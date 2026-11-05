U.S. Bank names Massuci and Quevedo to Payments sales leadership team

  • U.S. Bank appointed Lauren Massuci as head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales and Jose Quevedo as head of Diversified Industries Sales within its Payments: Merchant and Institutional (PMI) Sales Distribution team. Both report to Peter Geronimo, executive vice president and head of PMI Sales Distribution, Institutional Client Group (ICG).
  • Lauren Massuci has more than 18 years of experience in treasury management sales, payments, and business development. She previously served as senior vice president and Treasury Management Sales leader at PNC's Financial Institutions Group and held sales and leadership roles at Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions organization.
  • Jose Quevedo leads payment sales for Diversified Industries at U.S. Bank, covering global industrials and services, commercial real estate, aerospace and defense, energy, and utilities. The role was created to align PMI Sales Distribution more closely with the bank's industry-focused approach within the Institutional Client Group (ICG).

U.S. Bank has named two new leaders to its Payments: Merchant and Institutional (PMI) Sales Distribution team. Lauren Massuci has joined as head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales, and Jose Quevedo is head of Diversified Industries Sales. Both report to Peter Geronimo , executive vice president and head of PMI Sales Distribution, Institutional Client Group (ICG).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105054719/en/

Lauren Massuci, head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales, U.S. Bank Payments: Merchant and Institutional (PMI)

Lauren Massuci, head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales, U.S. Bank Payments: Merchant and Institutional (PMI)

Lauren Massuci

Massuci brings more than 18 years of treasury management sales, payments and business development experience to the role. Before joining U.S. Bank, she was senior vice president and Treasury Management Sales leader within PNC's Financial Institutions Group. Prior to that, she was with Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions organization in sales and leadership roles supporting institutional clients. Most recently at Citi, she led the Client Executive team covering the technology, e-commerce and communications sectors.

"Financial institutions are operating in a rapidly evolving payments environment, and I'm excited to join U.S. Bank at such an important time for the industry," said Massuci. "I look forward to working with our teams and clients to help financial institutions navigate change, identify opportunities and advance their payments strategies."

Lauren earned her bachelor's degree in business administration and entrepreneurship from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She lives in the Chicago area with her husband, Nick, and their three children.

Jose Quevedo

Quevedo leads payment sales for Diversified industries, including global industrials and services, commercial real estate, aerospace and defense, energy, and utilities. The organization was designed to align PMI Sales Distribution more closely with U.S. Bank's industry-focused approach within ICG.

Quevedo has more than 18 years of experience across treasury management, payments, merchant services, liquidity and working capital solutions. Most recently, Quevedo served as PMI Sales division manager for the Midwest region, leading sales strategy and execution across mid-cap and large corporate banking clients.

"Businesses are seeing the value of modern payment capabilities in delivering efficiency, intelligent decisions and loyalty among their clients through simple, easy payment experiences," said Quevedo. "They're looking for a partner who understands their industry, listens to their needs and works closely with them to develop solutions."

Originally from Venezuela, Jose lives in Waconia, Minnesota, with his wife, Michelle, and their five children, ranging in age from 5 to 20. Outside of work, he enjoys coaching his son's soccer teams, traveling with his family, and embarking on road trips whenever possible.

U.S. Bank's PMI Sales Distribution organization partners with ICG to connect larger business clients with the bank's payment capabilities and provide holistic relationship management and client experiences.

"Clients turn to us for guidance on pressing payment challenges because we can deliver holistic solutions that help them achieve their goals and best serve their customers," said Geronimo. "Lauren and Jose have a strong understanding of how clients are navigating change, and their experience will strengthen how we help businesses address increasingly complex payment needs."

About U.S. Bank

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The company's three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and its team of nearly 70,000 people invest their hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, U.S. Bancorp is deeply respected for its culture and long-term stewardship and admired for its diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Teri Charest, U.S. Bank Communications, 612-518-9086, teri.charest@usbank.com

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