Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform addiction treatment through the use of medicalized ibogaine and a global licensing model is pleased to announce that UI Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola will present at the May 27 to 29 event: From Research to Reality: Global Summit on Psychedelic Assisted Therapies and Medicine which will be held in Toronto, Canada from May 27 to 29, 2022 .

Universal Ibogaine Co Founder Dr. Alberto Sola to present at From Research to Reality: Global Summit on Psychedelic Assisted Therapies and Medicine (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

The Research to Reality event is presented by the Mental Health Commission of Canada , the Center for Addiction and Mental Health ("CAMH") and the Canadian Center on Substance Abuse and Addiction.

The event will be attended by researchers, clinicians' policy makers including representatives from Health Canada the FDA and the Mexico Ministry of Health ("COFEPRIS").

Dr. Sola, is a co-founder of Universal Ibogaine and a member of the Board of Directors, and he is the founder of the Clear Sky Recovery ibogaine clinic operating in Cancun , Mexico.  Alberto is a global leader in ibogaine detox treatments. He will present his latest findings in a panel titled " Ibogaine Hydrochloride and Acute Opioid Detox ., which will take place on Saturday May 28 at 4:15 PM EST "

UI CEO Nick Karos noted: "The importance of this event cannot be overstated.  This is the first event of its kind to bring together academic researchers, real world technicians and government policy makers. We believe this event will be an important catalyst for the industry and a significant milestone for our company.  This event will create awareness at the highest levels of the incredible potential of ibogaine."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to transform addiction treatment through the use of medicalized ibogaine and a global licensing model through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE RETAINS SHAYNE NYQUVEST AS CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISOR

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE RETAINS SHAYNE NYQUVEST AS CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISOR

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained Mr. Shayne Nyquvest in a consulting role as Capital Markets Advisor.

Universal Ibogaine engages Shayne Nyquvest as Capital Markets Advisor (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Mr. Nyquvest has extensive capital markets experience, with over 40 years involvement in aiding companies strategic fund-raising activities, in the mining, cannabis and other emerging industries.  He served as the former Executive Vice-President of investment banking firm Mackie Research Capital (where he worked from June 2015 to July 2018 ) and a was founding member of Canaccord Genuity Group, where he worked as a Senior Investment Advisor from 1993 to 2013.

Mr. Nyquvest co-founded UI in early 2018, after personally seeing the transformational effects and potential of ibogaine and was involved in UI's early-stage development until mid-2021.  His vision has been to see this innovative, plant-based treatment adopted by the mainstream medical community as a solution to helping break the opioid epidemic and other addictions.

Nick Karos , UI CEO noted "we are pleased to have Shayne re-engaged in our strategic, business development goals.  He has an extensive network in the investment community and was instrumental in UI's early-stage financing and research activities.  We continue to advance our planned Health Canada clinical trials application for the use of ibogaine in opioid use disorder and expect to provide additional updates on this in the near future."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Universal Ibogaine Advises of Departure of Marilyn Loewen Mauritz from the Board of Directors

Universal Ibogaine Advises of Departure of Marilyn Loewen Mauritz from the Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Calgary, AB TheNewswire - April 21, 2022 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that Marilyn Loewen Mauritz has resigned as a member of the UI Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE PROVIDES UPDATE ON KELBURN RECOVERY CENTER OPERATIONS

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE PROVIDES UPDATE ON KELBURN RECOVERY CENTER OPERATIONS

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has temporarily closed the Kelburn Recovery Centre (" Kelburn ") due to an on-site flooding issue.

Universal Ibogaine Update on Kelburn Operations (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Kelburn is UI's addiction treatment site operating near Winnipeg, Manitoba , and which experienced abnormally high winter snowfall conditions, resulting in high current groundwater levels arising from spring melt conditions. Kelburn is currently assessing options for continuation of in-process patient treatment, and remediation of damages, which will fall under Kelburn's property and business interruption insurance coverage, subject to policy limits. The timing for remediation and ultimate re-opening of operations at Kelburn is not determinable, but will likely require a minimum of 2 to 3 months.

Nick Karos (CEO) noted "this is of course an unfortunate unforeseen event, and our first priority is to ensure the continuity of ongoing care of our patient group. The extent of damage will hopefully be contained to a portion of the basement, and allow us to resume on-site operations in a reasonable time frame."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Universal Ibogaine Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Universal Ibogaine Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

 Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, or Bourse Frankfurt (the " FSE ") under the ticker symbol " JC4 ".  UI will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current ticker symbol IBO and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol IBOGF.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

The FSE is the largest stock exchange in Germany and is the premiere European destination for Canadian Venture companies looking to build exposure and liquidity with the European market.  The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

Global Addiction and the Overdose Crisis

According to an August 4, 2021 , World Health Organization report, worldwide approximately 500,000 deaths annually can be attributed to drug use, with more than 70% related to opioids.

" The number of opioid overdoses has increased in recent years in several countries, in part due to the increased use of opioids in the management of chronic pain and increasing use of highly potent opioids appearing on the illicit drug market.

In the United States of America ( USA ) the number of people dying from opioid overdose increased by 120% between 2010 and 2018, and two-thirds of opioid-related overdose deaths in 2018 in the USA involved synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and its analogues.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a further substantial increase in drug overdose deaths was reported in the USA , primarily driven by rapid increases in overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids. "

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/opioid-overdose

What is ibogaine?

Ibogaine is a plant derived neuroactive compound that appears to reset the brains of drug dependent individuals to a pre-addicted state and has demonstrated particular effectiveness in treating opioid use disorder in many countries.  When applied according to a strict safety protocol, including a medically supervised setting, ibogaine appears to eliminate the most painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal and can provide a several month window free of drug cravings.  Dr. Alberto Sola , co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of Universal Ibogaine, has administered more ibogaine treatments than any other doctor in the world at an independent clinic (of which he is a partner) in Cancun , Mexico.

The Universal Ibogaine Mission

Universal Ibogaine is a Canadian company which holds the global licensing rights to the ibogaine based addiction treatment protocol developed by Dr. Alberto Sola .  UI is working with Health Canada to undertake a planned clinical trial in Canada to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the ibogaine treatment protocol for opioid use disorder(s).  Upon eventual completion of the trial and Health Canada approval, UI intends to license the protocol to a global network of addiction treatment clinics.  Ibogaine can be very effective for long term addiction cessation when combined with an aftercare treatment program.  Universal Ibogaine operates an addiction treatment facility in Winnipeg , where it is intends to develop best in class addiction treatment programs built around evidence based treatments and nuovo modalities.

Universal Ibogaine CEO Nick Karos commented "the FSE listing is a key piece of our capital markets and investor relations strategy.  We have recently commenced trading on the OTCQB Exchange in the USA , and interest in the UI story is growing in Europe and Germany in particular. Germany has a history of innovation and leadership with an emerging market and interest in psychedelic medicines."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE EXPANDS RESEARCH TEAM WITH JULIE DUMOUCHEL, DIRECTOR OF CLINICAL TRIALS

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE EXPANDS RESEARCH TEAM WITH JULIE DUMOUCHEL, DIRECTOR OF CLINICAL TRIALS

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) and (OTCQB: IBOGF) ("UI" or the "Company") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce the key strategic addition of Julie Dumouchel as Director of Clinical Trials.  Universal Ibogaine is working towards a planned clinical trial with Health Canada to prove the safety and efficacy of ibogaine for the disruption of opioid addiction.  UI owns the global licensing rights for the ibogaine treatment protocol developed by Dr. Alberto Sola UI Board Member and one of the founders of the Clear Sky Recovery Clinic which has operated an addiction treatment centre in Cancun, Mexico since 2007.  Dr Sola has safely administered over 3,700 ibogaine treatments, more than any other doctor in the world.

Julie Dumouchel Director of Clinical Trials Universal Ibogaine (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Julie Dumouchel brings 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, where she has held various clinical research roles, developing a deep understanding of the drug development process. Julie is passionate about clinical operations and the drug development process.  Her experience leading strong research teams to advance clinical trials while navigating changing regulations will augment UI's planned business platforms of drug development and clinical service delivery.

As Director of Clinical Trials, Julie Dumouchel will lead the design, planning and execution of ibogaine clinical trials and related projects. As a pharmaceutical industry executive, Julie has had roles in Clinical Research Organizations such as Quintiles and Santé Cannabis, biotechs including MethylGene (TSX: MYG), Canopy Health Innovations and large pharmaceutical companies including Schering-Plough, Merck, and Bayer.  In 2018, as the Director of Clinical Operations at Canopy Health Innovation, Julie assembled a clinical operations team to advance key trials using medical cannabis while navigating an environment of complex and changing regulations. In her role at Santé Cannabis, Julie led the team responsible for all aspects of clinical trials (medical cannabis and psychedelics), from planning to reporting while maintaining high quality standards.

Nick Karos , UI CEO stated, "We welcome Julie to our team, and look forward to her guidance as we continue to work with our CRO research partners to finalize our Clinical Trial Application for Health Canada.  This announcement demonstrates we are making progress towards our CTA and confident in our path forward."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol globally through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Universal Ibogaine to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference - Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

Universal Ibogaine to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference - Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

5:00 p.m. EDT .

Universal Ibogaine Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Sign up here to access the presentation

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.
Click Here to Reserve your seat

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol globally through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state-of-the-art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

