Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
US$300 Million Deal Validates Scale of Cangrejos Project in Ecuador, Lumina Gold CEO Says
“Very few projects have the scale of the Cangrejos project, which will produce about 371,000 ounces of gold a year over a 26 year mine life,” said Lumina Gold President and CEO Marshall Koval.
Lumina Gold’s (TSXV:LUM,OTCQX:LMGDF) recently signed precious metals purchase agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) will help advance Lumina’s 100 percent owned Cangrejos project in Ecuador, according to Marshall Koval, the company’s president and CEO.
“This is a fantastic deal for Wheaton, for Lumina Group, Lumina Gold and for the country of Ecuador. It really gives us third-party verification that the project is on the path toward development,” Koval said.
Under the deal, Wheaton will be putting US$300 million into the project. “There's US$48 million that'll help take us through the feasibility study stage and permitting stage. And then there's US$252 million for the construction of the project once the construction decision is made. And basically, what we're doing is we're streaming 6.6 percent of the gold production with Wheaton,” Koval said.
“It's quite a large project. We've scaled it initially at 30,000 tonnes per day throughput. And then in year four it will go to 60,000, and by year seven it'll go to 80,000.”
In April, Lumina Gold announced a positive prefeasibility study for Cangrejos that indicates a US$2.2 billion net present value, 26 year mine life and production of 371,000 ounces of gold and 41 million pounds of copper per year.
Watch the full interview with Lumina Gold President and CEO Marshall Koval above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lumina Gold (TSXV:LUM,OTCQX:LMGDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lumina Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lumina Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lumina Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1945.22
|+3.73
|Silver
|23.17
|+0.02
|Copper
|3.67
|-0.01
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|72.89
|+0.22
|Heating Oil
|2.37
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.36
|-0.06
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.