CleanTech Lithium

Update on Exploration Stage Projects

CleanTech Lithium PLC, (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, announces an update on activities at two exploration stage projects - sampling results from the Llamara Project and commencement of initial geophysics at a new exploration project in the Salar de Atacama basin.

Llamara Highlights:

  • Llamara is a greenfield exploration project with a licence area of 605km2 located within a large basin in Northern Chile
  • The maiden drill programme aimed to test the lithium prospectivity of two targets, firstly a subsurface brine aquifer and secondly a surface evaporite mineral
  • Brine samples collected from the first well were depleted in lithium while the first batch of surface samples recorded minor lithium enrichment along with high grades of boron
  • A second batch of surface sample results are pending, and the Company will then consider the next stage of exploration at the project

Salar de Atacama Highlights:

  • Applications lodged and now registered for new licences covering a total area of 377 km2 in the Salar de Atacama basin, the leading lithium production base in the world
  • A geophysics programme has commenced with the first completed section identifying a subsurface brine aquifer target
  • Salar de Atacama is designated as a strategic salar by the Chilean government - any commercial development will require a joint venture with a state entity holding a majority (51%) stake, which the Company views as suitable for such a strategically important basin
  • Community engagement will also be crucial. CTL´s focus on Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), which removes the need for evaporation ponds, provides a compelling case for a new low impact approach to lithium production in the Salar de Atacama basin
  • Whilst CTL´s exploration stage projects provide upside, the Company remains fully focused on the advanced Laguna Verde (PFS underway) and Francisco Basin (Scoping Study completed) projects

Commenting, Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:

"While we continue to progress our key projects Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, exploration at additional prospects in Chile is also advancing. At our Llamara project we are in the process of receiving and evaluating the results, while initial geophysics results from new licences applied for recently at the Salar de Atacama basin are very positive. We will continue to update the market on how we move forward with these projects."


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium

Company's Clarification Of Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric On Chile's National Lithium Strategy

The Board of CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTC: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to provide further clarification on how the Company might be affected by Chile's recently announced National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium One

L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Appointment of Primero Group for Concentrator Engineering Study


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International

Response To Media Speculation

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) ("Lithium Power" or "the Company") refers to recent media speculation regarding discussions between Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco") and Lithium Power about a potential transaction.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals


ALBEMARLE AND CATERPILLAR COLLABORATE TO PIONEER SUSTAINABLE MINING TECHNOLOGIES AND OPERATIONS

Arrangement includes a collaboration agreement for deployment of Cat battery-electric trucks and site energy transfer solutions, a lithium offtake framework agreement, and an agreement to explore potential opportunities to collaborate on research into battery technology

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, signed agreements today with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to collaborate on solutions to support the full circular battery value chain and sustainable mining operations.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium

Francisco Basin Scoping Study

CleanTech Lithium PLC, (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, announces the results of a recently completed Scoping Study for the Francisco Basin Project, which confirms the project's outstanding economics, potential for future resource expansion and strong ESG credentials.

Keep reading...Show less
×