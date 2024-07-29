Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MOAB Minerals

Transformational Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement for the acquisition of 81.85% of the shares in Australian proprietary company Linx Resources Pty Ltd (Linx), 80% owner of certain mineral licenses comprising the Manyoni Uranium Project and the Octavo Uranium Project, both located in Tanzania.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Moab is set to acquire 81.85% ownership of Linx Resources Pty Ltd, which boasts a diverse portfolio of advanced, large-scale uranium projects in Tanzania.
  • The Asset portfolio includes the Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects, covering a total of 216 km2.
  • Strategically located just 5km north of Manyoni town, the Manyoni Uranium Project enjoys convenient access to modern railway and sealed highway infrastructure as well as readily available power and water resources.
  • The Octavo uranium project is adjacent to Rosatom’s world class Nyota Uranium Deposit (formerly ASX listed Mantra Resources Ltd; A$1.02bn takeover in 2011).
  • Moab is committed to expediting exploration and development efforts across the Manyoni and Octavo projects.
  • With approximately $3.2 million in cash and equivalents, Moab is well equipped to fund exploration and development initiatives.
Moab Managing Director, Malcolm Day commented “we are very pleased to announce the acquisition of such high potential uranium projects. The fact that Uranex Ltd previously explored the Manyoni Uranium Project and announced a JORC 2004 Mineral Resource Estimate of 20.5 m/lbs at 147pmm in 20101 is a great start for the Company. Post completion of the transaction our priority will be to convert the historic resource to a JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate. With the current spot price of uranium at a 17 year high of circa US$92/lb, it’s an exciting commodity to be exploring for”.

The Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects

The Manyoni Uranium Project tenements are located in the Republic of Tanzania (pop. 65 million), approximately 100km northwest of the capital city of Dodoma (pop. 765,000). The location of the uranium project at Manyoni is shown in Figure 2 and the location of the Octavo uranium project is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 1. Location of Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects

Figure 2. Location of Manyoni Tenements

Figure 3. Location of Octavo Tenement

Tenement Information

The Manyoni and Octavo tenements are Prospecting Licences that are granted for an initial period of 4 years, renewable for further periods of 3 years and then 2 years.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.



C29 Metals

Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 June 2024

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (the “Quarter”, the “Reporting Period”) to accompany the Appendix 5b.

AuKing Mining

Completion of Myoff Creek Acquisition

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to advise that it has completed the purchase of the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada. Project work at Myoff Creek is intended to commence immediately.

Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur‑Energy") announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 57,150,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $1.05 per common share. Ur-Energy has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 8,572,500 additional common shares on the same terms. The gross proceeds to Ur-Energy from this offering are expected to be approximately $60.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Ur-Energy, and assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional common shares. The offering is expected to close on or about July 29, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the common shares in the offering are to be sold by Ur-Energy

C29 Metals

Clarification Announcement

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) released an announcement to ASX on 24 July 2024 titled “License Applications Lodged around Ulytau Uranium Project” (Announcement). Following discussions with the ASX, the Company retracts the information in respect of the foreign estimates and foreign exploration results included in the Announcement.

Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur‑Energy") announced today that it intends to offer and sell its common shares in an underwritten public offering. In connection with this offering, Ur-Energy expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional common shares, equal to up to 15% of the number of securities sold in the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Ur-Energy

Gladiator Resources Limited

4th Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s Activities and Appendix 5B Cashflow Report for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

