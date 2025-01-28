Troy Minerals Eyes High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia in 2025

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Troy Minerals
Targeting near-term high-purity silica production in Mongolia and British Columbia
Cleantech Investing






“It's generally an industry that, according to experts, will grow to more than $100 billion by 2030. There is tremendous growth in this, and there are bottlenecks on the supply side,” said Yannis Tsitos, president of Troy Minerals.

Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY,OTCQB:TROYF) is advancing its mining permit application for the Tsagaan Zalaa high-purity silica project in Mongolia, with plans for production by 2025, according to Yannis Tsitos, the company’s president.

“This is a high-quality project, and we are now advancing (with) a mining permit application," he said. "We're going to do it in the coming weeks … So please stay tuned for more public disclosure on this."

Tsitos also shared insights into Troy Minerals’ strategic focus and growth potential, with a portfolio centered on critical minerals like high-purity silica, vanadium and rare earth elements. The company aims to capitalize on surging demand for materials essential to green economies and advanced technologies, he said.

The Tsagaan Zalaa project is strategically located near the Chinese border, enabling quick access to the world’s largest silica market. “There's plenty of silica on Earth, but not much silica that's high purity. And I'm talking greater than 98.99 percent silica. It's primarily used for making photovoltaic solar panels,” Tsitos explained.

“It's generally an industry that, according to experts, will grow to more than $100 billion by 2030. There is tremendous growth in this, and there are bottlenecks on the supply side," he added.

Simultaneously, Troy is advancing its Table Mountain high-purity silica project in BC, Canada, aiming to supply industries in North America. Both projects promise a rapid transition to production, which Tsitos emphasized as a critical strategy for reducing reliance on external capital and limiting shareholder dilution.

Citing the company’s seasoned leadership and high-quality assets, Tsitos expressed confidence in Troy Minerals’ ability to generate near-term cashflow and long-term growth, saying 2025 will be a “fantastic year” as the company moves closer to production.

Watch the full interview with Troy Minerals President Yannis Tsitos above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY,OTCQB:TROYF,FWB:VJ3). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Troy Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Troy Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Troy Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

TROY:CC
cleantech stockscse stockscse:troycleantech investingCleantech Investing
