OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced Tokio Marine Insurance Vietnam (TMIV), a P&C insurer in Vietnam implemented OpenText solutions to modernize its client communication strategy and enable rapid delivery of information to customers.

Providing high-quality insurance and risk management services to enterprises across the region, TMIV has established itself as a trusted partner for its customers in a dynamic and competitive industry. As part of its growth and expansion plans, the company strives to provide the highest standards of service, including clear, prompt client communications by developing efficient workflows that enable seamless processing of high-volume client requests.

"One of the most important pieces of client communication for us is the policy document. Previously, we relied on manual processes to design, edit, and personalize these documents. This approach was so time-consuming, increased production costs, and resulted in long wait periods for customers," said Mr. Hideki Maeomote, General Director of TMIV. "We needed a solution that would streamline and accelerate our document workflows, which is aligned with our values to "Japan Quality" to our customers. With OpenText Exstream™ we have modernized internal processes and cut time spent on preparing insurance documents by almost half."

"Helping customers approach new business opportunities by modernizing their workflows is paramount in creating customer value," said James McGourlay, Executive Vice President, International Sales, OpenText. "By relying on OpenText, TMIV is transforming standard client communication processes to provide highly effective and efficient client experiences. We're pleased to continue working with our valued partner Delaware to explore more avenues to help TMIV expand their digital modernization strategy."

To improve customer experience, TMIV leveraged OpenText Exstream and accelerated the creation of policy documents by 40 percent, helping the company to process growing volumes of client requests. Manual processes were replaced with streamlined digital authoring and editing tools, cutting production costs and improving customer satisfaction as clients now receive their policy information faster. The solution was also utilized by the company's Indonesia non-life insurance entity, PT Asuransi Tokio Marine Indonesia (TMI), for policy issuance.

About Tokio Marine Group
Tokio Marine was established in 1879 as the first insurance company in Japan and has grown over the decades, now offering an extensive selection of General and Life insurance products and solutions in 46 countries and regions worldwide.

About OpenText
OpenText , The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions . For more information about OpenText ( NASDAQ : OTEX , TSX : OTEX ) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

SoLVBL Solutions Signs Referral Agreement with Jet Digital

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mutual referral agreement with Jet Digital Inc. ("Jet Digital"), a Vancouver, British Columbia company.

Through this agreement SoLVBL commits to refer clients to Jet Digital for the sale of their JetStream data transfer software. Jet Digital commits to refer clients to SoLVBL for the sale and license their Q by SoLVBLTM data validation and cybersecurity products.

Technology Advancements in Mining Exploration

Amid the rocky outcroppings of a Southern African country sits the oldest mine in the world. First discovered in Eswatini in 1970, the Ngwenya iron mine is approximately 43,000 years old. Known for its large deposits of hematite, the mine began life as a source of red ochre before eventually being mined and smelted by the Bantu groups in 400 CE.

As you might expect, the mining practices of early humanity looked very different from the technologies and techniques leveraged today. Mine shafts were painstakingly cleared out either by hand or via the use of stone or bone tools, considerably limiting both their depth and scope.

Stone picks and shovels would eventually give way to metallic picks and hammers, which themselves would be replaced with the use of fire to weaken and crack rock that contained resource veins. Fire would eventually give way to black powder in the late Middle Ages.

SoLVBL Solutions Enters into UX/UI Product Design Agreement with KRFTWRK Inc.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a product design agreement with KRFTWRK Inc. ("KRFTWRK"), a Toronto, Ontario based leading product design and digital marketing company, to collaborate in developing unique user experiences and user interfaces for SoLVBL's cybersecurity and data authentication products.

With the recent hiring of key technical people and the appointment of Jim Slinowsky as the head of product development, SoLVBL plans to rapidly role out new cybersecurity and data authentication products in 2022. KRFTWRK's collaboration in product design, including developing unique user experience, wire-framing and high-fidelity design protypes will allow SoLVBL to ensure new cybersecurity products are developed and delivered on-time and at the quality level our customers expect.

SoLVBL Solutions Welcomes Jim Slinowsky as Director of Product Development

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce today that Jim Slinowsky has joined the SoLVBL team as Director of Product Development.

Jim brings more than 25 years of North American technology industry experience to SoLVBL's product team. At SoLVBL, he will contribute to the development of new data authentication and cybersecurity products for the financial services, health care services and law enforcement industry verticals. "His experience and skills will play a key role as we continue to rapidly role out new products in 2022," said Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO of SoLVBL. "His talents and experience at Siemens RuggedCom and at other blue-chip technology companies make him uniquely qualified for the position. The position itself provides an additional executive capacity to ensure the products are developed and delivered on-time and at the quality level our customers expect," added Kaiser Akbar.

OpenText to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 will be released on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on May 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning May 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8697 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

SensOre CEO Richard Taylor

SensOre CEO Richard Taylor: Artificial Intelligence Advancing Mineral Exploration

SensOre CEO Richard Taylor: Artificial Intelligence Advancing Mineral Explorationyoutu.be

