VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce that it has rebranded its logo, messaging, and website to better illustrate the depth of the organization's current business operations, and will be using a new trade name "VVC Resources" going forward.

"We think the updated brand represents where the Company is going, while keeping true to the expertise and work ethic that has gotten us to where we are today," said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO. "I am proud of the team for their thoughtful work and see this as another step in our continued evolution and growth."

Key Takeaway: The Company will now be known as VVC Resources for marketing and communication purposes but will maintain its legal name and stock symbol.

To learn more, visit our updated website at: vvcresources.com .

About VVC Resources

VVC Resources ("VVC") engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy.

Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects:

  • Helium & Other Industrial Gas production in western U.S.
  • Copper & Associated Metals operations in northern Mexico.
  • Carbon Capture and strategic investments in the energy transition sector.

VVC Resources is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: vvcresources.com .

On Behalf of the board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
pfernet@vvcexploration.com trevor@vvcresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF ( Frankfurt : 03E) has begun an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 metre diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Burfjord Copper Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in northern Norway in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden) in northern Norway.  A variety of anomalous geological, geochemical, and geophysical targets have been identified which have potential to host economic copper-gold mineralization.  The primary objective of the drill program is to evaluate the copper-gold grades and test the continuity of newly established targets within an area of extensive historical mining and trenching. Stratigraphic drill holes are also planned to supplement targeting and expand prospectivity along the axis of the Burfjord anticline.

Previous drilling by Norden Crown (see News Release dated March 20, 2019 ) at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historic mine workings 1,2 . Historical drilling on the Project (Cedarsgruvan) was reported to have returned 7.0 metres averaging 3.6% copper 3 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire July 6, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 (the " Circular "), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 1,931,743 Common shares representing approximately 23.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Reports on Aster Alteration Survey on the Bronson Property

Fabled Reports on Aster Alteration Survey on the Bronson Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay Appoints President and VP Exploration

Goldplay Appoints President and VP Exploration

TSXV:AUC) (OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that in order to significantly strengthen Company's technical and leadership capabilities, it has split the Company's President and CEO roles and has appointed a highly experienced President as well as a highly experienced Vice President Exploration to lead Company's plans and strategy together with Goldplay's CEO, Mr. Catalin Kilofliski

Effective July 1st, 2022 Mr. Christopher Osterman was appointed as the Company's President following the decision to split the Company's President and CEO role, and Mr. Jose Mario Branco as the Company's Vice President Exploration. Both roles are reporting to the Company's CEO.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Doubles Measured & Indicated Resources at Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Doubles Measured & Indicated Resources at Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Highlights

  • Updated mineral resource estimate more than doubles Measured & Indicated resources to 1.4 billion tonnes at 0.24% nickel plus a further 670 million tonnes of Inferred resources at 0.23% nickel
  • Crawford now believed to be fifth largest nickel sulphide resource globally comprising 3.5 million tonnes of contained Measured & Indicated nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford") near Timmins Ontario, more than doubling the project's Measured & Indicated (M&I) mineral resources.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company formally commenced the drilling portion of its 2022 field program on July 1, 2022 at its 100%-owned Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project in the Yukon, Canada .

Nickel Creek Platinum Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Following successful completion of the recent C$2.7 million private placement, which included a Flow-Through Offering of C$2.4 million , the Company has secured the necessary funding required to perform an exploration program for the 2022 field season to collect data to facilitate completion of a Prefeasibility Study (" PFS "). This work will include PFS drilling on the Wellgreen deposit to support conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data including the characterization of the proposed waste dump and tailings sites. Further drilling is also planned at the Arch exploration target to define the extent of mineralization.

Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO commented "We are looking forward to advancing the Nickel Shäw Project with our extensive program this summer.  The nickel market needs projects like ours to develop in order to supply the increasing demand for nickel and copper to produce electric vehicles."

As part of the 2022 field program, the Company will be supported by the Kluane First Nation, the Company's First Nations partner via its operating companies, Kluane Development LP and Kluane Energy LP.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cam Bell , an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-2022-field-program-at-nickel-shaw-301580946.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c6213.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

