TRX Gold to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

TRX Gold Corporation (TSX: TRX) (NYSE American: TRX), a growth‑oriented gold producer delivering steady production increases and advancing the Buckreef Mine expansion in Tanzania, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Stephen Mullowney, will be presenting on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:
Amy Forbes
IR@TRXGOLD.COM
www.trxgold.com

About TRX Gold Corporation

TRX Gold is a high margin and growing gold company advancing the Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania. Buckreef Gold includes an established open pit operation and 2,000 tonnes per day process plant with upside potential demonstrated in the May 2025 PEA. The PEA outlines average gold production of 62,000 oz per annum over 17.6 years, and $1.9 billion pre-tax NPV5% at average life of mine gold price of $4,000/oz. The Buckreef Gold Project hosts a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 10.8 million tonnes ("MT") at 2.57 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold containing 893,000 ounces ("oz") of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 MT at 2.47 g/t gold for 726,000 oz of gold. The leadership team is focused on creating both near-term and long-term shareholder value by increasing gold production to generate positive cash flow to fund the expansion as outlined in the PEA and grow Mineral Resources through exploration. TRX Gold's actions are led by the highest environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") standards, evidenced by the relationships and programs that the Company has developed during its nearly two decades of presence in the Geita Region, Tanzania.

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