Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) and (OTCQB: IBOGF) ("UI" or the "Company") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce the key strategic addition of Julie Dumouchel as Director of Clinical Trials.  Universal Ibogaine is working towards a planned clinical trial with Health Canada to prove the safety and efficacy of ibogaine for the disruption of opioid addiction.  UI owns the global licensing rights for the ibogaine treatment protocol developed by Dr. Alberto Sola UI Board Member and one of the founders of the Clear Sky Recovery Clinic which has operated an addiction treatment centre in Cancun, Mexico since 2007.  Dr Sola has safely administered over 3,700 ibogaine treatments, more than any other doctor in the world.

Julie Dumouchel Director of Clinical Trials Universal Ibogaine (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Julie Dumouchel brings 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, where she has held various clinical research roles, developing a deep understanding of the drug development process. Julie is passionate about clinical operations and the drug development process.  Her experience leading strong research teams to advance clinical trials while navigating changing regulations will augment UI's planned business platforms of drug development and clinical service delivery.

As Director of Clinical Trials, Julie Dumouchel will lead the design, planning and execution of ibogaine clinical trials and related projects. As a pharmaceutical industry executive, Julie has had roles in Clinical Research Organizations such as Quintiles and Santé Cannabis, biotechs including MethylGene (TSX: MYG), Canopy Health Innovations and large pharmaceutical companies including Schering-Plough, Merck, and Bayer.  In 2018, as the Director of Clinical Operations at Canopy Health Innovation, Julie assembled a clinical operations team to advance key trials using medical cannabis while navigating an environment of complex and changing regulations. In her role at Santé Cannabis, Julie led the team responsible for all aspects of clinical trials (medical cannabis and psychedelics), from planning to reporting while maintaining high quality standards.

Nick Karos , UI CEO stated, "We welcome Julie to our team, and look forward to her guidance as we continue to work with our CRO research partners to finalize our Clinical Trial Application for Health Canada.  This announcement demonstrates we are making progress towards our CTA and confident in our path forward."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol globally through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Universal Ibogaine
IBO:CA
Universal Ibogaine

Universal Ibogaine

Overview

Universal Ibogaine (TSXV:IBO,OTCQB: IBOGF) is a Canadian company working to develop the gold standard for addiction treatment.

The company is developing an ibogaine based drug franchise to treat addiction and related mental health issues. These treatments will be administered within a global network of owned and franchised state-of-the-art holistic treatment clinics.

Addiction doesn't just affect 1 in 5, it affects everyone.

Addiction and the underlying mental health challenges are the true epidemic of our time. No family has not been touched by the problem of addiction. The pointed end of the addiction crisis is opioid related overdose death. Opioid overdose has become the leading cause of accidental death in North America. Approximately 150 people die every day in North America. In Vancouver BC, the center of the opioid problem in Canada, one person dies from opioid overdose every two hours.

Opioids can be found in methamphetamine licit and illicit forms. Several opioid medications, including codeine, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone and diacetylmorphine are produced and used most often to treat pain. Problematic opioid use generally occurs when a patient finds they are unable to discontinue use upon the completion of their prescription. The patient is then forced to turn to illicit sources.

What is Ibogaine?

Ibogaine is a psychoactive alkaloid extracted from the root bark of Tabernanthe iboga, a Central West African rain forest shrub called iboga. Iboga has been used by local cultures as a rite of passage for centuries.

Ibogaine has been shown to provide rapid detox from opioid use by regenerating opioid receptors in the brain, thereby resetting the brain to a pre-addicted state. Ibogaine also converts to a long-acting metabolite which continues to support brain development for 2 to 4 months post treatment. This time, along with an aftercare program, provides the patient an opportunity to establish healthy new habits and rebuild their lives.

Universal Ibogaine Co-Founder Dr. Alberto Sola has provided ibogaine detox treatment to over 3700 patients, more than any other doctor in the world. Universal Ibogaine is leveraging the treatment data developed by Dr. Sola to advance a clinical trial in Canada for the use of ibogaine in opioid detox.

Universal Ibogaine also owns and operates a traditional addiction recovery center where it will develop a state-of-the-art holistic pretreatment, detox and aftercare programs into which the ibogaine treatment protocol will be inserted upon successful completion of the human proof of concept study.

Studies have shown the potential for opioid detoxification with ibogaine, with evidence that suggests a lack of withdrawal symptoms after a single dose. “Individuals typically do not go back into withdrawal following opioid detoxification with single doses of ibogaine despite opioid abstinence, suggesting a persistent modification of neuroadaptations associated with opioid tolerance or dependence," said Tamara Antonio in the study “Effect of Iboga Alkaloids on µ-Opioid Receptor-Coupled G Protein Activation." Ibogaine is currently a Schedule I substance according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

In Canada, ibogaine sits on the Prescription Drug List, meaning the pathway to medicalization faces significantly less barriers. With the addition of the real world treatment data, Universal Ibogaine is confident in their ability to bring this medicine to market in a timely fashion.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. has completed a reverse-takeover Qualifying Transaction with P Squared Renewables (TSXV:PSQP), a Capital Pool Company, allowing the company to list on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In concert with the Qualifying Transaction, Universal Ibogaine has completed a C$6 million financing.

Universal Ibogaine's Company Highlights

  • The only pure-play public ibogaine company in the world
  • Focused on Ibogaine drug development plus state-of-the-art treatment clinics
  • Co-Founder Dr. Alberto Sola has administered over 3700 ibogaine treatments, more than any other doctor in the world.
  • CEO Dr. Rami Batal has a 25-year successful track record in developing experimental medicines.
  • De-Risked bio-tech drug development backed by real world treatment data set.
  • Treatments to occur in a safe clinical environment, through the development of gold-standard addiction treatment clinics
  • Arranging for clinical trials to medicalize ibogaine in Canada, including securing contract research organization (CROs), drug supply, and institutional partners
  • Acquired an active addiction treatment center in Canada to perfect the wrap around treatments and roll out ibogaine once approved in Canada.
  • Partnering with Canadian First Nations to investigate treatment possibilities on sovereign indigenous territories.
  • Acquired land in Belize with an eye toward co-development of an addiction aftercare treatment center.

Kelburn Addiction and Mental Health Treatment Center

The Kelburn Clinic is an established and respected conventional addiction treatment center located near Winnipeg Manitoba in Canada. The center was acquired through the financing and qualifying transaction with P Squared Renewables. The center will be re-branded as Clear Sky Recovery and will host the research and development side of Universal Ibogaine's Canadian operations.

Having an operating treatment center makes Universal Ibogaine revenue positive will in clinical trials, it offers the team a development platform for the creation of its state of the art addiction treatment models.

The pre and post ibogaine treatment protocols can be expanded into a network of owned and franchised facilities during the ibogaine drug development process. The network of clinic will then provide the runway to deliver the approved ibogaine medicines according to the treatment protocols developed in the original Clear Sky Clinic.

The Kelburn clinic also sits on a 50-acre development parcel which holds promise to further expand research and treatment facilities in the near term.

Clear Sky Recovery Clinic

Universal Ibogaine Inc. has acquired the exclusive worldwide licensing rights as well as a purchase option from Clear Sky Recovery Cancun, the world leading ibogaine treatment center based in Cancun, Mexico.

The facility has provided over 3700 ibogaine treatments using a proven protocol designed to ease the withdrawal symptoms associated with a variety of addictive drugs including opioids such heroin, OxyContin & Oxycodone, methadone, buprenorphine (Subutex and Suboxone), methamphetamines, cocaine, and alcohol.

According to the company, ibogaine has the potential to eliminate 95 percent of symptoms associated with opioid withdrawal. Ibogaine seems to produce a flood of neurotrophic growth factor which targets and repairs damaged receptors in the brain. During the treatment the opioid receptors are repaired to a pre-addicted state. Certain psychological experiences during the treatment also help to reveal and heal underlying trauma that may have contributed to substance abuse and addictive behaviors.

After the treatment, opioid receptors are rendered “naive". It is as though the brain has never taken an opioid. Ibogaine also produces a long-acting metabolite which helps to reduce cravings and continues neurogenic growth for up to 4 months after the treatment. This allows the patient time to create healthy new habits and rebuild their lives through an effective aftercare program.

The facility's treatment protocols are designed to meet the specific needs of individual patients and their unique medical background. The facility is an oceanfront private hospital located in the Punta Sam resort area of beautiful Cancún that aims to provide a safe and effective setting for ibogaine treatment for interrupting drug dependency disorders. Clear Sky provides a comprehensive pre-care and aftercare package that can be customized to cater to a patient's unique needs.

Over the last 13 years, Dr. Alberto Sola has treated thousands of patients at Clear Sky Recovery. He believes ibogaine has significant potential in combating drug dependency issues. “We have a once in a lifetime to help the sufferers of a modern-day epidemic, the opioid crisis, by bringing them a safe and effective, seven-day treatment with ibogaine. It's an opportunity to save lives, change paradigms in the addiction industry and pioneer a brand-new market."

Universal Ibogaine's Management Team & Board of Directors

Nick Karos - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Karos is based in Los Angeles, USA, and is a seasoned financier. His career includes senior roles with US investment banks, including serving at Piper Jaffray as head of Nasdaq Trading and Agency Services, and most recently as CEO of Private Trading Group, which has provided business development and capital raising services for several successful start-up ventures.

Greg Leavens, CPA - Chief Financial Officer

Greg Leavens, CPA CA - is a financial executive, CFO and Controller with 30 years of experience in public accounting and industry, including the oil & gas exploration / production and service sectors. Greg started his career with KPMG, and has extensive experience in leadership, strategic planning, due diligence reviews, financing, forecasting, financial reporting, treasury and risk management, and regulatory compliance.

Dr. Ian Rabb - Chief Clinics Officer

Dr Ian Rabb is one of the most recognized and respected leaders in Addiction Treatment in Canada today. Dr. Ian Rabb is a certified Interventionist and addictions specialist who has helped thousands of people overcome addiction. In his 20 years of sobriety, he has founded Two Ten Recovery and Destiny House — Winnipeg's only sober living housing organization. Ian was the visionary founding member of Aurora Recover Centre in Gimli Manitoba and most recently held the position of Director of Business Development at Edgewood Health Network, Canada's only national addiction treatment center brand. Prior to his work in addiction treatment Ian was a practicing Doctor of Optometry.

Dr. Glenn Copeland - Senior Medical Advisor

Dr. Copeland is internationally recognized for his work as the former founder, chairman and CEO of the renowned Cleveland Clinic Canada. He also established the Rehab and Wellbeing Centre and Sports Medicine Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto.

Chief Ian Campbell, MBA - Chairman (Independent)

Chief Ian Campbell (Xalek) is a hereditary chief of the Squamish Nation located in Vancouver, British Columbia. He has served as an elected member of council since 2005 and was appointed as a Political Spokesperson in 2008. Since 1999 he has been the Cultural Ambassador and Negotiator for the Intergovernmental Relations Department of the Squamish Nation, advancing Aboriginal rights and title, while invigorating substantive economic opportunities through negotiations, collaboration, and partnerships. Ian graduated from Simon Fraser University with an MBA in Aboriginal Business and Leadership.

Dr. Alberto Sola, BSc, MD

Clear Sky Addiction Solution's President, Dr Sola is a thought leader in entheogenic treatment. He has the distinction of having treated more patients with ibogaine than any other person in the world and is head of operations at Clear Sky Recovery. Dr. Sola graduated from Universidad Anahuac. As the Medical Director of Amerimed, he opened four emergency hospitals for tourists in Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, and Cabo San Lucas.

Nick Karos - Director, Capital Markets

Mr. Karos is based in Los Angeles, USA, and is a seasoned financier. His career includes senior roles with US investment banks, including serving at Piper Jaffray as head of Nasdaq Trading and Agency Services, and most recently as CEO of Private Trading Group, which has provided business development and capital raising services for several successful start-up ventures.

Robert Turner, ICD.D, MBA - Director (Independent)

Mr. Turner is President of his own incorporated consulting firm and a Principal within Western Management Consultants. His consulting focus is providing guidance to boards on their governance including proper CEO oversight. Mr. Turner brings experience as a CHRO in both the private and public sectors. Subsequently, he joined Mercer Canada as a Partner focused on consulting within Canadian health care. Robert has served on Universal Ibogaine's Advisory Board since December 2018. Robert has an ICD.D certification from Rotman Business School, an MBA from the Ivey Business School and a BSc (Biochemistry) from the University of Toronto. He serves on the Boards of two other corporations – one private and one not-for-profit.

Marilyn Loewen Mauritz, ICD.D, JD - Director (Independent)

Marilyn Loewen Mauritz is a senior corporate executive with over 25 years of experience in diverse industries. From 2015 to January 2021, Ms. Mauritz held several senior executive positions at Central 1 Credit Union, a leading provider of financial, digital banking and payment solutions, including serving as the interim Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, she served as Central 1's Chief Transformation & Legal Officer, where she led the Legal, Compliance, Governance, Strategy, Information Technology and Government Relations teams. Prior to joining Central 1, she was General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Interfor Corporation. She currently serves on the Board of YWCA of Greater Vancouver, chairing the Governance and Nominating Committee. Marilyn obtained her Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Calgary and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from McMaster University. She is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors, ICD.D.

Anthony DeCristofaro - Director

Mr. DeCristofaro is currently CEO of Qnext Corp., a global developer of disruptive apps and private cloud technologies, and his extensive experience includes thirty years in the computer industry and three M&A transactions valued at more than $600 million. Over the course of his career, DeCristofaro has been sought out as a member of several high-profile public Boards, including Hartco, Delrina, Synchronica, and TransGaming. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Jack Nathan Medical Corp.

David Danziger, CPA, CA - Director

David Danziger is Senior Vice President, Assurance & National Leader, Public Companies of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("MNP"), Canada's fifth largest accounting firm. He is a member of the firm's management team and responsible for providing leadership and direction to MNP's Assurance practice across Canada. David has extensive experience in both Canada and USA public market transactions and leverages significant expertise, having served as a director on many public companies listed on the TSX, the TSX Venture, the CSE and the New York Stock Exchange.

Near Term Goals and Milestones

The team at Universal Ibogaine is currently expanding, with notable hires in Clinic Operations, Drug Development, and additions to the board in Corporate Finance and Governance expected through Q4 2021.

Concurrent OTC and FSE listings completed through Q4 2021.

Drug development program with initial Canadian Clinical Trial expected to be underway by Q1 2022 with the goal to launch into Phase 2 Human Proof of Concept.

Additional revenue producing clinic acquisitions through 2022.

Universal Ibogaine Announces Approval for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Universal Ibogaine Announces Approval for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO ) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB ") under the ticker " IBOGF ".  UI will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current ticker symbol IBO.  The UI common shares trading in the United States have also been approved for DTC eligibility.

Universal Ibogaine OTC Trading Approval (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies, which are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.  Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com

Universal Ibogaine CEO Nick Karos stated: "Accessing the vast USA market of retail and institutional investors  through the OTC platform will provide our current and future shareholders enhanced liquidity and expanded global exposure for the Company, which will assist with our future financing and growth plans.  We look forward to working with the OTC Markets Group, as the USA is a key future addiction treatment market for us, with over 100,000 lives lost to opioid overdose last year alone."

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. It enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Universal Ibogaine Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Osoyoos Indian Band

Universal Ibogaine Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Osoyoos Indian Band

 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV: IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to advise it has entered a Memorandum of Understand (the " MOU ") with Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation  (" OIBDC ").

Universal Ibogaine signs Memorandum of Understanding with Osoyoos Indian Band (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Osoyoos Indian Band is a world leader in indigenous business.  OIBDC has generated hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue on its lands through tourism, leasing and construction related endeavours, joint ventures and partnerships with globally recognized brands such as Hyatt and Jackson-Triggs.  The Osoyoos Indian Band has 540 members and its territory spans over 32000 acres of the warmest lands in Canada located in the Okanagan valley of British Columbia , between Osoyoos and Oliver.

The MOU has as its objective, participation of both organizations for purpose and profit, to construct an ibogaine centered detox clinic and holistic aftercare treatment centre. The partners will act as collaborators in bridging economic and social models that respect Indigenous ways while leveraging Western scientific practices.  Partnership opportunities may include leasing or joint venture with possibilities to convert existing space or new construction.  The development timeline will coincide with the planned Health Canada approval process of the Universal Ibogaine treatment protocol.

Chief Ian Campbell – UI Chairman
Chief Ian Campbell of the Squamish Nation and UI Board Chair shared, "The primary focus for Universal Ibogaine is to bring this life saving medicine to those who need it as quickly as possible.  This potential partnership between UI and the Osoyoos Indian Band demonstrates what is possible when we work together towards a solution."

Chief Clarence Louie – Osoyoos Indian Band
Clarence Louie is a globally recognized indigenous leader and has served as the elected Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band for close to 40 years. He is a sought-after speaker and holder of innumerable awards, including an Order of Canada and membership in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.  Chief Clarence stated, "We are pleased with the opportunity to partner on this venture and bring opportunities for economic inclusion and deep healing for many people to our lands."

Nick Karos – CEO Universal Ibogaine
Nick Karos , recently appointed CEO of Universal Ibogaine added, "We are excited for this developing relationship.  The Osoyoos Indian Band is one of the most proactive and forward-looking groups we have had the opportunity to engage with.  We have a big job ahead, and partners like Osoyoos Indian Band add huge credibility to our mission and can aid in diversifying our business opportunities and the planned ultimate deployment of the ibogaine addiction treatment protocol."

Mike Campol – COO Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation
"The opioid epidemic is a public health emergency.  We have to do better than opioid substitution therapy.  What we have here is an opportunity to be part of a transformation in the way that society treats those who suffer, views plant medicine, and understands indigenous culture.  We are pleased to see where this collaboration can take us."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE COMMENCES DEVELOPMENT PLAN AT KELBURN IN PREPARATION FOR IBOGAINE TREATMENTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRUG SUPPLY

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE COMMENCES DEVELOPMENT PLAN AT KELBURN IN PREPARATION FOR IBOGAINE TREATMENTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRUG SUPPLY

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction treatment, has initiated development plans at its Kelburn treatment facility in preparation for treatment protocol approval and commencement of ibogaine treatments.

Universal Ibogaine Developing Kelburn for Ibogaine Treatments (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

What is Ibogaine

Ibogaine is a plant derived neuroactive compound that appears to reset the brains of drug dependent individuals to a pre-addicted state.  Ibogaine has demonstrated particular effectiveness in treating opioid use disorder.  When applied according to a strict safety protocol, ibogaine appears to eliminate the most painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal and provides a several month window free of drug cravings.  Dr Alberto Sola , co-founder of Universal Ibogaine has administered more ibogaine treatments than any other doctor in the world.

Kelburn Addiction Treatment Center

Universal Ibogaine acquired the licensed and operational Kelburn Mental Health and Addiction Treatment facility in October of 2021.  The facility sits on a destination 50 acre estate with a 9 hole golf course and currently operates as a traditional addiction treatment center.

Universal Ibogaine has undertaken plans to expand the facility to include traditional drug detox and to begin to incorporate the best in nuovo treatment modalities including Ketamine, Psilocybin and MDMA assisted psychotherapies.

Universal Ibogaine has commenced development plans to construct a stand alone ibogaine detox facility on the property in preparation for the completion of its proof of concept study with Health Canada.

Dr Ian Rabb – Chief Clinics Officer

Dr Ian Rabb of Universal Ibogaine stated: "In my 20 years of addiction treatment, I have not seen anything with the power and promise of ibogaine to break the cycle of addiction.  When paired with a long term support plan, which we provide through our Kelburn facility, we expect to completely disrupt the addiction treatment model.  Ibogaine is legal in Canada under the prescription drug list and requires a proof of safety trial through Health Canada.  We are sitting on the edge of being able to tackle the opioid crisis head on."

Drug Supply Update

Universal Ibogaine would also like to provide an update regarding the drug supply agreement with Psygen. The agreement was announced prematurely and contained some minor errors regarding the synthesis of the compound.  As a result, the parties to the agreement have withdrawn.

UI is currently in negotiations with two alternative drug suppliers.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, when paired with the ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE ENTERS DRUG SUPPLY AGREEMENT

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE ENTERS DRUG SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, is pleased to advise it has entered into an agreement (the " agreement ") with Psygen Labs Inc. (" Psygen ") to secure a supply of GMP ibogaine for use in its planned future clinical trial for opioid use disorder and ongoing ibogaine detox treatments at its clinics.

Universal Ibogaine Enters Drug Supply Agreement (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

UI is in process of finalizing its pre-clinical trial (" pre-CTA ") submission to Health Canada, following which it intends to apply to undertake a clinical trial of ibogaine for use in treatment of opioid use disorder(s).  The final approval by Health Canada will require UI to have an approved, secure supply of GMP certified ibogaine to use in the eventual clinical trial process.  Psygen is a Canadian company based in Calgary and is a leader in the manufacture of a range of medical grade products being used in the emerging psychedelics-based psycho-therapy field of treatment of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

The agreement covers basic terms as to pricing, manufacture, and delivery of ibogaine to UI, and a definitive drug supply agreement is to be finalized in the near future, incorporating such factors as the volume of ibogaine that will be required, based on the ultimate size of the of the patient group required for the planned clinical trials.

Nick Karos - Universal Ibogaine CEO
Nick Karos noted "We are pleased to have secured a firm of Psygen's caliber as one of our key partners.  Ibogaine has been used in tribal ceremonies in Africa for centuries and has traditionally been sourced for medical use from the root bark of a shrub found in limited areas of the Congo basin in Africa.  Psygen has developed a process to manufacture synthetic ibogaine, which will provide a more secure and sustainable source of supply for our trials and a scalable solution for our treatment protocol to help as many people as possible.  We look forward to a long-term partnership with Psygen as part of our goal of having ibogaine approved for wide-scale use in opioid detoxification and addiction treatments."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, when paired with the ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Kelburn Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Centre Announces New Ownership, New Leadership and New Modalities

Kelburn Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Centre Announces New Ownership, New Leadership and New Modalities

Kelburn Recovery Centre is pleased to announce that Dr. Ian Rabb addiction treatment and clinic operations veteran has recently joined as Managing Director.

Dr Ian Rabb recently named Chief Clinics Officer for Universal Ibogaine Inc ((TSXV: IBO), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, effective November 15 th 2021.  Universal Ibogaine acquired the Kelburn Clinic in October of 2021.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

