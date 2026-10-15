UMass Memorial Health Announces Unified Data Platform Multi-Year Initiative, Investments in AI-Powered Innovation in Partnership with Accenture and Microsoft

UMass Memorial Health today announced a multi-year initiative with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft to modernize its data platform, which will enhance care delivery and operations and drive AI-powered innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015573518/en/

UMass Memorial Health today announced a multi-year initiative with Accenture and Microsoft to modernize its data platform, which will enhance care delivery and operations and drive AI-powered innovation.

UMass Memorial Health today announced a multi-year initiative with Accenture and Microsoft to modernize its data platform, which will enhance care delivery and operations and drive AI-powered innovation.

As part of this strategic initiative, a unified data platform will replace siloed reporting systems and enable more advanced analytics across the organization by leveraging Microsoft Azure cloud-based technology. Accenture will introduce agentic AI tools to automate complex workflows and uncover insights that previously required significant manual effort. The transformation is expected to enhance speed, quality and security while lowering long-term infrastructure costs.

Among those data systems transitioning to Microsoft Azure will be UMass Memorial's electronic health record, which will transition the health system's clinical, operational and research data into one connected platform. This will allow UMass Memorial to prioritize and advance key quality and safety goals, including reducing length of stay for patients and administrative burden for caregivers.

Over time, this work will also support greater data sharing and collaboration with UMass Chan Medical School and create new opportunities for research. The system will also benefit from improved security through Microsoft's integrated security platform, which helps protect sensitive healthcare information while supporting compliance, governance and secure data sharing.

Eric Dickson, MD, President and CEO, UMass Memorial Health said: "As an academic health system and safety net provider, we are continuously looking for new ways to provide innovative care that meets the unique needs of our patients and supports the work of our talented caregivers. This partnership with Accenture and Microsoft will help us build a stronger foundation for how we deliver care today and in the future. Bringing our data together and moving key systems to the cloud will give caregivers faster access to the information they need and create a better experience for the patients we serve."

Mike Weissel, Global Health Lead, Accenture, said: "This work is grounded in a simple idea: when healthcare providers have better access to insights, they deliver better care. Every part of this strategy, from the cloud foundation to the data platform to new AI tools, makes that possible for UMass Memorial."

Hether Danforth, Vice President, US State and Local Government, Education & Academic Medical Centers, Microsoft said: "Academic medical centers and health systems face growing pressure to connect clinical, operational and research data while maintaining security, enabling innovation and preparing for AI at scale. With Microsoft Azure, UMass Memorial Health and Accenture are creating a trusted foundation that can help clinicians access insights more efficiently, strengthen collaboration across care and research, and responsibly apply AI to improve experiences for both patients and healthcare professionals."

About UMass Memorial Health

UMass Memorial Health is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Central Massachusetts with more than 20,000 caregivers and 2,400 physicians. Our comprehensive system includes UMass Memorial Medical Center, UMass Memorial Health – Harrington, UMass Memorial Health – HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional, and UMass Memorial Medical Group. We are the clinical partner of UMass Chan Medical School. For more information, visit www.ummhealth.org .

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 814,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $74 billion in FY26 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .

Copyright ©2026 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

Maggie Nolan
Accenture
+1 917 432 3964
margaret.d.nolan@accenture.com

Kristy Lee
UMass Memorial Health
+1 617 388 5555
kristy.lee@umassmemorial.org

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