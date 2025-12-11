Visa Foundation Board Appoints Najada Kumbuli as President of Visa Foundation

Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced that Najada Kumbuli has been appointed President of Visa Foundation, effective immediately. With guidance from the Board, Kumbuli will be responsible for managing Visa Foundation's impact investing and grantmaking, and will also serve as Visa Inc.'s head of global philanthropy.

Kumbuli has more than 15 years of experience in investment strategy, impact evaluation, and leadership of global philanthropic programs. Prior to Visa Foundation, she served as the Investment Director at Calvert Impact Capital, a global impact investment firm. Kumbuli succeeds Graham Macmillan, who served as Visa Foundation's president since 2019.

Since 2020, Kumbuli has been Visa Foundation's head of investments and has been pivotal in shaping its endowment investment strategy. To date, Visa Foundation has committed over $350 million across more than 150 global partners, contributing to the support of 12 million SMBs and 14 million jobs in more than 100 markets.

"I am honored to be appointed as the next Visa Foundation president," said Kumbuli. "Over the past five years I have witnessed first-hand the impact that grants and investments can have by supporting entrepreneurs, creating new jobs, and fueling innovation in local communities. I am excited to continue my work in this expanded role and enable our partners to create lasting impact."

"Najada's leadership has been instrumental in accelerating Visa Foundation's investment strategy," said Kelly Mahon Tullier, Chair, Visa Foundation, and Vice Chair, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer, Visa. "Her collaboration with the Investment Committee has helped enable the deployment of capital to grantees and investees in over 100 markets, impacting more than 10 million SMBs. We are thrilled for Najada to continue to drive economic mobility for everyone, everywhere in her new role."

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

About Visa Foundation

Visa Foundation seeks to support inclusive economies where individuals, businesses and communities can thrive. Through grantmaking and investing, Visa Foundation prioritizes the resilience and growth of micro and small businesses around the world. The Foundation also supports broader community needs and disaster response in times of crisis. Visa Foundation is registered in the U.S. as a 501(c)3 entity. For more information visit Visa Foundation.

