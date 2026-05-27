Visa Expands Commercial Solutions Hub with Integration of Visa Accounts Receivable Manager

New integration allows issuers to send virtual card details to suppliers, helping automate virtual card adoption for suppliers at scale
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) , a global leader in digital payments, today announced an expansion of the Visa Commercial Solutions Hub (VCS Hub), further strengthening how issuers and suppliers connect to scale virtual card programs. Through a new integration with Visa Accounts Receivable Manager (Visa AR Manager), eligible issuers gain built-in access to end-to-end processing designed to reduce operational friction and accelerate commercial card growth.
Virtual cards are among the fastest-growing payment methods in commercial payments yet scaling them remains complex. Issuers often face fragmented supplier connectivity, while suppliers are left with manual reconciliation and inconsistent payment flows. By bringing issuer and supplier networks together, by embedding access to Visa AR Manager in the VCS Hub, Visa is helping to simplify these connections and enable more automated, seamless payment experiences across the ecosystem.
Powering issuer growth through a unified commercial payments platform
Launched in 2025, VCS Hub is a globally available platform designed to help issuers support multiple commercial payment use cases through a single, scalable integration. By unifying Visa's network capabilities, VCS Hub enables issuers to reduce technical complexity, accelerate time to market, and scale virtual card programs more efficiently across their commercial client portfolios.
"Issuers see strong demand for commercial card solutions, but scaling those programs can be unnecessarily complex," said Gloria Colgan, SVP, Global Product, Commercial Solutions, Visa. "Visa Commercial Solutions Hub reduces that friction, making it easier to connect with suppliers, deliver new capabilities faster, and drive meaningful growth in commercial payments."
Driving automation and unlocking scale
Now available in 69 geographies, Visa AR Manager, powered by proprietary AI capabilities, addresses key operational barriers that have historically limited virtual card adoption. Through this integration, issuers can send virtual card payments on behalf of their corporate buyers through Visa AR Manager. Visa AR Manager then provides a virtual card automation service to suppliers that reduces manual intervention, can accelerate reconciliation, potentially improving working capital outcomes for suppliers.
Early adopters of Visa AR Manager are already seeing measurable impact, including efficiency gains through increased automation. One customer reported an 89% reduction in days sales outstanding, realized a 300-basis-point net benefit, and enabled fully automated virtual card processing in under two weeks of implementation.
"Visa Accounts Receivable Manager brings true end-to-end automation to commercial payments," said Abhishek, Global Head of B2B Acceptance, Visa. "By streamlining how payment and invoice data move between issuers and suppliers, we're helping unlock the full growth potential of virtual card programs."
Availability
The integrated capability for issuers is expected to launch in September 2026 and will be available at no additional cost to eligible VCS Hub clients, subject to applicable terms and geographic availability. *
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What is Visa Commercial Solutions Hub (VCS Hub)?
Visa Commercial Solutions Hub is a globally available, unified platform that enables issuers to access Visa and partner capabilities through a single integration. The VCS Hub provides access to a growing range of Visa capabilities and partner solutions, simplifying the deployment and scaling of commercial card programs.
What is Visa Accounts Receivable Manager (Visa AR Manager)?
Visa AR Manager allows issuers to send virtual card details on behalf of their corporate buyer to suppliers enrolled in the Visa AR Manager service. For enrolled suppliers, Visa AR Manager automates accounts receivable processes by streamlining the exchange of payment, remittance, and invoice data. It is designed to reduce manual reconciliation and improve payment efficiency.
What is new in this announcement?
Visa is integrating the Visa AR Manager service for issuers directly into VCS Hub. This gives eligible issuers built-in access to end-to-end virtual card processing and reconciliation capabilities through a single platform.
How does this benefit issuers?
Issuers can reduce technical complexity, accelerate time to market, and scale virtual card programs more efficiently. The integration may also help improve supplier enablement and overall program performance.
How does this benefit suppliers?
Suppliers can gain more consistent, automated payment and reconciliation processes. This can reduce manual work, improve cash flow visibility, and shorten payment cycles.
How does the integration improve virtual card adoption?
By simplifying supplier connectivity and automating payment and reconciliation workflows, the integration reduces key operational barriers that have historically limited virtual card adoption at scale.
What role does AI play in Visa AR Manager?
Visa AR Manager uses proprietary AI capabilities to help match payments with invoices, streamline reconciliation, and reduce exceptions, improving overall processing efficiency.
Where is Visa AR Manager integration with the VCS Hub available?
Visa AR Manager integration will be available in 69 areas globally where Visa AR Manager is currently available.
When will the integrated capability be available?
The integrated VCS Hub and Visa AR Manager capability for issuers is expected to launch in September 2026, subject to geographic readiness.
Who is eligible to access this capability?
The integration will be available at no additional cost to eligible existing VCS Hub issuer clients. Availability for other clients will depend on commercial arrangements and jurisdictional conditions.
What results have Visa AR Manager early adopters seen?
Early adopters have reported significant efficiency gains, including up to an 89% reduction in days sales outstanding, measurable financial benefits, and the ability to enable fully automated virtual card processing within weeks.
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .
* Eligible issuers must agree to the VCS Hub Terms of Use, the VCS Hub Product Specific Terms for Visa AR Manager, and additional terms based on access channel to the VCS Hub: B2B Payables terms (if batch file or online), Embedded Payments terms (if embedded in ERP), or applicable Visa Developer Platform/VDP terms (if API). Please contact your Visa representative for more information.
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Media Contact
Brooke Maggiotto - Brooke.maggiotto@visa.com