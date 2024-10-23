- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer
Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received firm bids for the remaining shortfall (Shortfall Placement) from its recent Entitlement Offer to raise a further approximately $1,677,532 (before expenses) at the issue price of $0.002 per Share. This will bring the total capital raised under the Rights Issue to approximately $2,106,894 (before expenses).
This Shortfall Placement forms part of the non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer, of one (1) new fully paid ordinary shares in Prodigy (Share) for every two (2) Shares held at an issue price of $0.002, together with two (2) unquoted Attaching Options for every three (3) New Shares issued, which was announced on 20 August 2024 (Entitlement Offer) and closed on 26 September 2024.
The Directors engaged Ignite Equity Pty Ltd as lead manager to place the shortfall of 838,765,902 Shares not subscribed for pursuant to the Entitlement Offer and Shareholder Shortfall Offer, together with two (2) unquoted Attaching Options for every three (3) New Shares placed for nil additional consideration (Public Shortfall Offer). The Attaching Options have an exercise price of $0.005 and are exercisable at any time prior to 5:00pm (Sydney time) on 30 November 2027.
Ignite Equity Pty Ltd (ACN 658 888 601), will be paid a 2% management fee plus a 4% capital raising fee on introduced funds. The Shares and Attaching Options will be issued once the funds have been received which is anticipated within approximately one week.
The Board wishes to thank all existing and new shareholders who have participated in the Entitlement Offer and the Shortfall Placements.
This announcement has been authorised for release by Prodigy Gold’s Board of Directors.
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Horizon Minerals Limited (‘HRZ’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of HRZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 25 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Spectacular High-Grade Gold Intercept of 3 Metres at 177g/t at Kamperman
RC hole FRC378 returned 12 metres at 7.26g/t Au from 23 metres and 25 metres at24.3g/t Au from 68 metres, including a very high-grade zone of 3 metres at 177g/t Au from 74 metres
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the first 20 holes for 2,580 metres of a 31-hole (3,834 metre) in-fill and extensional RC drill program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results received for the first 20 holes (2,580 metres) of a 31-hole (3,834 metre) reverse circulation (RC) drill program at Feysville’s Kamperman Prospect, with best results including:
- 12 metres at 7.26g/t Au from 23 metres including 1 metre at 16.5g/t Au from 24 metres and 1 metre at 39.7g/t Au from 27 metres and, further down-hole, 25 metres at 24.3g/t Au from 68 metres, including 1 metre at 28.0g/t Au from 69 metres and 3 metres at 177g/t Au from 74 metres in hole FRC378;
- 12 metres at 1.96g/t Au from 20 metres and 5 metres at 1.25g/t Au from 58 metres in hole FRC377;
- 4 metres at 2.95g/t Au from 61 metres and 11 metres at 0.96g/t Au from 91 metres in hole FRC372; and
- 18 metres at 0.90g/t Au from 25 metres in hole FRC371.
- RC holes FRC377 and FRC378 were designed to in-fill the northern end of the Kamperman prospect while also testing for potential north-plunging mineralisation, as characterised by previous intercepts of 14 metres at 1.44g/t Au from 54 metres in hole FRC304 and 12 metres at 1.99g/t Au from 78 metres in hole FRC341.
- The results from RC holes FRC377 and FRC378 are encouraging, and diamond drilling (DD) is planned in this area to better understand the orientation of the very high-grade zone in hole FRC378.
- Step-out holes to the north and north-east intersected gold mineralisation, demonstrating that Kamperman remains open to the north.
- Further assay results from the Kamperman program are pending.
- The RC rig is currently undertaking a program of several drill holes at Mandilla to determine dewatering requirements as part of the hydrogeological work program for the Mandilla Pre- Feasibility Study( PFS).
- At the Iris Deposit, a program of ten holes for 1,365 metres of in-fill drilling has been completed with a further ten holes remaining to be drilled. At the Eos Deposit, 16 holes for 2,540 metres will be drilled shortly.
- At Mandilla, a DD rig has commenced a four-hole/1,600 metre drill program of four deep in-fill holes ahead of an update to the Theia Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE), which is expected to be reported in the March Quarter, 2025.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said:“These latest holes at Kamperman continue to surprise to the upside – showing that there is a potentially very significant high-grade opportunity here that we are yet to unlock.
“Previously, FRC243 returned a very high-grade zone of two metres at 188g/t Au from 77 metres, 40 metres to the north-east. FRC378 has now returned another very high-grade zone of three metres at 177g/t Au from 74 metres.
“Previous diamond drilling that was completed to better understand the potential orientation of this very high-grade zone was not successful; however, given the potential size of the prize, additional work is warranted.
“The extensional drilling completed to the north and north-east has continued to intersect gold mineralisation, albeit the gold grades were of a lower tenor than expected given the quantum of quartz and sulphides logged in the RC chips. Additional RC drilling is planned given the proximity to a north- east trending fault which is potentially controlling the mineralisation or offsetting it.
“It is becoming clear that Kamperman hosts multiple potential controlling structures that warrant further investigation, as does Feysville as a whole.
“The in-fill RC program at Iris is 50% complete. The program is now on hold for approximately three weeks while groundwater testing is undertaken with the RC rig. Once the groundwater program is complete, RC drilling will resume at Iris and Eos.
“Meanwhile, diamond drilling is now underway at Theia with four deep in-fill holes for 1,600 metres planned. These holes are designed to provide the level of confidence required to warrant an upgrade of the Inferred Resources at depth into the Indicated Resource category.”
Figure 1 – Map illustrating the location of the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.
FEYSVILLE GOLD PROJECT
The Feysville Gold Project is located within the north-north-west trending Norseman – Wiluna Greenstone Belt, within the Kambalda Domain of the Archean Yilgarn Craton, approximately 14km south of the KCGM Super Pit in Kalgoorlie.
Significant gold and nickel mineralisation occurs throughout the belt, including world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited. The area also hosts the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX).
Feysville hosts an MRE of 3Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 116koz2 of contained gold at the Think Big deposit, providing a foundation for the project to potentially become a source of satellite ore feed for a future operation based on Astral’s flagship Mandilla Gold Project.
Locally, Feysville has been interpreted to contain upthrust ultramafics, emplaced within a sequence of volcanic sediments (the Black Flag sediment group), granitic intrusions, mafic basalts, gabbro and andesite. A map of the Feysville Gold Project identifying tenements and deposits/prospects on local area geology is set out in Figure 2.
Randy Smallwood: Gold Rush Going Global, Silver Waiting for Retail Wakeup
As gold continues its record-breaking run, Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) spoke to the Investing News Network about what's driven the yellow metal to all-time highs in 2024.
While momentum began in the east, he now sees the west increasingly turning to gold as a safe haven.
"I do really think what we're looking at now is that this rush toward gold as a good, strong store of value — a good, strong measure of value, a good place to invest — is becoming a worldwide phenomenon," he said.
In terms of silver, Smallwood said that although the metal is moving, it needs western retail demand to see a true price breakout. Given its strong fundamentals, he thinks it won't be long before that demand segment falls into place.
"I think it's really only a matter of time until that retail market wakes up in the silver space," he said.
Smallwood also outlined Wheaton's strategy during today's high precious metals price environment, saying that while the company hasn't closed many deals so far in 2024, it's hoping to make more moves before the end of the year.
Watch the interview above for more of this thoughts on gold and silver, as well as Wheaton's future plans.
Exceptional Drilling Results Returned from Hyperion Gold Deposit
Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the receipt of all results for the Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling program completed during September at the Hyperion Gold Deposit (“Hyperion”), which forms part of the Company’s strategically important Tanami North Project in the Northern Territory (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exceptional results returned from the Reverse Circulation drilling campaign completed at the Hyperion Gold Deposit.
- Intercepts received include highlights:
- Hyperion Lode
- 25m @ 2.2g/t Au from 66m in hole HYRC24001
- 33m @ 2.6g/t Au from 49m in hole HYRC24017A
- Tethys Lode
- 10m @ 15.9g/t Au from 177m in hole HYRC24004
- 30m @ 2.9g/t Au from 31m in hole HYRC24006
- 13m @ 4.1g/t Au from 26m in hole HYRC24013
- Suess Lode
- 4m @ 7.7g/t Au from 87m in hole HYRC24004
- Hyperion Lode
- Two holes drilled down dip for metallurgical testwork, yielded intercepts:
- 99m @ 2.7g/t Au from 33m in hole HYRC24005 from the Hyperion Lode
- 53m @ 2.9g/t Au from 49m in hole HYRC24009 from the Tethys Lode
The results received are from the 17 hole, 1,770 metre RC program completed at Hyperion1 covering the Hyperion, Tethys and Seuss Lodes, yielding a series of significant intercepts demonstrating a greater than 30 gram metre interval (grade times width) based on a 0.5g/t gold cut-off, including:
- 25 metres @ 2.2g/t Au from 66m in hole HYRC24001 (Estimated True Width – “ETW” 24.1m)
- 15 metres @ 3.1g/t Au from 152m in hole HYRC24003 (ETW 13.2m)
- 15 metres @ 2.1g/t Au from 48m in hole HYRC24004 (ETW 7.9m)
- 4 metres @ 7.7g/t Au from 87m in hole HYRC24004 (ETW 2.8m)
- 10 metres @ 15.9g/t Au from 177m in hole HYRC24004 (ETW 9.4m)
- 30 metres @ 2.9g/t Au from 31m in hole HYRC24006 (ETW 19.0m)
- 17 metres @ 2.9g/t Au from 67m in hole HYRC24011 (ETW 14.4m)
- 15 metres @ 2.2g/t Au from 50m in hole HYRC24012 (ETW 11.7m)
- 13 metres @ 4.1g/t Au from 26m in hole HYRC24013 (ETW 10.9m)
- 26 metres @ 1.6g/t Au from 41m in hole HYRC24016 (ETW 25.4m) and
- 33 metres @ 2.6g/t Au from 49m in hole HYRC24017A (ETW of 29.9m)
The results show that all holes intersected a reportable mineralised interval, with the majority of the reported results at grades above the estimated grade of the recently released Hyperion Mineral Resource. These new results will now be used to update the Hyperion Mineral Resource, which currently comprises an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.64Mt @ 1.5g/t Au for 407,000 ounces at a reporting cut-off grade of 0.6g/t Au2.
Drilling was also completed at the Brokenwood, Pandora and Tregony North Prospects for which the Company is still awaiting results.
Hyperion is located in the highly prospective, but underexplored area situated between the 1.1Moz Groundrush Gold Deposit and the 94Koz Crusade Gold Deposit3, both of which form part of the neighboring Central Tanami Project (Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST)/Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM)). Hyperion is also located around 25kms to the south of Prodigy Gold’s wholly owned 64Koz Tregony Gold Deposit4 (Figure 2). Hyperion and Tregony are key pillars of Prodigy Gold’s project portfolio and the focus of the Company’s current exploration activities.
The objectives of the reported Hyperion RC drilling program were to:
- infill areas of the Hyperion Resource that require closer spaced drilling to improve confidence in the recently updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Deposit
- re-drill several historical Air Core (“AC”) holes so that these results can be used in future resource estimations
- complete two holes drilling down dip of the known mineralisation to provide samples for metallurgical benchscale testwork from other areas of the Hyperion Deposit. Previous metallurgical testing was completed only on samples from the Suess Lode5.
Management Commentary
Prodigy Gold Managing Director, Mark Edwards said:
“The drilling completed in 2024 highlights the reason why Prodigy Gold views Hyperion as one of the key projects for the Company. These results support the current company strategy focusing on our Tanami North project area and remaining committed to expanding our Mineral Resource inventory through organic growth. These new results will also provide the Company with additional technical information, such as the recovery characteristics of the mineralisation of other lodes at Hyperion through further metallurgical testwork.
While two holes drilled targeted mineralisation down dip of the Hyperion and Tethys Lodes to provide samples for metallurgical testwork, they also provided the Company with confidence in the style of mineralisation at Hyperion. The holes have provided information regarding the down dip continuity of mineralisation, which will be used to assist with the updating of the Hyperion resource estimate.
With drilling now complete for the current field season the results will be used to assist with the planning of further drilling for the 2025 field season, which will definitely include follow-up drilling close to hole HYRC24004 that intersected 10m of mineralisation at close to half an ounce of gold per tonne (15.9g/t Au). This is an outstanding result and demonstrates the overall potential of the Hyperion Deposit and the nearby areas.”
Figure 1 Project location in the Tanami Region
Hyperion 2024 RC Resource Drilling Programs
The Hyperion Deposit is located on EL9250, which is 100% owned by Australian Tenement Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prodigy Gold. The project is approximately 150km southwest of Lajamanu in the Tanami Region of the Northern Territory (Figure 1).
The Hyperion Deposit was actively explored by Zapopan NL between 1989 and 1995 with RAB, RC and DD drilling completed. Further exploration was undertaken by Otter Gold NL in 2002 and then Newmont Exploration between 2003 and 2005 before the project was purchased by Prodigy Gold in 2009. The Company has been active on the project since 2011.
$850,000 Capital Raise to Accelerate the Pearl Copper Project
Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise $616,000 (before costs) from institutional and sophisticated investors and a further $234,000 from the Board of Directors and Management of Golden Mile Resources (subject to shareholder approval).
The Placement was strongly received from institutional and sophisticated investors.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Golden Mile has received firm commitments totalling $616,000 (before costs) via a Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors.
- The Board of Directors and Management have committed to subscribe for $234,000 in addition to the Placement, subject to shareholder approval.
- Golden Mile is well funded to deliver the maiden drill programme at the Pearl Copper Project, located in Arizona, USA.
Firm commitments have been received to raise $616,000 through the issue of 61,600,000 new, fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”), at an issue price of $0.010 per Share (“Placement”). In addition, the Board of Directors and Management have committed to subscribe to a further $234,000 of Shares at an issue price of $0.010 per Share, subject to approval by shareholders (“Subscription”). The price of $0.010 per Share represents a discount of 23% to the 5-day VWAP of $0.013.
Shares issued through the Placement will utilise the Company’s existing capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1 and Shares issued under the Subscription will be subject to shareholder approval.
Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Limited (“Sanlam”) were the lead managers for the Placement. The Company will pay Sanlam a 6% capital raise fee and, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, issue Sanlam 12 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.02 expiring three (3) years from date of issue.
Shares issued under the Placement and Subscription will receive one (1) unlisted option for every 2 (two) Shares, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, with an exercise price of $0.02 expiring three (3) years from date of issue.
The Company is proposing to hold a shareholders’ meeting in December 2024 to seek approval for the issue of the options to Sanlam, the options to the Placement and Subscription participants and the Shares the subject of the Subscription.
Golden Mile’s Managing Director Damon Dormer commented: “These funds will allow the Company to accelerate its maiden drilling programme at the Pearl Copper Project targeting our priority 1, Odyssey prospect.”
September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.
Highlights
Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania
- Multiple gold-bearing quartz veins successfully intercepted in diamond drilling at the new Trafalgar North vein zone discovery. Two drill holes completed at Trafalgar North, with best mineralised intercepts including:
TFDD019
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- 0.4m @ 17.9g/t Au from 166.9m, and
- 0.4m @ 24.0g/t Au from 170.0m
- 0.3m @ 25.1g/t Au from 440.5m
TFDD020
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- 0.35m @ 40.0g/t Au
- 2.7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 115.4m, including
- 0.35m @ 26.6g/t Au
- Gold mineralisation at Trafalgar North confirmed from surface to over 150m depth and open in all directions
- New in-situ gold vein system discovered during surface sampling and trenching programs at the Grenadier Prospect
- Flynn Gold to receive up to $140,000 to co-fund drilling under the Tasmanian Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI)
Exploration – Other Projects, NE Tasmania
- New Exploration Licence Application submitted over 40km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure surrounding the historic Beaconsfield Gold Mine
- Exploration landholding in NE Tasmania reduced by 457km2 (30%) to approximately 1,020km2, reducing holding costs significantly
Corporate
- The Company’s cash position at 30 September 2024 was $1.83 million
- An At-The-Market Subscription Agreement signed with Dolphin Corporate Investments, providing Flynn with up to $2,000,000 of standby equity capital over the next three years
JOIN FLYNN GOLD’S INTERACTIVE INVESTOR HUB
to receive announcements and updates and to interact with the Company by asking questions or making comments which our team will respond to where possible
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/qy1Aly
Flynn is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned exploration projects in Tasmania and Western Australia (see Figure 1).
The Company has eight 100% owned tenements in north-east Tasmania which are highly prospective for gold as well as tin/tungsten. The Company also holds the Henty zinc-lead-silver project on Tasmania’s mineral-rich west coast and the Firetower gold and battery metals project located in north-western Tasmania.
Flynn has also established a portfolio of gold-lithium exploration assets in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions of Western Australia. In addition, Flynn holds a binding Option Agreement to acquire two exploration licences at Parker Dome (Forrestania), Western Australia.
