Fortune Bay Announces Option Agreement for the Woods Uranium Projects

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 25, 2025, with Neu Horizon Uranium Limited ACN 653 749 145 (the "Optionee"), a private Australian arms-length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the option (the "Option") to acquire an eighty percent interest in The Woods Uranium Projects ("The Woods" or the "Projects") located on the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

Figure 1: The Woods Uranium Projects – District-Scale Opportunity (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

The Woods Highlights:

  • District-scale opportunity, including five projects covering approximately 40,000 hectares.
  • A dominant land position along the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ") within 30 kilometres of the northern Athabasca Basin margin.
  • The GRSZ is significantly underexplored relative to other major Athabasca Basin structures (less than 20 historical drill holes northeast of Fond du Lac, and only 3 historical drill holes on the Projects).
  • Geological settings and structural features are prospective for; 1) unconformity-related basement-hosted uranium deposits, 2) magmatic intrusive uranium deposits and, 3) rare earth element ("REE") deposits.
  • Abundant historical uranium and REE showings, and the highest lake sediment uranium anomalies in Saskatchewan.

Dale Verran, CEO of Fortune Bay, commented: "We are pleased to have executed a Definitive Option Agreement with Neu Horizon for the advancement of The Woods Uranium Projects. This partnership combines strong technical capabilities and capital markets expertise to accelerate exploration efforts on these high-potential projects at a time of strengthening uranium market fundamentals. The transaction reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation—prioritizing spend on our core gold assets at Goldfields and Poma Rosa—while unlocking blue-sky potential from earlier-stage projects through partnerships that preserve upside for our shareholders."

Martin Holland, Executive Chairman of Neu Horizon Uranium, added: "We're pleased to have successfully closed the earn-in agreement with Fortune Bay and to partner with an experienced in-country team, complementing Neu's strong technical expertise. With this foundation in place, we're eager to hit the ground running and carry out substantial work to position the project for drilling ahead of our planned ASX IPO in Q1 2026."

Key Terms

Consistent with the Letter of Intent (the "LOI") signed in May, 2025, the Option is exercisable by the Optionee completing staged cash payments and share issuances, and incurring the following exploration expenditures on the Project:


Cash

Consideration
Shares

Exploration
Expenditures

Interest Earned

Signing of Definitive Agreement

A$50,000

A$50,000

Nil

80 %

31 December 2025

Nil

A$200,000

A$700,000

31 December 2026

Nil

A$500,000

A$2,300,000

Total

A$50,000

A$750,000

A$3,000,000


The Company will act as the operator during the Option period and will be entitled to charge a management fee of 10% of expenditures incurred on the Projects. A participating Joint Venture ("JV") will be formed at the end of the Option period, consistent with customary JV Terms. The JV will allow for dilution and should the Company's interest fall below 10% the Company will be granted a 2% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty. One-half (1%) of the NSR may be purchased at any time prior to commercial production for a cash payment of A$5 million, subject to Consumer Price Index increase.

Further Projects details are provided in the Company's News Release dated May 29, 2025.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gareth Garlick, P.Geo., Technical Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Garlick is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Technical Disclosure on Historical Results

The historical uranium and REE occurrences referenced in the "Woods Highlights" section derive from the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index. The lake sediment uranium anomalism referred to in the same section refers to historical results derived from the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database file number 74O09-0004, in comparison with the open-source regional Saskatchewan lake sediment geochemistry database available on the Government of Saskatchewan Mining and Petroleum GeoAtlas. Historical results are not verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from these. The Company considers these unverified historical results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property.

About Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB:5QN, OTCQB:FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold projects in Canada, Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico, Chiapas (Poma Rosa Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing seven uranium exploration projects on the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, which have high-grade potential. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

About Neu Horizon

Neu Horizon is a public unlisted Australian company focused on discovering and developing Tier 1 uranium deposits in premier exploration jurisdictions. Through this exciting new partnership with Fortune Bay, the company has access to a dominant land package with over 100,000ha of prime exploration ground covering three projects in Sweden and five projects in Canada.

Sweden is Europe's leading mining nation and also hosts the world's largest low-grade uranium resource within the Alum-shale, where Neu Horizon has a significant landholding. The company aims to take advantage of the Swedish Government's plans to lift the 2018 moratorium on uranium exploration and mining to delineate a significant European uranium deposit.

Canada's Athabasca Basin is the world's leading source of high-grade uranium. Access to this land package along the northern rim of the basin provides Neu Horizon direct access to this underexplored uranium exploration frontier.

These strategic projects align Neu Horizon with the global demand for clean, sustainable and low-carbon energy, by taking advantage of both countries' rich uranium resources and supportive mining legislation.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals, intentions or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify targets or mineralization, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, inability to reach access agreements with other Project communities, amendments to applicable mining laws, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing or partnerships needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

 
 

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two additional uranium projects through staking on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, in proximity to the Company's recently announced Spruce Pine and Aspen Uranium Projects (Figure 1).

 

  Gareth Garlick , Technical Director for Fortune Bay, commented "The acquisition of the Birch and Fir projects adds to our growing uranium portfolio of newly acquired, 100% owned projects on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin. This extensive portfolio now totals five new uranium projects covering over 40,000 hectares and provides Fortune Bay with further opportunity to create value through exploration and/or transactional success. The Birch and Fir projects have known uranium endowment with historical occurrences of up to 55.1% U 3 O 8 , in addition to Rare Earth Element potential with historical outcrop grades of up to 2.4% Total Rare Earth Elements."  

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

 
 

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Aspen Uranium Project ("Aspen" or the "Project"). The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project and Pine Uranium Project .

 
  Aspen Uranium Project Highlights:  
 
  • Large-scale land package covering 9,869 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).
    •  
  • Includes extensive anomalous uranium results from historical surface sampling, including;
    • The highest regional lake sediment uranium anomaly in Saskatchewan of 989 ppm U, within the Geological Survey of Canada data compilation.
      •  
    • Historical exploration samples collected during the late 1970's identified extensive lake sediment anomalies within the Property, with values averaging 302 ppm U from 439 samples collected, including seven samples with values exceeding 1,000 ppm U (maximum 1,870 ppm U).
      •  
    • Historical muskeg samples within the Property averaged 2,007 ppm U from 24 samples collected, including a maximum value of 10,400 ppm U.
      •  
    •  
  • Historical surface prospecting, limited to areas of outcrop, failed to identify a bedrock source of this uranium anomalism and no drilling has been completed on the Project to date despite compelling support for the possible presence of a uranium deposit/s within the Project area.
    •  
  • The application of modern exploration methods, including high-resolution airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey, presents an opportunity for discovery in an area where overburden and small lakes cover prospective graphitic lithologies (softer) and structural corridors.
    •  

" The surface endowment of uranium across the Aspen Project is extraordinary with values in surface sample media equivalent to, or greater than, uranium ore grades elsewhere in the world. We are excited to apply our team's extensive uranium skill set, together with a modern, systematic exploration approach to unravel the nature, extent and cause of this exceptionally high anomalism with the potential to deliver a near-surface uranium discovery." commented Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay.

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

 
 

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Pine Uranium Project ("Pine" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project .

 
  Pine Uranium Project Highlights:  
 
  • Large-scale land package covering 17,688 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") (Figure 1).
    •  
  • Potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits along approximately thirteen (13) kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
    •  
  • Additional potential for bulk tonnage Rössing-style uranium deposits associated with abundant, historically recognized, uranium-bearing leucogranites and pegmatites. Limited historical prospecting yielded Rössing-style surface uranium showings of 0.17% U 3 O 8 (1,442 ppm U) and 0.10% U 3 O 8 (848 ppm U), and a trenching result of 509 ppm U over 24.7 metres.
    •  
  • No modern airborne radiometric surveying completed over approximately 60% of the Project, and no modern airborne electromagnetic surveying.
    •  
  • Regionally, the area is characterized by the highest lake sediment uranium anomalies in Saskatchewan , including values up to 435 ppm U within the Project area.
    •  
  • No drilling conducted on the property to date.
    •  

  Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " Combined, our Spruce and Pine Uranium Projects cover approximately 20 kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone, providing Fortune Bay with a dominant land position of this major structural corridor within 25 kilometres of the Athabasca Basin margin. The corridor is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant Athabasca Basin-style, basement-hosted uranium discoveries. Historical exploration has demonstrated the corridor to be prospective for basement-hosted mineralization, evidenced by the Fond du Lac uranium deposit and numerous historical uranium occurrences. The potential for Rössing-style uranium deposits adds an additional dimension to the Pine Uranium Project. Average uranium ore grades for the Rössing and Husab open-pit mines in Namibia are in the order of 350 ppm and 500 ppm, respectively. There is a precedent for these grades, and greater, associated with similar rock types historically identified within the Project area. The promising results from regional reconnaissance-style exploration by historical operators, and the extensive nature of the uranium mineralization in lake sediments, highlight the potential for future discovery."  

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

 
 

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Spruce Uranium Project ("Spruce" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, near the community of Fond du Lac and comprises four mineral claims covering 6,855 hectares (Figure 1).

 
  Highlights:  
 
  • Located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") with potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits.
    •  
  • Covers over six (6) kilometres of prospective strike length along the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
    •  
  • The GRSZ is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant basement-hosted uranium discoveries (e.g. Arrow, Triple R and Eagle Point).
    •  
  • Historical surface uranium showings of 1.60% U 3 O 8 and 0.65% U 3 O 8 from limited prospecting.
    •  
  • Additional Rare Earth Element ("REE") potential, including historical surface REE showings of 3.13% total rare earth element ("TREE"), 1.23% TREE, 0.88% TREE and 0.85% TREE.
    •  
  • Adjacent to properties held by IsoEnergy Ltd., and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (under option to Traction Uranium Inc.) that recently highlighted prospective conductive trends on the Project through airborne electromagnetic ("EM") surveying.
    •  

  Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " As the uranium market continues to strengthen, with spot prices recently topping US$90 /lb U 3 O 8 , investment in uranium exploration in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin is on the rise as explorers search for resources to meet the growing future supply deficit. This timely acquisition provides Fortune Bay with another uranium project to create value for our stakeholders. The Spruce Uranium Project hosts the hallmarks for a high-grade basement-hosted discovery; located on a major structural zone in proximity to the Basin margin with a precedent for mineralization, and limited exploration to date."  

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

 
 

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 15, 2023, with 1443904 B.C. Ltd. (the "Optionee"), an arms-length private company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Company's wholly owned Murmac and Strike Uranium Projects (the "Projects") over a three-and-a-half-year period by funding C$6 million in exploration expenditures, making cash payments totalling C$1.35 million, and issuing C$2.15 million in common shares following completion of a going public transaction.

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Download the PDF here.

Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Download the PDF here.

Gold bars and nuggets with rising financial graph background.

WGC: Surging Gold Prices Drive Record Q2 Investment Demand

Global gold demand rose to a record US$132 billion in the second quarter of 2025, driven by surging investor appetite and the highest average gold price ever recorded in a quarter, according to the latest Gold Demand Trends report from the World Gold Council (WGC).

While total demand by volume rose only 3 percent year-on-year to 1,249 metric tons, the WGC noted a 45 percent surge in value terms compared to Q2 2024, as prices soared to an average of US$3,280.35 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
Pile of gold bars with stock charts in the corner. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Helius Metals Jumps 67 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Thursday (July 31) Statistics Canada released gross domestic product figures for May. The data shows the Canadian economy shrank for the second month in a row, edging down by 0.1 percent.

The decline was headlined by decreases in the resource sector, which posted a 1 percent contraction, led by a 2.1 fall in the mining and quarrying subsector. Oil and gas extraction was also down, recording a drop of 0.8 percent, marking the first back-to-back months of negative growth for the subsector since April and May 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar on nuggets with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Black Dragon Gold Climbs on Salave Update

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

This week, gold once again took the lead in our top stocks of the week, followed by lithium, helium and base metals companies.

In corporate news, Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM,OTC Pink:CRNLF) said it is now clear to commence its production expansion at the Karlawinda gold mine following approval of its expanded mining proposal and mine closure plan by Western Australia’s Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS).

The previous week, Capricorn announced its acquisition of Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) and its flagship Golden Range project, which will add 2.3 million ounces of gold equivalent to Capricorn’s resource. The amount will be about 25 percent more than its existing mineral resource base of 6.8 million ounces.

In other news, Victory Metals’ (ASX:VTM) flagship North Stanmore project announced the production of a mixed rare earth oxide (MREO) containing 94 percent total rare earth oxides (TREO).

“To the company's knowledge, this represents the highest grade heavy rare earth enriched MREO produced in Australia directly from an Australian clay-hosted rare earth project,” the Tuesday release noted.

Keep reading...Show less

