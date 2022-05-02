Life Science NewsInvesting News

The month-long contest will be the largest contest in Minnesota medical cannabis history! - Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that its Minnesota operating subsidiary, Vireo Health of Minnesota LLC, has launched the "Green Ticket Giveaway" at all eight of its Green Goods® medical cannabis dispensaries in Minnesota . The contest will ...

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that its Minnesota operating subsidiary, Vireo Health of Minnesota LLC, has launched the "Green Ticket Giveaway" at all eight of its Green Goods® medical cannabis dispensaries in Minnesota .

(PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.)

The contest will award eight winners, who must be registered Minnesota medical cannabis patients and 21 years of age or older, with $420 in Green Goods store credit and an exclusive VIP tour of Vireo Health's cannabis cultivation greenhouse near Minneapolis, MN.

"I am thrilled to personally host a group of Minnesota medical cannabis patients for the public tour of our state-of-the-art greenhouse," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley . "Patients will get a firsthand look at how their medicine is grown in an environmentally-friendly facility and how products are created in our state-of-the-art labs."

Interested patients can enter the contest at any Green Goods medical cannabis dispensary in Minnesota by filling out an entry card between 8 a.m. CT on May 1 and 4:20 p.m. CT on May 31 . Patients can enter once each time they visit a Green Goods location! Winners will be drawn on May 31 after 5 p.m. CT .

Winners will receive $420 in store credit and will be invited, along with one guest of their choice, to the exclusive VIP tour of the Company's cultivation greenhouse led by Vireo Health CEO and Founder, Dr. Kyle Kingsley .

"The Green Ticket Giveaway is an homage to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Golden Ticket," said Chief Marketing Officer, Harris Rabin . "To honor the original format, we are excited to welcome eight winners and a guest of their choice for an exclusive tour full of fun and surprises led by Dr. Kingsley himself."

Learn more about the contest rules and regulations at https://visitgreengoods.com/green-ticket/ .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees is focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

