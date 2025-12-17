Inside West Africa’s Expanding Gold Exploration and Investment Landscape
As gold discoveries become harder to find in mature markets, West Africa is emerging as a rare region offering both scale and new discovery potential for investors.
Faced with declining reserves in mature mining jurisdictions, gold producers and explorers are shifting their attention toward regions offering scale, geological upside and room for new discoveries.
West Africa is increasingly filling that role. Stretching from Senegal to Ghana, the region has become one of the most active gold exploration corridors globally, supported by favourable geology, evolving mining frameworks and growing investor familiarity.
In 2025, this momentum showed little sign of slowing. Countries along the Birimian greenstone belt are not only hosting some of the world’s largest gold mines, but also attracting a new generation of junior explorers seeking to define the next wave of resources.
For investors, understanding the factors driving a West Africa-focused modern gold rush can provide valuable insights when investing in the region
Geological gem
At the core of West Africa’s appeal is the Birimian greenstone belt, a Paleoproterozoic geological province known for hosting large, structurally controlled orogenic gold systems.
The belt is comparable in scale and endowment to established gold provinces such as Canada’s Abitibi greenstone belt and Western Australia’s Yilgarn craton, both of which have supported decades of production and discovery.
The Birimian Belt underpins major gold-producing nations, including Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali and Côte d’Ivoire. It hosts world-class operations such as Newmont's (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) Ahafo mine in Ghana and Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali, demonstrating the belt’s capacity to support long-life, large-scale mining operations.
For explorers, the appeal lies beyond known deposits but in underexplored extensions of these systems. Compared with more mature belts, large portions of the Birimian are yet to be fully explored, leaving room for new discoveries as technologies and geological understanding continue to improve.
Savvy junior explorers are already gaining significant success in these underexplored regions. At its Boundiali gold project in Côte d’Ivoire, for example, Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) delivered more than 50 percent increase to its mineral resource in 2025, adding 820,000 ounces for a total of 2.41 million ounces.
Côte d’Ivoire: Emerging as preferred mining jurisdiction
Within West Africa, Côte d’Ivoire has been emerging as a standout jurisdiction for gold exploration. Over the past decade, the country has strengthened its mining code, streamlined permitting processes and invested in infrastructure to support resource development. The government’s updated mining legislation aims to balance investor certainty with national participation, a key factor for international explorers assessing long-term risk.
Côte d’Ivoire has also benefited from relative political stability compared with some neighbouring countries, as well as improving road networks, power availability and access to skilled local labour. These factors have helped reduce operational risk and costs for exploration companies operating in-country.
As a result, Côte d’Ivoire’s gold output has increased steadily, and the country has become home to several operating mines, including Endeavour Mining's (LSE:EDV,TSX:EDV,OTCQX:EDVMF) Ity and Lafigué projects.
For explorers, Côte d’Ivoire offers a balance between geological prospectivity and jurisdictional stability, both attractive propositions relative to higher-risk frontier regions and more mature, highly competitive mining districts.
Aurum Resources: Building scale in the Birimian greenstone belt
Within West Africa’s exploration landscape, Aurum Resources presents a case study of how junior companies are approaching gold exploration in Côte d’Ivoire. The ASX-listed company is advancing two gold projects located within the Birimian greenstone belt: Boundiali and Napié.
Aurum’s strategy centres on systematic exploration and resource growth, with a focus on defining scale and continuity across its project areas. This approach has translated into a rapidly expanding resource base, with total gold resources of approximately 3.28 million ounces, anchored by the Boundiali project and supported by ongoing drilling at both Boundiali and Napié.
Rather than pursuing joint ventures or farm-in arrangements, Aurum has prioritised advancing its projects through company-funded exploration programs. This consolidated ownership model allows the company to maintain technical and operational control as it progresses from early stage discovery toward more advanced evaluation and development milestones.
The company has also strengthened its capacity to execute this strategy through careful management of the capital raised and self-owned and operated diamond drilling fleets, enabling accelerated drilling, further resource updates and continued technical studies across its Côte d’Ivoire portfolio.
Operating in a jurisdiction that combines geological prospectivity with improving infrastructure and regulatory stability, Aurum Resources is one of a growing number of junior explorers positioning themselves to capture long-term value within West Africa’s evolving gold landscape.
Investor takeaway
West Africa’s growing prominence as a gold exploration hotspot reflects a convergence of world-class geology, improving regulatory frameworks and sustained global demand for new gold discoveries. The Birimian greenstone belt continues to demonstrate its ability to host large-scale, long-life gold systems, while jurisdictions such as Côte d’Ivoire offer a balance of prospectivity and stability that appeals to junior explorers and investors alike.
For investors assessing exposure to gold exploration, Côte d’Ivoire stands out as a jurisdiction where multiple development pathways exist — from early stage discovery through to resource growth and potential development. Companies such as Aurum Resources highlight how focused exploration within established geological belts can form the foundation for long-term value creation, even as broader regional activity underscores the diversity of strategies shaping West Africa’s gold sector in 2025 and beyond.
