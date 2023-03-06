Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Finalises Preparations for Maiden Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Life Science NewsInvesting News

U.S. FDA Clears Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 2 and FreeStyle Libre® 3 Sensors for Integration with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

  • Abbott's world's leading 1 and affordable 2 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) sensors are cleared for connectivity with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems in the U.S.
  • Sensors also cleared for use by children as young as two years old, for use by women with diabetes who are pregnant, and for wear time up to 15 days

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system sensors for integration with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems. Abbott modified the sensors to enable integration with AID systems.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 iCGM system

"Our goal is to make diabetes care as easy as possible," said Jared Watkin , senior vice president for Abbott's diabetes care business. "The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is already the most prescribed CGM in the United States³ and, with the integration of automated insulin delivery systems, people in the U.S. will soon have an affordable 2 option to pair with insulin pumps. This means less time thinking about diabetes and more time living."

AID systems help people manage daily diabetes care by automatically adjusting and administering the insulin delivered by an insulin pump based on real-time glucose data from their FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors.

Abbott is working with leading insulin pump manufacturers to integrate their systems with the FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors as soon as possible. The company is partnering with Insulet and Tandem for future integrations in multiple countries, including the U.S. Outside the U.S., Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor is already authorized to work with the mylife™ Loop solution from Ypsomed and CamDiab in Germany , with additional launches in the UK, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned for the first half of this year.

The modified sensors were also cleared for use by children as young as two years old and for wear time up to 15 days. Current FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors available today in the U.S. are approved for people four years and older and have a wear time of up to 14 days.

Additionally, the clearance allows for FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors – both those available today and the modified sensors available in the future – to be used by women with all types of diabetes (Type 1, Type 2 and gestational) who are pregnant.

The modified FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors will be available in the U.S. later this year. Over time, the modified sensors will replace the current FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors available today in the U.S.

The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is the number one sensor-based glucose monitoring system in the world 1 , having changed the lives of 4.5 million people across more than 60 countries 4 by providing breakthrough technology that is accessible and affordable. 2

Important Safety Information
Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us safety info.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott- , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

  1. Data based on the number of users worldwide for FreeStyle Libre family of personal CGMs compared to the number of users for other leading personal CGM brands and based on CGM sales dollars compared to other leading personal CGM brands.
  2. Based on a comparison of list prices of the FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 systems versus competitors' CGM systems, assuming annual use of one receiver (or equivalent hardware) and quantity of transmitters and/or sensors according to use life. The actual cost to patients may or may not be lower than other CGM systems, depending on the amount covered by insurance, if any.
  3. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Based on the number of patients assigned to each manufacturer based on last filed prescription in US Retail Pharmacy and DME.
  4. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 iCGM system

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-fda-clears-abbotts-freestyle-libre-2-and-freestyle-libre-3-sensors-for-integration-with-automated-insulin-delivery-systems-301763020.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott LaboratoriesABTMedical Device Investing
ABT
The Conversation (0)
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading...Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Late-Breaking Data from Landmark COAPT Trial Show Long-Term Benefits of Abbott's MitraClip Device

  • New five-year data presented at American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions (ACC.23) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine reinforce the long-term safety and effectiveness of MitraClip for treating secondary mitral regurgitation (MR)
  • Results show minimally invasive mitral valve repair in advanced heart failure patients reduces hospitalizations and deaths and provides durable reduction in the severity of MR
  • Historically, advanced heart failure patients battling secondary MR (a leaky mitral valve caused by problems affecting other areas of the heart) have been challenging to treat as a result of limited therapy options

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data for MitraClip™, the leading therapy to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (MR), that demonstrate long-term benefits of the device in patients battling heart failure. The five-year results from the landmark COAPT™ trial show MitraClip is safe and effective and can cut the rate of hospitalizations while improving survival for heart failure patients with severe secondary (or functional) MR, a condition which has historically been extremely challenging to treat.

The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology's 72 nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) held in New Orleans ( March 4-6, 2023 ). These data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Data Show Superiority of Abbott's TriClip Device Compared to Medical Therapy for Tricuspid Regurgitation

  • Late-breaking data presented at American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions (ACC.23) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrate TriClip was superior to medical therapy with significant improvements in quality of life and tricuspid regurgitation (TR)
  • Findings show TriClip, an investigational device in the U.S. to treat a leaky tricuspid valve, demonstrated safety and met the primary endpoint

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data for the TriClip™ transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) system, a first-of-its-kind minimally invasive device designed specifically for tricuspid heart valve repair. The TRILUMINATE™ Pivotal study evaluates the superiority of TriClip compared to medical therapy in treating patients with severe, symptomatic tricuspid regurgitation (TR) who are at intermediate or greater risk for open-heart surgery.

The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology's 72 nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) held in New Orleans ( March 4-6, 2023 ). These data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, March 2, 2023, approved the fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2023.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX:BHC)(NYSE:BHC) today announced that Richard De Schutter and Dr. Argeris Karabelas are retiring from the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of the upcoming 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Following the retirements of Mr. De Schutter and Dr. Karabelas, the size of the Board will be reduced to 10 directors

"Dick and Jerry have been valued members of our Board and their service to the Company has been greatly appreciated. The Company and entire Board are grateful for their contributions," said John A. Paulson, Chairperson of the Bausch Health Board.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Late-Breaking Data Reinforce Benefits of Abbott's Minimally Invasive Heart Devices

  • New results presented at Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) 2023 demonstrate the safety of Navitor™ TAVI system and its effectiveness in minimizing blood leakage around the valve implant
  • Latest data continue to show the benefits of Amplatzer™ Amulet™ LAA Occluder's immediate and complete closure of the LAA compared to Watchman‡
  • Findings underscore the importance of innovative, minimally invasive treatment options for people battling complex heart conditions like aortic stenosis and atrial fibrillation

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data for its next-generation Navitor™ transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system. Results from the study supported Navitor's recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to treat people with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis who are at high or greater risk for open-heart surgery.

The company also showcased late-breaking data for the Amplatzer™ Amulet™ Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder that continue to highlight the benefits of this device's immediate and complete closure of the LAA – a differentiator from competing therapies – for patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) at risk of stroke.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 6, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. (EST).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Drills High-Grade at Tom: 40.6 m True Width of 15.2% Zinc, 14.6% Lead, and 181.6 g/t Silver, Including 20.9 m of 20.7% Zinc, 22.4% Lead, and 280.0 g/t Silver

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Reports 81.6% Recovery Rate in Dense Media Separation Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Returns Shares to Treasury, Terminates Machacala Transaction

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: New Gold Zone Discovery Boosts Tower Resources

Lithium Investing

Building A Global Supply Of Lithium For North America And Europe

Uranium Investing

Finding Critical Commodities For A Cleaner World

×