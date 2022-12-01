Market NewsInvesting News

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in December.

  • Cowen 5 th Annual Cannabis Conference, December 6, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.
  • Stifel 3 rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference, December 7, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a panel discussion.
  • Arcview Access Cannabis Investment Summit, December 8, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

