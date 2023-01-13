Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces $1.5m Financing and Share Consolidation

Trulieve Announces Transition of Accounting Leadership

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced, Rebecca L. Young Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company, gave notice of her resignation to be effective as of March 10, 2023 in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company also announced that Joy Malivuk has been named Vice President, Accounting. Ms. Young will continue to serve in her role as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company through March 10, 2023 in order to allow time to transition her responsibilities to Ms. Malivuk.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Prior to joining Trulieve, Ms. Malivuk spent nearly 15 years at HSN, Inc., a subsidiary of QVC, Inc. Her career at HSN culminated as Director of Accounting where she oversaw the accounting function and was responsible for financial reporting, general accounting and SOX compliance. Previously, she served as HSN's Operational Vice President of Financial Reporting and SEC Compliance. Her career began at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. Ms. Malivuk graduated from the University of Florida with both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accounting with a Specialty in Taxation.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Curaleaf Announces Opening of Palm Beach Gardens Dispensary and Launch of New BlueKudu Chocolates in Florida

Company's retail presence grows to 56 locations in Florida and 146 nationwide; two new flavors of BlueKudu chocolate products launching statewide on January 13

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its Palm Beach Gardens dispensary as well as the expansion of BlueKudu infused chocolate flavors available on Florida retail menus.

American Green Architectural Plans for Its 40,000 s.f. Cypress Chill Cannabis Grow are in the Final Review Phase

January 12, 2023 - Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that it  has submitted architectural plans for its 40K sf Cypress Chill cannabis grow operation to the City of Phoenix and the plans are now in the final review phase. The Company purchased the building in May of 2022.  American Green plans to begin the full construction and renovation process once it gets final plan approval and the building receives its permits.

The Company hopes to receive that approval near the end of February 2023.

TerrAscend to Participate in the ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held January 10-12, 2023 .

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Ziad Ghanem , President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate on the virtual panel, "Managing New Jersey's Crazy Traffic", at 11:10 AM ET on Thursday, January 12, 2023 . Mr. Ghanem and other members of management, including Jason Wild , Executive Chairman and Keith Stauffer , Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Please contact your ATB representative if you have interest in scheduling a meeting.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Curaleaf Celebrates Launch of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Connecticut

Curaleaf products now available to adults 21 and over at approved dispensaries across Connecticut

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has received its hybrid producer license from Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection to supply cannabis to the state's adult-use market, which launches today.

person looking at stock chart

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Analyst Not Counting on US Reform

A top cannabis analyst shared her outlook for US reform this week, and it's not optimistic.

Meanwhile, Canadian operator Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB) announced the sale of an unused facility in Alberta.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Announces January 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in January.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • ICR 25 th Anniversary Conference, January 10, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • 25 th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 11, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • ATB Capital Markets 11 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 12, 2023 : President Steve White will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

