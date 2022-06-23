Gold Investing News

White Gold CEO David D’Onofrio: Multimillion Hybrid Discoveries in Yukon’s Emerging White Gold District

White Gold CEO David D’Onofrio said, “We've been looking for new zones of mineralization and (want to get) the best bang for our buck as a junior explorer.”

White Gold (TSXV:WGO,OTCQX:WHGOF,FWB:29W) maintains its robust portfolio of gold projects in Yukon. White Gold CEO David D’Onofrio said the company has been significantly successful with a 1.1 million ounce gold resource.

“We've been very successful in our total ounces, pretty significantly," D’Onofrio said. "We're at 1.1 million ounces now. And that's not including a couple of very exciting new discoveries 2 kilometers away from that deposit. For the last two years, we've been looking for new zones of mineralization around our flagship deposit. We (want to get) the best bang for our buck as a junior explorer.”

White Gold made a new high-grade discovery after it intersected 6.94 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold over 19.5 meters and 1.36 g/t gold over 18.5 meters at the Ulli's Ridge target at the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits. The two projects have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces.

D’Onofrio added that the company can really ramp up quickly in terms of size and has been very successful in doing that with two new discoveries. “We can get excited going forward considering we have this drone-to-drill methodology. Over the last five years, we're starting to drone the soil with identifying targets. And we've started to perform a diamond drill program on these targets.”

Last year, White Gold had a truly world-class discovery at its Betty property, according to D’Onofrio. The property is contiguous to Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) multimillion-ounce Coffee deposit.

“We're more of a data analysis company that performs exploration," he said. "We're putting them through this protocol designed over the last 20 years. It's proven to be extremely successful. We think what we're seeing in these earlier-stage results is that the prospect for more and more multimillion-ounce hybrid discoveries is very high in our district.”

Watch the full interview of White Gold CEO David D’Onofrio above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by White Gold (TSXV:WGO,OTCQX:WHGOF,FWB:29W) . This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by White Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. White Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with White Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

