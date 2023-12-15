Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Australian Vanadium

Vanadium Electrolyte Facility Construction Complete

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) (AVL) is pleased to announce the completion of construction of its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility (“Facility”).1

KEY POINTS

  • Construction of AVL’s Western Australian vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility has been completed without injury
  • Facility has potential to produce up to 33MWh of high purity electrolyte per annum
  • Vanadium electrolyte production to deliver product into a growing demand market and allows for qualification of AVL material with battery manufacturers

The Facility is located in the northern suburbs of Perth and has been designed to produce up to 33MWh per year of high purity electrolyte for vanadium flow batteries (VFBs). The construction of the Facility has been supported by the majority of a $3.69 million Australian Government Modern Manufacturing Initiative grant awarded to AVL2 and demonstrates the value of investing in domestic downstream processing capability, allowing more value from Western Australia’s battery mineral endowment to be captured and retained in Australia.

Construction of the Facility was undertaken by Western Australian-based engineering company Primero Group (subsidiary of NRW Holdings, ASX: NWH) and was completed without injury. AVL has issued a certificate of practical completion to Primero Group, which allows for the formal handover of the Facility from the construction team to the commissioning team.

The Facility utilises proven electrolyte manufacturing technology which is licensed from U.S. Vanadium LLC (USV) exclusively to AVL in Australia and New Zealand. Using this technology has greatly reduced the development risk for the Facility.

USV will assist with commissioning of the Facility, which is anticipated to be completed early in 2024. The vanadium electrolyte produced by the Facility will initially be employed in the VFB projects being developed by AVL’s wholly owned subsidiary, VSUN Energy Pty Ltd, and will allow AVL to qualify its product with key global VFB manufacturers.

Demand for vanadium electrolyte within the region is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years. According to Guidehouse Insights, “Asia Pacific leads significantly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7% for revenue and 37.4% for energy capacity. By 2031, it is estimated that Asia Pacific will reach around 14.5 GWh of annual VFB energy capacity”.3

Construction and subsequent operation of the Facility demonstrates AVL’s technical capabilities and ensures that the Company remains engaged with downstream aspects of the vanadium and VFB markets.

Vanadium pentoxide for electrolyte manufacture will initially be sourced from USV, prior to supply being available from the Company’s Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia. The experience gained from the construction of the Facility is anticipated to be of great use in the construction of the Australian Vanadium Project.

AVL’s Chief Executive Officer, Graham Arvidson comments, “We are pleased to have been able to successfully and safely execute another segment of our ‘pit to battery’ strategy through the construction of Western Australia’s first vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility. We are grateful to the teams at Primero and USV for their contributions in delivering a facility that is first of its kind for Western Australia. Production of AVL’s first vanadium electrolyte will position the Company to become a trusted supplier for battery projects in Australia and the wider region.”

Figure 1 AVL and Primero Group staff at the AVL vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:avlvanadium stocksvanadium explorationvanadium investingVanadium Investing
ATVVF
Australian Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Australian Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Retirement Of Managing Director

Vincent Algar to retire from the AVL Board of Directors

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) announces that Managing Director, Mr Vincent Algar, will retire from the Board of the Company on 14 July 2023. He will continue in a transition role for the next few months, as the Company continues to develop the Australian Vanadium Project (“the Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain


Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

$49 Million Government Grant Agreement Executed

Collaboration grant agreement to support the development of the Australian Vanadium Project.

Further to the Company’s announcement on 16 March 20221, Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to advise that AVL and the Commonwealth of Australia, represented by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, have executed a Commonwealth Grant Agreement (“the Agreement”) as part of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative - Manufacturing Collaboration Stream (“the Grant”).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

Highly experienced financial professional to drive financial outcomes

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Tom Plant as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 6th June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14 th -16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

AVL Increases Scheme Consideration to Best and Final Proposal

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) (AVL) and Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (TMT) are pleased to announce AVL has increased the total consideration offered under the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) announced on 25 September 2023 (Announcement Date) from 12 AVL shares for every 1 TMT share (Original Scheme Consideration) to 14 AVL shares for every 1 TMT share (Revised Scheme Consideration).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Australian Vanadium Limited (‘AVL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AVL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

Outstanding Pre-Feasibility Study for Victory Bore Vanadium Project

Surefire Resources NL (“Surefire” or “the Company”) is delighted to announce the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Company’s flagship Victory Bore Project, located close to existing infrastructure with direct transport links to Geraldton Port in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Transaction Update

Lodgement of Scheme Booklet

As announced to the ASX on 25 September 2023, Technology Metals Australia Limited (TMT) (ASX: TMT) is proposing a scheme of arrangement under which Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) (ASX: AVL) will acquire all of the ordinary shares issued in the capital of TMT (Scheme).

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces First Commercial Shipment of Ilmenite as By-Product of its Vanadium Operations in Brazil and Validation of its 6 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery to Operate on Test Conditions in Spain

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces its third quarter 2023 financial results.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results and other updates on Thursday, November 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3RXJdiN to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Australian Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective Lithium Ground

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Soil Sampling Program Commences at Parker Dome Lithium Project

CTL Awarded Green Achievement Grand Prix Award

Related News

rare earth investing

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective Lithium Ground

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Soil Sampling Program Commences at Parker Dome Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

CTL Awarded Green Achievement Grand Prix Award

Gold Investing

Magnetic Resources NL: An Exciting Gold Development Play in Western Australia

Base Metals Investing

Tinka Provides Ayawilca Project Update

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project in Southern Perú

×