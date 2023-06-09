Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Top Stories This Week: Expert Lays Out Gold’s Path Higher, Quebec Miners Face Wildfires
Expert Chris Temple shared three factors he thinks will push the gold price higher. Meanwhile, mining companies in Quebec are facing an early and active wildfire season that's causing operational disruptions.
The gold price continued to spend time below US$2,000 per ounce this week as market watchers wait for the latest move from the US Federal Reserve. At the time of this writing on Friday (June 9), the yellow metal was sitting around US$1,960.
The Fed will meet next week from June 13 to 14, and the question of whether it will hike again or pause continues to make headlines. Market participants will have to wait and see, although it's worth noting that the Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday (June 7). The increase was the first since the Canadian central bank's January pause.
While gold's short-term outlook is tricky to gauge, many experts have a positive long-term view. Chris Temple of the National Investor recently shared the three factors he thinks need to happen for the price to rise, with the first being a pivot from the Fed — and by that he means a true pivot, not a pause, which may or may not happen next week.
The second ingredient is that the economy needs to be bogged down more as the Fed pivots and starts printing money; the third is that other avenues for investors must be closed off — in other words, distractions need to be removed.
"You need to see those three things," he emphasized. "I think they're coming, (but) they're not going to all come on the same day or the same week. And I think we're talking months rather than years before we see that."
Temple also shared his thoughts on uranium's compelling fundamentals, saying it's the single best story he can see right now. Click here to watch the full interview, which also includes commentary on the broader markets.
Quebec mining companies take wildfire precautions
In the Canadian province of Quebec, mining companies are facing intense and early wildfires.
As of Wednesday, about 150 wildfires were active in the region, forcing companies to take precautions at their operations. According to Reuters, over 15 firms have enacted various measures, including suspending activities and evacuating.
Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK,OTC Pink:OBNNF) CEO John Burzynski said wildfires happen every summer, but the ones taking place right now are earlier and more extensive than usual. The company confirmed on June 5 that it has withdrawn staff from its Windfall project, but said all personnel are safe and facilities are secure.
"We see forest fires every summer, but not as extensive as this. This is unusually early for fire season. It's been very dry" — John Burzynski, Osisko Mining
At this point, no companies anticipate material impacts at their projects and mines, but the community will be watching closely as the situation progresses in Quebec as well as Canada as a whole — the country is reportedly set for its worst-ever wildfire season.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1957.84
|-0.41
|Silver
|24.20
|+0.32
|Copper
|3.89
|-0.02
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|71.44
|+0.82
|Heating Oil
|2.55
|+0.07
|Natural Gas
|2.62
|+0.09
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.