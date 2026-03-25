U.S. Bank Avvance Introduces New Longer-Term Financing Options

The embedded point-of-sale lending platform now offers six- and seven-year loan terms, as it gains traction with home improvement merchants nationwide
U.S. Bank today announced continued product enhancements for its Avvance point-of-sale lending platform with new longer-term loan options designed for larger home improvement projects.
The new loan options including six- and seven-year terms are designed to support financing needs for higher-cost home improvement projects. These extended terms provide homeowners with greater payment flexibility while helping contractors and service providers improve affordability and conversion at the point of sale.
"Avvance is designed to integrate wherever merchants and consumers are making decisions," said Emily Hartye, head of U.S. Bank Avvance and Point-of-Sale Lending. "By extending loan terms for home improvement purchases, we're helping merchants tackle affordability challenges head-on, drive higher conversion, and deliver financing experiences customers can trust."
In addition to product enhancements, Avvance is also growing its network of integrated partners – recently signing Skeps, a multi-lender orchestration platform that enables merchants to optimize financing outcomes by matching customers with the most appropriate offers across multiple lenders. The addition of Avvance to Skeps collection of lending partners, puts Avvance in the hands of more merchants who want to provide flexible financing at the point of need and within their customer checkout and decision-making workflows.
When using Avvance, integrated partners can embed bank-built lending directly into their platforms through flexible APIs and integration options. As Avvance expands its partner ecosystem and loan term offerings, it continues to help merchants deliver simple, scalable financing that improves access and affordability at the point of purchase. Avvance supports point-of-sale financing across multiple segments—including home improvement, audiology, elective healthcare, and other large-ticket categories—so partners can offer trusted financing wherever customers are making important purchasing decisions.
"Launching U.S. Bank Avvance on the Skeps platform marks an important milestone in expanding high-quality credit access for our merchants and their customers," said Tushar Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO of Skeps. "U.S. Bank's national footprint, competitive cost of capital, and expanded loan term options enable us to deliver stronger offer matching and improved outcomes across a wider range of customer needs."
This latest partner integration and product enhancement builds on Avvance's continued expansion of its embedded financing network, reinforcing U.S. Bank's focus on delivering practical, API-driven lending solutions that integrate directly into partner platforms and merchant workflows.
Learn more about U.S. Bank Avvance at www.avvance.com .
About U.S. Bancorp
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.
About Skeps
Skeps is an enterprise embedded finance platform connecting merchants and financial institutions to deliver intelligent point-of-sale financing. Through real-time, multi-lender orchestration, Skeps broadens credit access and improves conversion across home improvement, healthcare, retail, and other regulated industries. Founded in 2018, Skeps supports large organizations operating in complex compliance environments.
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Media Contact:
Tessa Bajema
U.S. Bank Media Relations
tessa.bajema@usbank.com