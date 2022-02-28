Pharmaceutical Investing News
Universal Ibogaine Inc. a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker " IBOGF ".  UI will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current ticker symbol ...

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO ) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB ") under the ticker " IBOGF ".  UI will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current ticker symbol IBO.  The UI common shares trading in the United States have also been approved for DTC eligibility.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies, which are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.  Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com

Universal Ibogaine CEO Nick Karos stated: "Accessing the vast USA market of retail and institutional investors  through the OTC platform will provide our current and future shareholders enhanced liquidity and expanded global exposure for the Company, which will assist with our future financing and growth plans.  We look forward to working with the OTC Markets Group, as the USA is a key future addiction treatment market for us, with over 100,000 lives lost to opioid overdose last year alone."

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. It enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

