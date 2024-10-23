Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Prodigy Gold

Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received firm bids for the remaining shortfall (Shortfall Placement) from its recent Entitlement Offer to raise a further approximately $1,677,532 (before expenses) at the issue price of $0.002 per Share. This will bring the total capital raised under the Rights Issue to approximately $2,106,894 (before expenses).

This Shortfall Placement forms part of the non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer, of one (1) new fully paid ordinary shares in Prodigy (Share) for every two (2) Shares held at an issue price of $0.002, together with two (2) unquoted Attaching Options for every three (3) New Shares issued, which was announced on 20 August 2024 (Entitlement Offer) and closed on 26 September 2024.

The Directors engaged Ignite Equity Pty Ltd as lead manager to place the shortfall of 838,765,902 Shares not subscribed for pursuant to the Entitlement Offer and Shareholder Shortfall Offer, together with two (2) unquoted Attaching Options for every three (3) New Shares placed for nil additional consideration (Public Shortfall Offer). The Attaching Options have an exercise price of $0.005 and are exercisable at any time prior to 5:00pm (Sydney time) on 30 November 2027.

Ignite Equity Pty Ltd (ACN 658 888 601), will be paid a 2% management fee plus a 4% capital raising fee on introduced funds. The Shares and Attaching Options will be issued once the funds have been received which is anticipated within approximately one week.

The Board wishes to thank all existing and new shareholders who have participated in the Entitlement Offer and the Shortfall Placements.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Prodigy Gold’s Board of Directors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Prodigy Gold NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:prxgold investingresource investing
PRX:AU
The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Horizon Minerals Limited (‘HRZ’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of HRZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 25 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Spectacular High-Grade Gold Intercept of 3 Metres at 177g/t at Kamperman

RC hole FRC378 returned 12 metres at 7.26g/t Au from 23 metres and 25 metres at24.3g/t Au from 68 metres, including a very high-grade zone of 3 metres at 177g/t Au from 74 metres

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the first 20 holes for 2,580 metres of a 31-hole (3,834 metre) in-fill and extensional RC drill program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Randy Smallwood, gold bars.

Randy Smallwood: Gold Rush Going Global, Silver Waiting for Retail Wakeup

As gold continues its record-breaking run, Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) spoke to the Investing News Network about what's driven the yellow metal to all-time highs in 2024.

While momentum began in the east, he now sees the west increasingly turning to gold as a safe haven.

"I do really think what we're looking at now is that this rush toward gold as a good, strong store of value — a good, strong measure of value, a good place to invest — is becoming a worldwide phenomenon," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Prodigy Gold

Exceptional Drilling Results Returned from Hyperion Gold Deposit

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the receipt of all results for the Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling program completed during September at the Hyperion Gold Deposit (“Hyperion”), which forms part of the Company’s strategically important Tanami North Project in the Northern Territory (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Mile Resources

$850,000 Capital Raise to Accelerate the Pearl Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise $616,000 (before costs) from institutional and sophisticated investors and a further $234,000 from the Board of Directors and Management of Golden Mile Resources (subject to shareholder approval).

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

High Grade REE up to 7,0GGppm Treo from First Batch of Assays Received at Poços De Caldas

$500,000 Raised for Uranium Exploration at Munaballya Well Target

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Proposed Acquisition of 2D Generation and Capital Raise

Related News

rare earths investing

High Grade REE up to 7,0GGppm Treo from First Batch of Assays Received at Poços De Caldas

Resource Investing

$500,000 Raised for Uranium Exploration at Munaballya Well Target

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2024

Uranium Investing

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

Silver Investing

Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Intersected at Kelpie Hill – Cobar Project, NSW

Nickel Investing

Excellent Metallurgical Results at Hotinvaara Enhance Entire Pulju Project

×