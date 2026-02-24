Early Warning Press Release Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares in Spartan Metals

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada, February 24, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) reports that Burton Egger (the "Acquiror") a director of the Company has acquired 1,400,000 common shares of the Company (the "Acquired Shares") by way of the exercise of 1,400,000 common share purchase warrants at a purchase price of $0.075 per Acquired Share (the "Acquisition").
Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Egger beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 7,222,341 common shares, 1,604,166 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") and 50,000 restricted share units ("RSU's"), representing approximately 18.3% per cent of the issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and 21.56% on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Egger beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 8,622,341 common shares 204,166 Warrants and 50,000 RSU's, representing approximately 21.7% per cent of the issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis, and 21.56% per cent of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming that Mr. Egger exercised all of his warrants and RSU's, and no other holders of convertible securities exercised or converted any of their securities.
The Acquired Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, the Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire additional securities, exercise convertible securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Company.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of one of the highest-grade historic tungsten resources in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release
