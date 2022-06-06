Gold Investing News

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces its 2022 exploration and drilling program (the "Program") at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino").

The Program was developed in collaboration with Rio Tinto as outlined in the Investor Rights Agreement and Subscription Agreement entered as part of an investment by Rio Tinto Canada in Western (see news release dated May 17, 2021). The Program consists of several components outlined below:

Exploration Drilling

The key exploration target for the Program will be a deep magnetotelluric ("MT") low-resistivity anomaly initially identified in 2009 by a Titan IP-MT survey, and better defined by data reprocessing in 2018 as depicted in Figure 1 below. The anomaly trends NE-SW, is approximately 1,300 m long and 500 m wide, and is expected to be encountered at approximately 800 m depth in the location shown in Figure 1. An equally extensive induced polarization ("IP") anomaly lies above and northwest of this MT anomaly. Historical drill holes that penetrated that anomaly contained low-grade copper and gold values. A second deep drill hole, located approximately 175 m southwest, is contingent on the results of the first drill hole.

Enersoft Logging

The Program also involves scanning of drill core utilizing the innovative GeologicalAI robotic scanning device built by Enersoft Inc., of Calgary, Alberta. The scanning includes Light Detection and Ranging ("LIDAR") scanning, X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") analysis, hyperspectral analysis, high-resolution photography and some geotechnical analyses. The primary focus will be to continue standardization of rock types drilled throughout all programs completed to date. Scanning will be done on approximately 50,000 m of historical drill core and the 2022 exploration drilling targeting the MT anomaly, which will be given priority for scanning throughout the Program.

Geotechnical Drilling

The Program will also include roughly 1,500 m of geotechnical and hydrological drilling designed by Knight-Piesold Consulting. This will target the ground conditions of the proposed tailings management facility, proposed heap leaching and milling facilities and the new airstrip. In addition, several test pits are planned for the proposed heap-leach area.

"We are excited to launch our 2022 exploration and drilling program.", said Paul West-Sells, President and CEO, "The deep MT anomaly is a target that we've wanted to drill for a number of years, and the geotechnical program will be key to the development of our ESE statement, on track for submission next year."

COVID-19 Policy

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, visitors, and the communities in which we operate are paramount. To that end, we have implemented a COVID-19 policy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at our exploration camp, and in the Yukon. We will continue to follow the guidance issued by the Federal and Territorial governments for the operation of remote camps and mining operations. All of our policies can be found on our website, at https://casinomining.com/about-us/casino-site-policies/.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Schulze, P.Geo, and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Source

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 , with the SEC on March 25 , 2022.  The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

The Company has also filed its AIF, audited consolidated financial statements, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the appropriate Canadian regulatory bodies. These filings are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The filings described above are also available on the Company's website: westerncopperandgold.com/investors/forms . Western will also provide a copy of the filings to any shareholder, without charge, upon request.  Requests may be made by email, telephone, or regular mail.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c6749.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the remaining 13 holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino") in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 m in 22 holes. Highlights of the first nine drill holes were reported in Western's Nov. 29, 2021 news release, and are included herein. Drill assay results are shown in Table 1 and collar data in Table 2.

Highlights

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the process to permit its wholly-owned Casino copper-gold project ("Casino" or "Project") and other activities in the Yukon that impact the Project.

logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Yukon Government has commenced construction of the Carmacks Bypass Project, required for Casino's construction and operation, following award of the contract in November 2021 (see Press Release dated November 9 th , 2021). The Carmacks Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to circumvent the Village of Carmacks ; reducing heavy traffic and increasing community safety, while improving access to the Casino Project site located approximately 200 km from the community.

Advancing permitting, the Company has retained leading Canadian environmental consultancy firm Hemmera to lead preparation of an Environmental and Socio-economic Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Project. The ESE Statement, which is anticipated for submission to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") in the second quarter of 2023, is a key component in YESAB's assessment process for the proposed Casino Project.

Hemmera is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with primary office locations in Vancouver , Whitehorse , Burnaby , Victoria , Calgary , Toronto , and Halifax and a strong project presence in Northern and Western Canada . Hemmera is managing the regulatory process for Newmont Corporation's Coffee Gold Mine Project ("Coffee"). Earlier this year, YESAB issued its recommendation that Coffee proceed. Coffee is located 20 km from the Casino Project.

"The Casino Project continues to advance with construction starting on the Carmacks Bypass and bringing in Hemmera to lead our ESE statement preparation," stated Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "Hemmera's team, many of whom are based in Whitehorse , know the Yukon's regulatory environment and socio-economic situation well. Their team, like ours, understands the importance of engagement and consultation with First Nations and communities to ensure our Project reflects Yukoners' priorities and values."

Since 2016, when the Casino Project was referred to Panel Review by YESAB, Casino has continued to advance the Project by engaging with affected Yukon First Nations governments and communities, completing several Traditional Knowledge and environmental studies, conducting several drill campaigns, and finalizing a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Project.

The PEA includes important refinements to many Casino Project components, including to the tailings and waste management infrastructure, which incorporated improvements identified by the Best Available Tailings Technology Study ("BATT Study") completed in 2018 with participation by Yukon First Nations, YESAB and the Yukon Government.

In October 2021 , Casino engaged the services of M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation to conduct a Feasibility Study of the Casino Project, which remains on schedule to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c5565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Engquist as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective January 15, 2022 . Mr. Engquist will oversee operations for Western Copper and Gold and its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Deposit in Yukon, Canada ("Casino").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mr. Engquist brings nearly 30 years of leadership and extensive development experience overseeing the de-risking and advancement of numerous mining projects from early-stage exploration through start-up and operations. Most recently, he led operations, technical studies, work programs, permitting, and stakeholder relations as COO of First Mining Gold. Some recent development projects of his include First Mining's Springpole gold project, Tinka Resources' Ayawilca zinc project, and South32's Hermosa zinc project. He holds a B.Sc. in Engineering from Michigan Technological University .

Mr. Engquist's significant large copper deposit experience will be a great asset to the Company as it continues to move the Casino project forward. During his career he led the infrastructure engineering for the underground design of the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia for Rio Tinto and all aspects of the development of the Timok copper project in Serbia for Nevsun.

Dr. Paul West-Sells , Western's CEO, stated, "I am pleased to welcome Ken to the executive team at Western Copper and Gold. Ken has demonstrated leadership and success throughout his career with the advancement of assets through various stages including development. His experience will be a great asset to the team as we continue to move Casino forward and build the Company."

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"
Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/13/c1777.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold Intersects 2.53% CuEq Over 65.8 m and 1.01% CuEq Over 289.6 m at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Intersects 2.53% CuEq Over 65.8 m and 1.01% CuEq Over 289.6 m at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the initial nine holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 metres in 22 holes.

Highlights

Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals Announces Record Production and First Sales of Mineral Concentrates and Oxide Gold Material

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on mineral processing at its 80% owned Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the months of April and May 2022, the Plant completed five mineral campaigns processing a total of 4,942 metric tonnes (mt) for a yearly cumulative total of 12,514 tonnes and set a new record. This year's total production level for the first five months exceeds 2021 (9,998 mt) by more than 25%. More importantly, the Company also achieved a significant milestone in May with the processing of purchased material. Processing during the month of May included a 313 mt batch of copper material purchased by the Company, grading 3.65 % Cu and 0.80 oz/t Ag. This resulted in the Company generating and delivering 58.82 mt of concentrate to Trading Partners Peru S.A.C. located in El Callao Lima Peru. Assaying by the trader returned results for the concentrate of 17.23 % Cu, 116 g/mt Ag and 3.56 g/mt Au. The Company will continue to purchase this copper material and expects to improve its recovery and overall grade of the concentrate.

Elizabeth Blue Vein Drilling - Visible Gold Observed

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTC PINK:TMRFF) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada

The 2022 drilling campaign began on May 31st at the down-dip extension of the Blue Vein. Three diamond drill holes have been completed to date, targeting the Blue Vein, for a total of 645 metres. Drill hole EZ-22-03, has intersected two zones of quartz veining that show the presence of visible gold ("VG"). Grains of visible gold have been observed in the uncut core at a down-hole depth around 96.9 to 97.3 metres and with a second observation of visible gold around 124.0 to 124.1 metres. In both cases the gold was observed in the quartz groundmass.

White Gold Corp.

White Gold Corp. Commences 2022 Diamond Drill Program

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2022 diamond drill program at the Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge targets on its White Gold property. These targets occur in the southern part of a 6.5 km long north-northwest gold-arsenic geochemical trend (the "Ryan's Trend") and are located approximately 2 km west (Figure 1) of the Company's flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 gt Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 gt Au (1) . The Company's VG deposit, located approximately 11 km to the north, has an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 gt Au (2) . This diamond drill program forms part of the Company's 2022 fully funded $6 million exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

"We are excited to kick off our eagerly anticipated 2022 exploration program with the commencement of diamond drilling at the Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge targets. In 2021, maiden diamond drilling at Ulli's discovered a significant new high-grade gold zone that we are keen to follow up on. The Ryan's Trend has demonstrated significant potential to increase the Company's substantial resource base in the prolific and underexplored White Gold District. The initial phase will test the extensions of the high-grade mineralized zone encountered last year and additionally test the gap area between Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge Zones, with the goal of further expanding the large footprint of mineralization encountered to date. The diamond drill will then be moving to the Betty property to follow up on the 2021 high grade discovery (3.46 g/t Au over 50.0m in hole BETFD21D003) and to conduct maiden diamond drilling at other targets in close proximity. Additional detail on other components of the 2022 exploration program will be released in the coming weeks," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

B2Gold Releases its Annual Responsible Mining Report - Raising the Bar

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its sixth annual Responsible Mining Report entitled "Raising the Bar" (the "Report"), which details B2Gold's global economic contributions and its environmental, social, and governance management practices, together with the Company's performance against key indicators in 2021. Full details are outlined in the Report, which is available to view or download at www.b2gold.com . All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

In announcing the release of the Report, Clive Johnson, President & CEO of B2Gold, states "in reflecting on 2021 and its continued challenges, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to social or political unrest, to the effects of climate change around the globe, I have asked myself how we as a company have managed to navigate and adapt while still meeting our targets and goals. It has become clear to me that the answer always comes back to B2Gold's core values of fairness, respect, transparency and accountability."

Aurion-B2Gold JV Extends Gold Mineralization at Helmi and Intersects New Zone of Gold Mineralization to the Northwest

  • New gold intercepts at the Helmi Discovery include:
    • 2.44 g/t Au over 43.45 m
    • 1.44 g/t Au over 67.20 m
    • 1.46 g/t Au over 39.00 m
    • 1.57 g/t Au over 31.85 m
    • 2.05 g/t Au over 18.30 m
  • Scout drilling intersects high-grade gold mineralization, 39.40 g/t Au over 1.40 m , 900 m northwest of Helmi
  • Assays pending for 12 holes
  • Summer drilling program commenced

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for 14 holes from the winter 2022 drilling program, including 9 drilled at the Helmi Discovery and 5 scout holes testing selected regional targets on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture (JV) in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

Company Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

Summary

  • New gold intercepts at the Helmi Discovery include:
    • 2.44 g/t Au over 43.45 m from 151.95 m (IKK22029)
    • 1.44 g/t Au over 67.20 m from 166.00 m (IKK22030)
    • 1.46 g/t Au over 39.00 m from 137.50 m (IKK22025)
    • 1.57 g/t Au over 31.85 m from 119.00 and 2.05 g/t Au over 18.30 m from 174.90 m (IKK22024)
    • Mineralization extended along strike to the west and up and down dip
  • Scout drilling intersects high-grade gold mineralization
    • 39.40 g/t Au over 1.40 m from 64.30 m (KUE22011)
    • New zone of gold mineralization located 900 m northwest of the Helmi Discovery
  • Assays pending for 12 holes
    • Winter drilling program, 29 holes totaling 6,552.40 m , targeted the extensions of the Helmi Discovery along strike and at depth and selected new geophysical and geochemical targets.
  • Summer drilling program commenced
Comments

"We continue to be impressed by the continuity and consistency of mineralization at Helmi," Commented Matti Talikka, Aurion's CEO. "Drilling along the 8 km trend, defined from the west by our early stage Kutuvuoma prospect (11.37 g/t Au over 13.30 m ) to the eastern extent of Rupert's Ikkari Discovery (3.95 Moz Au ), continues to intersect impressive widths and grades. Further north and west we are also pleased to see evidence of gold-copper mineralization, which may be represent a separate mineralizing system. The scale of this opportunity begins to resemble that of globally significant gold camps and has yet to be fully defined."

Figures associated with this release can be found at the following link: https://www.aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1441/nr22_09figure.pdf .

Winter 2022 drill program at Helmi

The Helmi Discovery is located approximately 1.3 km west of Rupert Resources' 3.95-million-ounce Ikkari Discovery, along an approximately 8 km long sequence of prospective geology along a domain boundary in the eastern part of the JV property extending from the Ikkari Discovery to the Kutuvuoma test pit.

The Helmi Discovery was made during the second half of 2021 and the maiden drilling program of 20 holes, totaling 5,201.5 m , returned a number of significant intercepts including 1.84 g/t Au over 52.40 m , 1.73 g/t Au over 44.95 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.70 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.60 m , 1.46 g/t Au over 28.70 m and 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m .

Mineralization at Helmi is hosted by strongly deformed and altered, quartz-carbonate veined ultramafic rocks and mafic tuffs with fine grained disseminated and veinlet pyrite and local disseminated and veinlet magnetite.

The mineralized zones at Helmi are open along strike and at depth. The Helmi area covers approximately 1.5 km strike length of the 8 km long structural corridor of which the majority remains untested.

A total of 29 holes, 6,552.40 m , were drilled at Helmi and nearby target areas from February to April 2022 . The program was designed to test the continuity of gold mineralization encountered in the maiden drill program as well as test additional targets to the north and northwest of the Helmi Discovery, identified by geophysics and base of till sampling.

This press release contains results for 9 holes ( 2,195.80 m ) that targeted the Helmi Discovery and 5 scout holes ( 1,203.60 m ) that tested regional targets.

At Helmi, the mineralization was extended along strike to the west and up and down dip. Scout drilling intersected a new zone of high-grade gold mineralization approximately 900 northwest of Helmi.

Table 1: Aurion-B2Gold JV Drilling Summary

Aurion-B2Gold JV Drilling Result Summary

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Target Area / Notes

IKK22020

159.5

-50.0

58.00

59.25

1.25

0.98

Helmi

and



68.00

69.00

1.00

1.50


and



79.00

79.90

0.90

1.12


and



84.07

85.00

0.93

2.74


and



105.27

119.00

13.73

0.72


IKK22021

159.5

-50.0

365.85

371.55

5.70

1.21

Helmi

IKK22022

159.5

-50.0

103.00

106.45

3.45

1.22

Helmi

and



112.05

121.70

9.65

1.42


and



137.85

142.15

4.30

0.69


IKK22023

159.5

-50.0

32.85

34.25

1.40

0.94

Helmi

IKK22024

159.5

-55.0

119.00

150.85

31.85

1.57

Helmi

and



162.70

167.75

5.05

1.01


and



174.90

193.20

18.30

2.05


IKK22025

159.5

-50.0

98.50

137.50

39.00

1.46

Helmi

IKK22026

159.5

-50.0

149.55

150.00

0.45

45.80

Helmi

and



155.25

156.00

0.75

1.09


IKK22029

159.5

-50.0

151.95

195.40

43.45

2.44

Helmi

incl.



152.40

158.90

6.50

4.19


IKK22030

159.5

-50.0

166.00

233.20

67.20

1.44

Helmi

and



239.60

241.00

1.40

1.32


KUE22010

149.5

-50.0

NSV

Scout

KUE22011

159.5

-50.0

64.30

65.70

1.40

39.40

Scout

KUE22012

159.5

-50.0

NSV

Scout

KUE22015

159.5

-50.0

NSV

Scout

KUE22016

339.5

-50.0

NSV

Scout

All widths are core widths. True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut.

NSV - no significant values





Drill hole IKK22020 was collared 125 m to the northwest from IKK21010 (1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m ) and was drilled from north to south. IKK22020 intersected several mineralized intervals including 0.72 g/t Au over 13.73 m from 105.27 m .

Drill hole IKK22021 was collared 185 m to the northwest from IKK21011 (0.51 g/t Au over 41.00 m ) and was drilled from north to south. IKK22021 intersected 1.21 g/t Au over 5.70 m from 365.85 m across the contact between altered and veined mafic rocks and Kumpu Group sediments.

Drill hole IKK22022 was collared 50 m to the northwest from IKK21004 (0.64 g/t Au over 13.45 m and 0.87 g/t Au over 36.32 m ) and was drilled from north to south. IKK22022 intersected several mineralized intervals including 1.42 g/t Au over 9.65 m from 112.05 m .

Drill hole IKK22023 was collared 260 m to the northwest from IKK21010 (1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m ) and was drilled from north to south. IKK22023 did not intersect any significant values within the altered ultramafic-mafic unit and is interpreted to have drilled below the mineralized shoot.

Drill hole IKK22024 was collared 60 m to the northwest from IKK21011 (0.51 g/t Au over 41.00 m ) and was drilled from north to south. IKK22024 intersected a wide zone of alteration and mineralization returning intervals of 1.57 g/t Au over 31.85 m from 119.00 m , 1.01 g/t Au over 5.05 m from 162.70 m and 2.05 g/t Au over 18.30 m from 174.90 m .

Drill hole IKK22025 was collared 145 m to the west from IKK21013 (3.22 g/t Au over 5.00 m ) and was drilled from north to south. IKK22025 intersected a mineralized zone of 1.46 g/t Au over 39.00 m from 98.50 m . This interval is a significant westward extension to the previously defined Helmi mineralization.

Drill hole IKK22026 was collared 160 m to the northwest from IKK21009 (1.42 g/t Au over 30.70 m ) and was drilled from north to south. IKK22026 intersected the altered ultramafic-mafic unit returning intervals of 45.80 g/t Au over 0.45 m from 149.55 m and 1.09 g/t Au over 0.75 m from 155.25 m .

Drill hole IKK22029 was collared 180 m to the northwest from IKK21003 (1.84 g/t Au over 52.40 m ) and was drilled from north to south. IKK22029 intersected a mineralized zone of 2.44 g/t Au over 43.45 m from 151.95 m including 4.19 g/t Au over 6.50 m from 152.40 m .

Drill hole IKK22030 was collared 215 m to the northwest from IKK21010 (1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m ) and was drilled from north to south. IKK22030 intersected a mineralized zone of 1.44 g/t Au over 67.20 m from 166.00 m .

Scout drill hole KUE22010 was collared approximately 780 m to the west-northwest of the Helmi Discovery and was drilled from north to south. KUE22010 intersected a mineralized zone with 0.56% Cu over 15.00 m from 139.60 m which also includes several elevated (>0.10 g/t Au) values.

Scout drill hole KUE22011 was collared approximately 900 m to the northwest of the Helmi Discovery and was drilled from north to south. KUE22011 intersected a mineralized interval of 39.40 g/t Au over 1.40 m from 64.30 m . This interval, along with other elevated (>0.10 g/t Au) values, lies within a zone of 0.34% Cu over 12.35 m from 59.65 m .

Scout drill hole KUE22012 was collared approximately 1,300 m to the northwest of the Helmi Discovery and was drilled from north to south. KUE22012 did not intersect significant mineralization.

Scout drill hole KUE22015 was collared approximately 1,300 m to the northwest of the Helmi Discovery and was drilled from north to south. KUE22015 did not intersect significant mineralization.

Scout drill hole KUE22016 was collared approximately 1,200 m to the west-northwest of the Helmi Discovery and was drilled from south to north. KUE22016 intersected a mineralized zone with 0.23% Cu over 6.00 m from 155.00 m which also includes several elevated (>0.10 g/t) values to 0.35 g/t Au.

Background

The Joint Venture (30% Aurion/70% B2Gold) covers approximately 331 km 2 along the major crustal scale Sirkka Shear Zone in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt and includes a number of discoveries such as Helmi (2.05 g/t Au over 77.50 m ), Kutuvuoma (16.47 g/t Au over 11.0 m ), Soretiavuoma (48 g/t Au over 1.1 m ), Sinermä (0.54 g/t Au over 40.2 m ), Kiekerömaa (5.8 g/t Au over 5.0 m ) and Kettukuusikko (4.33 g/t Au over 20.4 m ).

B2Gold is the operator of the Joint Venture. The preliminary budget for 2022 is approximately CAN$10 million and includes approximately 12,000 m of drilling. The JV will also continue to perform geophysical surveys and base of till sampling programs that have been successfully used to generate drill targets.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All samples were delivered to ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. Analytical work for these samples was completed at ALS facilities in Loughrea, Co. Galway, Ireland and Rosia Montana , Romania . ALS is an internationally accredited lab and are ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples were analyzed for gold using the Au-AA26 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.01 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") – 100 g/t gold). B2Gold has an internal QA/QC program involving the insertion of certified standards and blanks into the sample stream. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey , P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com .

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka , CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c2756.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

