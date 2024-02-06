Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
True North Copper

True North Copper Reports Wallace North Maiden Ore Reserve

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce a maiden open pit ore reserve at Wallace North, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (Queensland) (CCP).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Maiden Wallace North Ore Reserve totals 0.7Mt (Probable) grading 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au for 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au.
  • Wallace North is scheduled as the first open pit (one of four – Wallace North, Great Australia Mine [GAM], Taipan and Orphan Shear) to be mined as part of the mining restart1 at the CCP.
  • Sulphide ore will be hauled to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment as part of TNC’s toll-milling agreement with Glencore International AG2 (Glencore).
  • Oxide ore from Wallace North will be hauled by road train to TNC’s Heap Leach Operations located at GAM.
  • Mineralisation at Wallace North remains open along strike and at depth3. The Wallace North Ore Reserve represents 44% of the recently updated Wallace North Resource4.
  • The CCP now contains combined Wallace North and GAM Ore Reserves (GAM includes GAM, Orphan Shear and Taipan deposits) totalling 4.7Mt grading 0.80% Cu and 0.13g/t Au containing 37.5kt of copper and 20.0koz of gold4,5.
  • Wallace North and GAM Ore Reserves combine to form the CCP. Full details of the proposed Mining Restart Plan with project economics, assumptions and other key criteria will be released to the ASX and shareholders, in the next two weeks.

COMMENT

True North Copper’s Managing Director, Marty Costello said:

The fully permitted Wallace North Project is currently one of four open pits that will be mined as part of our Cloncurry Copper Project. We plan to schedule the Wallace North open pit as the first to be mined.

Our resource infill drilling and reconciliation confirms high-grade copper and gold. Our confidence in the Wallace North open pit extends beyond its initial ore reserve. The iterative nature of our mine design process allows us to continuously refine our understanding of the ore body. As we advance our operations and gather more data, we anticipate that future iterations of the mine design could reveal additional ore reserves, enhancing the project's overall value and extending its life.

We believe scheduling the Wallace North open-pit first, allows for early-life free cash flows, and minimises working capital and payback periods.

We are excited to shortly present to our shareholders and the market our Cloncurry Copper Project mining restart start plan.

Figure 1. TNC's Cloncurry Copper Project and current reserves.

Cloncurry Copper Project

  • Addition of the Wallace North Ore Reserve raises TNC’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) total Reserves to 4.7Mt Probable Ore Reserves grading 0.80% Cu and 0.13g/t Au, containing 37.5kt of copper and 20.0koz of gold4,5.
  • The CCP currently incorporates four open pit deposits including: Great Australia Mine (GAM), Orphan Shear, Taipan and Wallace North.
  • Initial mining development of the CCP will commence at Wallace North.
  • Minimal establishment is required to commence Wallace North mining activities.
  • TNC’s CCP Operations Hub, located at GAM, provides infrastructure and technical support across all CCP mining operations.
  • TNC’s active oxide heap leach and solvent extraction processing plant is located at the CCP Operations Hub.
  • The GAM, Orphan Shear and Taipan deposits are all located within 1km of the CCP Operations Hub. Wallace North is located less than 30km from the CCP Operations Hub.
  • Oxide ore from Wallace North will be hauled by road train to TNC’s GAM Heap Leach Operations.
  • Sulphide ore will be hauled to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment as part of TNC’s toll-milling agreement with Glencore2.
  • Wallace North will be mined from surface with minimal topsoil and waste stripping required. Ore will be stacked at the pit, stockpiled and then reloaded to road trains for transport. Crushing will be completed at the CCP Operations Hub and at the toll treatment facility.

Wallace North Ore Reserve

Wallace North is located 37km from the CCP Operations Hub on two granted mining leases ML 2695 and ML 90236. Toll treating facilities are located less than 80km north by road.

TNC recently announced a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at Wallace North of 1.59Mt @ 1.31% Cu and 0.78g/t Au for 23.5kt of copper and 44.8koz of gold4. The January 2024 MRE by Encompass Mining Solutions Pty Ltd (Encompass) following the inclusion of advanced grade control and re-assay data from diamond core drilling, which resulted in a 300% improvement to Indicated Resources4.

Previous mining at Wallace South has provided information on the geology and geotechnical conditions for mining. Global Ore Discovery Pty Ltd and Resolve Mining Solutions Consultants in collaboration with TNC geologists, have reviewed historic and recent drilling, including advanced grade control. Environmental Authorities, land holder and traditional owner agreements have been active for a number of years.

TNC engaged MEC to complete the ore reserve estimation for the Wallace North deposit, based on the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate4. As part of the reserve estimation, MEC conducted an open pit optimisation, mining schedule and haulage model as part of a life of mine plan consistent with a pre-feasibility level of study. A financial model was developed by MEC based on the outputs of the mining schedule and haulage model to determine the economic viability of the deposit. Operational costs were developed for drill and blast, mining and processing based on TNC's contracts and quotes. The Indicated Resources contained within the mine design have been classified as Probable Reserves.

The optimisation study and accompanying assumptions including scheduling, haulage and financial modelling have been conducted to the accuracy level of a pre-feasibility study (+/-30%).

Financial modelling by MEC based on the outputs of the mining schedule and utilising slightly different parameters which were generally more conservative to the optimisation, delivered a positive NPV over an 18-month period, confirming the viability of the project.

The JORC 2012 Maiden Probable Ore Reserve estimate for the Wallace North project of 0.7Mt @ 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au containing 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au (Table 1), is a substantive addition to the total reserves for the Cloncurry Copper Project.

The ore reserve uses metal prices of sulphide at US$8,500/t, copper sulphate offtake pricing and applied premiums are used at US$9,350/t; Gold from the sulphide plant US$1,850 and exchange rate is set at AUD:USD 0.7.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


asx stockscopper explorationcopper stocksasx:tnccopper investingCopper Investing
TNC:AU
True North Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

True North Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Keep reading...Show less
copper forecast panel at the 2024 vancouver resource investment conference

Panelists Tout Copper's Long-term Fundamentals — Is Now a Good Time to Invest?

Copper prices were relatively flat in 2023, a trend that is expected to continue into 2024.

With that outlook in mind, how should investors be approaching the market? Experts at this year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), held from January 21 to 22, took the stage to share their thoughts.

The consensus was that copper supply will becoming increasingly challenged in the coming years as demand increases, with consumption from industries related to the energy transition building on the metal's traditional industrial uses.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating and Financial Results on March 7, 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating and financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources

Significant Polymetallic Mineralisation at Cumbre Coya Target, Picha Project, Peru

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide an update on the maiden diamond drilling (DD) program at the Picha Copper Project in Peru.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2023 results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Friday, February 23, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383
RapidConnect

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter 2023 results before market open on Friday, February 23, 2024 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

Keep reading...Show less
female leader standing in crowd

The Business Case for ESG and Community Engagement in Mining Projects

The exploration and mining sector is playing an important role in the global transition to a green economy, providing the necessary resources for everything from electric vehicles to alternative energy. As such, ethical and environmentally friendly practices have become core indicators of success in the resource sector.

Global organizations have proven throughout history that engaging with the communities in which they operate can pay considerable dividends. Many companies in the industry have been practicing ESG strategies well before it became a buzzword. In recent years, this awareness has been passed to investors, who are increasingly looking into ESG and sustainable mining projects to direct their investment towards responsible companies.

This article will explain the basis for sustainable investing and why community engagement is important from an investment perspective.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

True North Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lincoln Accelerates Feasibility Study for Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project, SA

Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project

Study Shows BlinkLab’s Potential for Mobile-based Neurobehavioural Testing

Renewal of China Tobacco Agreements

Related News

Graphite Investing

Lincoln Accelerates Feasibility Study for Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project, SA

Lithium Investing

Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project

Biotech Investing

Renewal of China Tobacco Agreements

Graphite Investing

Altech – Excellent Progress on ABS60 60kWh Cerenergy® Battery Prototypes

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Laboratory Results

Gold Investing

EB Tucker: Gold to Maintain All-time Highs, Focus on the War (Not the Battle)

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Surge Prompts Investor Attention to Uranium Exploration, North Shore Uranium CEO Says

×