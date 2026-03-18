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March 18, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Trading Halt
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04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
04 March
Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'IvoireDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 February
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 February
Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 February
Investor Presentation
04 February
High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Now
Alex Ebkarian, co-founder of Allegiance Gold, shares his outlook for gold and silver.While both are trading lower after big price runs earlier this year, he believes it's key to maintain a long-term approach to owning precious metals. "What people have to understand is — how do I position myself... Keep Reading...
2h
Gold Price Slides Below US$4,900 as Fed Holds Rates Steady Again
The US Federal Reserve held its second meeting of 2026 from Tuesday (March 17) to Wednesday (March 18) as the Iran war escalated into a closure of the Strait of Hormuz.As anticipated, the central bank maintained the federal funds rate in the 3.5 to 3.75 percent range.The Fed’s decision to hold... Keep Reading...
3h
Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Down as War Escalates and Fed Sits on Rates
Precious metals prices are facing strong headwinds as the markets respond to the escalating Iran war, a stronger US dollar and this week’s US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.The conflict in the Middle East continues to dictate prices for precious metals, hamstringing the market forces... Keep Reading...
14h
Kenorland Minerals and Auranova Resources Announce Upcoming 2026 Spring Drill Program at the South Uchi Project, Ontario
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD,OTC:KLDCF) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval of a Phase 3 diamond drill program at the South Uchi Project (the "Project"), located in the Red Lake District of Ontario and held under an option agreement... Keep Reading...
17 March
Adam Rozencwajg: Gold, Silver vs. Energy — Where I'm Focusing Now
Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, weighs in on how ongoing tensions in the Middle East are impacting the oil market, noting that on a barrels-per-day basis the Iran war is the largest shock the sector has ever dealt with. However, in his view, there's still time for... Keep Reading...
17 March
Winston Tailings Project: Batch 1 Assay Results
Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is very pleased to report the first batch of Vibracore sample assay results for the Winston Tailings Project near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.The Vibracore tailings sampling is in support of the Mineral... Keep Reading...
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