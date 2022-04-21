Pharmaceutical Investing News

Calgary, AB TheNewswire - April 21, 2022 Universal Ibogaine Inc. a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that Marilyn Loewen Mauritz has resigned as a member of the UI Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Directors would like to thank Marilyn for her significant contribution to the Company during her tenure as a

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Calgary, AB TheNewswire - April 21, 2022 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that Marilyn Loewen Mauritz has resigned as a member of the UI Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Marilyn for her significant contribution to the Company during her tenure as a Director and wish her well in her future endeavours.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

For further information:

Investor Relations: Dugan Selkirk, IR Manager

dugan.selkirk@universalibogaine.com

https://universalibogaine.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Universal IbogaineTSXV:IBOLife Science Investing
IBO:CA
Universal Ibogaine

Universal Ibogaine


UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE PROVIDES UPDATE ON KELBURN RECOVERY CENTER OPERATIONS

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE PROVIDES UPDATE ON KELBURN RECOVERY CENTER OPERATIONS

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has temporarily closed the Kelburn Recovery Centre (" Kelburn ") due to an on-site flooding issue.

Universal Ibogaine Update on Kelburn Operations (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Kelburn is UI's addiction treatment site operating near Winnipeg, Manitoba , and which experienced abnormally high winter snowfall conditions, resulting in high current groundwater levels arising from spring melt conditions. Kelburn is currently assessing options for continuation of in-process patient treatment, and remediation of damages, which will fall under Kelburn's property and business interruption insurance coverage, subject to policy limits. The timing for remediation and ultimate re-opening of operations at Kelburn is not determinable, but will likely require a minimum of 2 to 3 months.

Nick Karos (CEO) noted "this is of course an unfortunate unforeseen event, and our first priority is to ensure the continuity of ongoing care of our patient group. The extent of damage will hopefully be contained to a portion of the basement, and allow us to resume on-site operations in a reasonable time frame."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Universal Ibogaine

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-ibogaine-provides-update-on-kelburn-recovery-center-operations-301520593.html

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c7462.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Universal Ibogaine Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Universal Ibogaine Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

 Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, or Bourse Frankfurt (the " FSE ") under the ticker symbol " JC4 ".  UI will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current ticker symbol IBO and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol IBOGF.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

The FSE is the largest stock exchange in Germany and is the premiere European destination for Canadian Venture companies looking to build exposure and liquidity with the European market.  The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

Global Addiction and the Overdose Crisis

According to an August 4, 2021 , World Health Organization report, worldwide approximately 500,000 deaths annually can be attributed to drug use, with more than 70% related to opioids.

" The number of opioid overdoses has increased in recent years in several countries, in part due to the increased use of opioids in the management of chronic pain and increasing use of highly potent opioids appearing on the illicit drug market.

In the United States of America ( USA ) the number of people dying from opioid overdose increased by 120% between 2010 and 2018, and two-thirds of opioid-related overdose deaths in 2018 in the USA involved synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and its analogues.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a further substantial increase in drug overdose deaths was reported in the USA , primarily driven by rapid increases in overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids. "

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/opioid-overdose

What is ibogaine?

Ibogaine is a plant derived neuroactive compound that appears to reset the brains of drug dependent individuals to a pre-addicted state and has demonstrated particular effectiveness in treating opioid use disorder in many countries.  When applied according to a strict safety protocol, including a medically supervised setting, ibogaine appears to eliminate the most painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal and can provide a several month window free of drug cravings.  Dr. Alberto Sola , co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of Universal Ibogaine, has administered more ibogaine treatments than any other doctor in the world at an independent clinic (of which he is a partner) in Cancun , Mexico.

The Universal Ibogaine Mission

Universal Ibogaine is a Canadian company which holds the global licensing rights to the ibogaine based addiction treatment protocol developed by Dr. Alberto Sola .  UI is working with Health Canada to undertake a planned clinical trial in Canada to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the ibogaine treatment protocol for opioid use disorder(s).  Upon eventual completion of the trial and Health Canada approval, UI intends to license the protocol to a global network of addiction treatment clinics.  Ibogaine can be very effective for long term addiction cessation when combined with an aftercare treatment program.  Universal Ibogaine operates an addiction treatment facility in Winnipeg , where it is intends to develop best in class addiction treatment programs built around evidence based treatments and nuovo modalities.

Universal Ibogaine CEO Nick Karos commented "the FSE listing is a key piece of our capital markets and investor relations strategy.  We have recently commenced trading on the OTCQB Exchange in the USA , and interest in the UI story is growing in Europe and Germany in particular. Germany has a history of innovation and leadership with an emerging market and interest in psychedelic medicines."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

https://universalibogaine.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-ibogaine-announces-frankfurt-stock-exchange-listing-301518668.html

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE EXPANDS RESEARCH TEAM WITH JULIE DUMOUCHEL, DIRECTOR OF CLINICAL TRIALS

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE EXPANDS RESEARCH TEAM WITH JULIE DUMOUCHEL, DIRECTOR OF CLINICAL TRIALS

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) and (OTCQB: IBOGF) ("UI" or the "Company") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce the key strategic addition of Julie Dumouchel as Director of Clinical Trials.  Universal Ibogaine is working towards a planned clinical trial with Health Canada to prove the safety and efficacy of ibogaine for the disruption of opioid addiction.  UI owns the global licensing rights for the ibogaine treatment protocol developed by Dr. Alberto Sola UI Board Member and one of the founders of the Clear Sky Recovery Clinic which has operated an addiction treatment centre in Cancun, Mexico since 2007.  Dr Sola has safely administered over 3,700 ibogaine treatments, more than any other doctor in the world.

Julie Dumouchel Director of Clinical Trials Universal Ibogaine (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Julie Dumouchel brings 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, where she has held various clinical research roles, developing a deep understanding of the drug development process. Julie is passionate about clinical operations and the drug development process.  Her experience leading strong research teams to advance clinical trials while navigating changing regulations will augment UI's planned business platforms of drug development and clinical service delivery.

As Director of Clinical Trials, Julie Dumouchel will lead the design, planning and execution of ibogaine clinical trials and related projects. As a pharmaceutical industry executive, Julie has had roles in Clinical Research Organizations such as Quintiles and Santé Cannabis, biotechs including MethylGene (TSX: MYG), Canopy Health Innovations and large pharmaceutical companies including Schering-Plough, Merck, and Bayer.  In 2018, as the Director of Clinical Operations at Canopy Health Innovation, Julie assembled a clinical operations team to advance key trials using medical cannabis while navigating an environment of complex and changing regulations. In her role at Santé Cannabis, Julie led the team responsible for all aspects of clinical trials (medical cannabis and psychedelics), from planning to reporting while maintaining high quality standards.

Nick Karos , UI CEO stated, "We welcome Julie to our team, and look forward to her guidance as we continue to work with our CRO research partners to finalize our Clinical Trial Application for Health Canada.  This announcement demonstrates we are making progress towards our CTA and confident in our path forward."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol globally through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

https://universalibogaine.com

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c7618.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Universal Ibogaine Announces Approval for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Universal Ibogaine Announces Approval for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO ) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB ") under the ticker " IBOGF ".  UI will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current ticker symbol IBO.  The UI common shares trading in the United States have also been approved for DTC eligibility.

Universal Ibogaine OTC Trading Approval (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies, which are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.  Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com

Universal Ibogaine CEO Nick Karos stated: "Accessing the vast USA market of retail and institutional investors  through the OTC platform will provide our current and future shareholders enhanced liquidity and expanded global exposure for the Company, which will assist with our future financing and growth plans.  We look forward to working with the OTC Markets Group, as the USA is a key future addiction treatment market for us, with over 100,000 lives lost to opioid overdose last year alone."

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. It enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

https://universalibogaine.com

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c4101.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Universal Ibogaine Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Osoyoos Indian Band

Universal Ibogaine Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Osoyoos Indian Band

 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV: IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to advise it has entered a Memorandum of Understand (the " MOU ") with Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation  (" OIBDC ").

Universal Ibogaine signs Memorandum of Understanding with Osoyoos Indian Band (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Osoyoos Indian Band is a world leader in indigenous business.  OIBDC has generated hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue on its lands through tourism, leasing and construction related endeavours, joint ventures and partnerships with globally recognized brands such as Hyatt and Jackson-Triggs.  The Osoyoos Indian Band has 540 members and its territory spans over 32000 acres of the warmest lands in Canada located in the Okanagan valley of British Columbia , between Osoyoos and Oliver.

The MOU has as its objective, participation of both organizations for purpose and profit, to construct an ibogaine centered detox clinic and holistic aftercare treatment centre. The partners will act as collaborators in bridging economic and social models that respect Indigenous ways while leveraging Western scientific practices.  Partnership opportunities may include leasing or joint venture with possibilities to convert existing space or new construction.  The development timeline will coincide with the planned Health Canada approval process of the Universal Ibogaine treatment protocol.

Chief Ian Campbell – UI Chairman
Chief Ian Campbell of the Squamish Nation and UI Board Chair shared, "The primary focus for Universal Ibogaine is to bring this life saving medicine to those who need it as quickly as possible.  This potential partnership between UI and the Osoyoos Indian Band demonstrates what is possible when we work together towards a solution."

Chief Clarence Louie – Osoyoos Indian Band
Clarence Louie is a globally recognized indigenous leader and has served as the elected Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band for close to 40 years. He is a sought-after speaker and holder of innumerable awards, including an Order of Canada and membership in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.  Chief Clarence stated, "We are pleased with the opportunity to partner on this venture and bring opportunities for economic inclusion and deep healing for many people to our lands."

Nick Karos – CEO Universal Ibogaine
Nick Karos , recently appointed CEO of Universal Ibogaine added, "We are excited for this developing relationship.  The Osoyoos Indian Band is one of the most proactive and forward-looking groups we have had the opportunity to engage with.  We have a big job ahead, and partners like Osoyoos Indian Band add huge credibility to our mission and can aid in diversifying our business opportunities and the planned ultimate deployment of the ibogaine addiction treatment protocol."

Mike Campol – COO Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation
"The opioid epidemic is a public health emergency.  We have to do better than opioid substitution therapy.  What we have here is an opportunity to be part of a transformation in the way that society treats those who suffer, views plant medicine, and understands indigenous culture.  We are pleased to see where this collaboration can take us."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

https://universalibogaine.com

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c7803.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands Joins SeaLegacy's Good Ocean Supporting Critical Ocean Conservation Work

  • The Company's Commitment is Aligned with its Focus on the Oceans and Proactive Attentiveness to the Growing Consumer Demand for Accountability in how Products are Made, Sold and Marketed
  • SeaLegacy a Global Non-Profit Using the Power of Media and Storytelling to Amplify Ocean Solutions
  • Funds Raised Through SeaLegacy's Good Ocean Support Impact Grants to Organizations Leading On-the-Ground Projects that Conserve Oceans While Building a More Just and Equitable Planet
  • SeaLegacy and its Co-Founders Boast a Combined Audience of Over 10 Million Instagram Followers

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating high-potential companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce a one-year commitment to SeaLegacy (" SeaLegacy ") through The Good Ocean (" Good Ocean " or the " Program "). SeaLegacy is an organization that uses a variety of collaborations, experts and the latest digital and social technologies to aid in the building of a healthy future for oceans across the world. The Good Ocean is a community of businesses that supports SeaLegacy's mission and aligns with its values to create a better planet. GOAT is dedicated to making a difference when it comes to the sustainability of oceans through sustainable commerce, which is reinforced by its sponsorship of the Program.

The Company will be acknowledged on SeaLegacy's established social media network and website, be exposed to exclusive networking opportunities, have access to visual assets provided by SeaLegacy and the Program, as well as work with the communications team to create other bespoke amplification opportunities. SeaLegacy has a wide reach with 2.4 million followers on its @sealegacy Instagram account, while its Co-Founders Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen have 1.5 million and 7.3 million followers on their @mitty and @paulnicklen Instagram accounts, respectively. Therefore, the SeaLegacy team is creating ocean conservation awareness on an unmatched scale.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

How to Invest in Plant-based Foods

How to Invest in Plant-based Foods

Growing consumer concerns about health, ethical food and climate change are creating opportunities to invest in the burgeoning plant-based foods market.

The global plant-based foods market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.6 percent between 2020 and 2030 to reach more than US$162 billion, as per Bloomberg Intelligence.

This major expansion is being fueled in large part by increasing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy. Calls from buyers for transparency and ethical practices across the food supply chain are also becoming louder and buoying interest in plant-based options.

Albert Labs Files US Provisional Patent Application and Proves Out Consistent and Rapidly Scalable Production of Psilocybe and Other Mycelia

Albert Labs Files US Provisional Patent Application and Proves Out Consistent and Rapidly Scalable Production of Psilocybe and Other Mycelia

Albert Labs' Files U.S. Provisional Patent Application for a Cultivation Process for the Production of Psilocybe mycelia as well as other Fungi Species

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical-quality medicines, based on mycelia of Psilocybe and other fungi, has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a proprietary process. Albert Labs' culturing process can significantly increase the production volumes of psilocybin medicine. The Company sees the demand for naturally produced psilocybin continuing to increase as the unmet needs for mental health treatment hit crisis levels worldwide.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Universal Ibogaine to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference - Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

Universal Ibogaine to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference - Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

5:00 p.m. EDT .

Universal Ibogaine Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Sign up here to access the presentation

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.
Click Here to Reserve your seat

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol globally through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state-of-the-art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Universal Ibogaine

SOURCE Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c4374.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cloud DX Granted New Patent for Pulsewave 2.0 Vital Sign Monitor

Cloud DX Granted New Patent for Pulsewave 2.0 Vital Sign Monitor

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, announces the issuance of a new patent for its upcoming Pulsewave 2.0 Vital Sign Monitor. The wrist-worn device stands to be the first at home clinical-grade vital signs monitor to capture diagnostic-quality blood pressure, heart rate, heartbeat irregularities, and respiration status simultaneously. This is the second patent for the Pulsewave 2.0 platform and this award arrives during the company's record-breaking quarter.

US patent 11,272,859 entitled ‘System and Method of Determining Respiratory Status From Oscillometric Data', strengthens the protection of Cloud DX's innovative and novel methods used to determine respiratory status. Building upon the device's initial US patent 11,006,843,which depicts the concept of using oscillometric data to determine respiration rate. This patent protects the methods developed to analyze data in determining respiratory status, beyond just respiratory rate. The company congratulates inventors Vesal Badee, Sara Ross-Howe, Josh Haid, Lamiaa Amzil, Cezar Morun, and Bonghun Shin, all members of the Research and Development team at Cloud DX.

Lead inventor and Cloud DX Biomedical Data Scientist, Vesal Badaee, states "There are plenty of digital health wearables in the market. Most, however, are limited in the quality of data they provide. This can frustrate doctors and healthcare professionals when users want to rely on them. In medicine, clinical-grade vitals are required for diagnostics or medical direction; Cloud DX is driving the transition in bringing clinical-grade wearables into the consumer space, from hospitals and clinics to our homes. This second patent on our next-generation Pulsewave underlines the innovation we're producing at Cloud DX. The team and I are proud to be a part of this Virtual Care transition."

"With the Medical Metaverse and the Virtual Care movements growing the need for home-based diagnostics grows ever more prominent," added Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX. He continued, "Together these technologies create an all-encompassing model of care improves access to healthcare and can expedite accurate clinician decision making. The ability to accurately capture patient vitals anywhere in the world, even in most remote locations, and transfer that data directly to their doctor or care team means primary care teams can make better clinical decisions, potentially remove the need for an in-person doctor visit, or even circumvent an emergent care visit. To put it simply, the connected ecosystem means better patient outcomes, closer circles of care, and more economical for providers and payers."

How Pulsewave 2.0 breathing rate technology works

  • Cloud DX's Pulsewave vital signs monitor is worn on a patient's wrist, and oscillometric pulse waveforms are obtained as the cuff deflates, obtaining pulse wave signals and artifact signals over multiple patient breaths.
  • Pulsewave software analyzes these signals producing an envelope of pulse waveforms as well as a frequency modulated sequence of pulses at various time intervals containing breathing rate data.
  • Pulsewave 2.0 operates autonomously but can also be connected to the internet. When connected, clinicians receiving the data can derive additional biological metrics via the Cloud Diagnostics® online platform.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Medical Provides Corporate Update

Beyond Medical Provides Corporate Update

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its medical face mask manufacturing subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies").

The Company is reviewing Micron Technologies' medical face mask manufacturing business as many jurisdictions have recently lifted mask mandates and as demand for face masks rapidly declines. The Company is considering operating Micron Technologies' facility at reduced capacity or potentially terminating its mask manufacturing business via a sale of all inventory and equipment related to its mask manufacturing business and to seek new business opportunities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

