Gold is poised to play a pivotal role in the flourishing gold sector of West Africa. The company's flagship Todi project, covering an expansive 2,316 sq km land package, is strategically located in a previously underexplored region with close proximity to the renowned New Liberty Gold Mine. With a robust exploration strategy, excellent access to infrastructure, and a focus on sustainable practices, Zodiac Gold is well-positioned for success in unlocking the full potential of its extensive gold exploration assets.

On Behalf of Zodiac Gold Inc. "David Kol"

President & CEO
For further information, please visit the Zodiac-Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:
David Kol President & CEO 
info@zodiac-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address receipt of regulatory approvals, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward- looking statements include the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward- looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229522

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

